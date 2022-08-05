SALE EXTENDED
MarketBeat Daily Premium
Start your risk-free trial for only $1,
then continue your subscription for 50% off.
TODAY ONLY!
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   4,151.94
DOW   32,726.82
QQQ   324.40
Time To Take A Serious Look At Nikola Stock As Production Starts
Chipotle Mexican Grill Or Shake Shak? Which Is The Tastier Play 
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Takata air bag claims another driver's life, 19th US death
Can FuelCell Energy Surge Higher This Year?
US stocks mixed amid earnings, economic updates
BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
S&P 500   4,151.94
DOW   32,726.82
QQQ   324.40
Time To Take A Serious Look At Nikola Stock As Production Starts
Chipotle Mexican Grill Or Shake Shak? Which Is The Tastier Play 
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Takata air bag claims another driver's life, 19th US death
Can FuelCell Energy Surge Higher This Year?
US stocks mixed amid earnings, economic updates
BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
S&P 500   4,151.94
DOW   32,726.82
QQQ   324.40
Time To Take A Serious Look At Nikola Stock As Production Starts
Chipotle Mexican Grill Or Shake Shak? Which Is The Tastier Play 
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Takata air bag claims another driver's life, 19th US death
Can FuelCell Energy Surge Higher This Year?
US stocks mixed amid earnings, economic updates
BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
S&P 500   4,151.94
DOW   32,726.82
QQQ   324.40
Time To Take A Serious Look At Nikola Stock As Production Starts
Chipotle Mexican Grill Or Shake Shak? Which Is The Tastier Play 
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Takata air bag claims another driver's life, 19th US death
Can FuelCell Energy Surge Higher This Year?
US stocks mixed amid earnings, economic updates
BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow

E-Tail Stock's Luck Could Turn Around in August

Thu., August 4, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) is getting a boost today, last seen up 3.3% at $63.12, likely sparked by sector-peer Alibaba's (BABA) post-earnings pop. Unlike most of the market, JD suffered a 7.4% drop in July, with several breakout attempts thwarted by the 180-day moving average. The security is once again running into pressure at this trendline. However, JD has already tacked on 6.5% in August, and there's evidence the China-based e-tail stock could see even more upside as the month continues. 

Specifically, JD stock just pulled back within one standard deviation of its 80-day moving average after a lengthy period trading above the trendline. According to a study from Schaeffer's Senior Quantitative Analyst Rocky White, five other similar instances occurred in the last three years. After 80% of these occurrences, JD enjoyed a positive one-month return, averaging a 4.7% jump. A similar move from its current perch would put the security just above the $66 level, marking a breakout above the aforementioned 180-day moving average. 

jd aug 4

Sentiment surrounding JD is already quite bullish. Just one of the 10 analysts in coverage considers the stock a "hold," compared to nine "buy" or better ratings. Plus, short interest dropped a whopping 29.7% in the last two reporting periods. 

Meanwhile, short-term options traders are taking a call-heavy stance. This is according to the equity's Schaeffer's put/call open interest ratio (SOIR) of 0.64, which sits higher than just 12% readings from the past year. 

Considering this, now might be the perfect time to speculate on JD's next move with options. The stock's Schaeffer's Volatility Index (SVI) of 53% sits in the relatively low 20th percentile of its annual range. In other words, options players are pricing in lower-than-usual volatility expectations at the moment. 


7 Retail Stocks That May Still Ring the Register

Despite record-high inflation, supply chain disruption, and increased cost pressures due to rising wages, the retail sector has been one of the better performers in 2022. At this time, many retailers have been easy to pass along their costs to consumers.

The question is how long can that last? Investors will get their first clue when the March 2022 Advance Monthly Retail Report is released on April 14, 2022. However, if you're looking to invest in the sector, it's important to widen your lens. Retail sales slowed sharply in February as opposed to January. However, this is a time when investors have to dive into the report. While some categories are struggling, other categories are outperforming the sector and may continue to do so.

That's the focus of this special presentation. We're taking a look at seven retail stocks that have been solid performers thus far in 2022 and have a solid outlook for the remainder of the year.



View the "7 Retail Stocks That May Still Ring the Register".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastFind Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022

Today, Kate’s guest is Rhys Williams, chief investment officer for the Opportunistic All Cap Equity, a long-short strategy at Spouting Rock Asset Management.

Listen Now to Find Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.