EA Sports to become title sponsor of Spanish league in 2023





MADRID (AP) — EA Sports will become the title sponsor of the Spanish league beginning in 2023-24.

The league said on Tuesday the videogaming company will replace Spain-based bank Santander, which is entering its final season as the main sponsor of the second-richest European domestic league.

The league and EA Sports signed a multi-year contract, though further details on the deal were not immediately released.

The Spanish sports daily Marca said EA Sports will pay 30 million euros ($30.7 million) a season to the Spanish league in the rebranding agreement that includes the first and second divisions and other league-related competitions, including for youth squads and e-sports.

New logos and audiovisual features will be put in place when the new deal kicks off in 2023.

“The agreement paves the way for new experiences, deeper in-game integrations, enhanced broadcast communications, and commitment to grassroots initiatives,” the league said in a statement. “In addition to the naming rights partnership, fans will experience the benefit through technology, gameplay enhancements and development, and real-world football highlights.”

Spanish league executive director Óscar Mayo said the partnership “is set to truly transform the way football is enjoyed around the world" and show the league is “a global brand."

It will be the first time the league, which continues its push to increase its global reach and get closer to the English Premier League, will have an international title sponsor.

It announced a few weeks ago that it was ending its partnership with Santander, which replaced fellow Spanish bank BBVA in 2016.

The agreement with the league comes after EA Sports announced in May that it was ending its relationship with FIFA and changed the name of its best-selling soccer video game to EA Sports FC.

The Spanish league begins on Aug. 12.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni

Investing in a bull market is fun and relatively easy. When the major indexes are hitting new highs seemingly every day, it's easy to find stocks to buy. By contrast, investing in a bear market may not be as enjoyable. But it's necessary, and when you have a strategy it doesn't have to be hard.

One timeless bear market strategy is to buy dividend stocks. And for investors looking to take even more risk out of this strategy, investors can elect to buy a group of stocks known as dividend aristocrats. These are companies that have a history of issuing, and growing, its dividend year – after year – after year. In fact, to be a member of this exclusive group, a company must have increased its dividend every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

In this special presentation, we'll analyze seven dividend aristocrats who are giving investors a good balance between growth and value. This makes them strong additions to your portfolio as part of a defensive strategy to weather a recession.

Here are 7 dividend aristocrats that can help your portfolio thrive in a bear market.