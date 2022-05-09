S&P 500   4,123.34
DOW   32,899.37
QQQ   309.25
Nasdaq Stock is a Buy the (Deep) Dip Opportunity
Live updates | Russia strikes Ukraine's cultural jewel Odesa
Live updates | US slaps new sanctions on Russia for invasion
G-7 leaders mark VE Day stressing unity, support for Ukraine
Nasdaq Stock is a Buy the (Deep) Dip Opportunity
Asian shares mostly fall as rate hikes, China slowdown loom
‘Doctor Strange 2’ conjures up biggest opening of 2022
S&P 500   4,123.34
DOW   32,899.37
QQQ   309.25
Nasdaq Stock is a Buy the (Deep) Dip Opportunity
Live updates | Russia strikes Ukraine's cultural jewel Odesa
Live updates | US slaps new sanctions on Russia for invasion
G-7 leaders mark VE Day stressing unity, support for Ukraine
Nasdaq Stock is a Buy the (Deep) Dip Opportunity
Asian shares mostly fall as rate hikes, China slowdown loom
‘Doctor Strange 2’ conjures up biggest opening of 2022
S&P 500   4,123.34
DOW   32,899.37
QQQ   309.25
Nasdaq Stock is a Buy the (Deep) Dip Opportunity
Live updates | Russia strikes Ukraine's cultural jewel Odesa
Live updates | US slaps new sanctions on Russia for invasion
G-7 leaders mark VE Day stressing unity, support for Ukraine
Nasdaq Stock is a Buy the (Deep) Dip Opportunity
Asian shares mostly fall as rate hikes, China slowdown loom
‘Doctor Strange 2’ conjures up biggest opening of 2022
S&P 500   4,123.34
DOW   32,899.37
QQQ   309.25
Nasdaq Stock is a Buy the (Deep) Dip Opportunity
Live updates | Russia strikes Ukraine's cultural jewel Odesa
Live updates | US slaps new sanctions on Russia for invasion
G-7 leaders mark VE Day stressing unity, support for Ukraine
Nasdaq Stock is a Buy the (Deep) Dip Opportunity
Asian shares mostly fall as rate hikes, China slowdown loom
‘Doctor Strange 2’ conjures up biggest opening of 2022

Early voting begins ahead of Australia's May 21 election

Monday, May 9, 2022 | Rod Mcguirk, Associated Press


A volunteer stands amongst billboards for candidates outside a polling station in Sydney, Australia, Monday, May 9, 2022. Early voting has begun in Australia's federal election with the opposition party hoping the first ballots will reflect its lead over the government in an opinion poll. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Early voting began Monday in Australia’s federal election with the opposition party hoping the first ballots will reflect its lead over the government in opinion polls.

Voters began casting their ballots at 550 voting stations around the country as two new opinion polls showed the center-left Labor Party opposition had extended its lead over Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s conservative coalition.

Voting is compulsory in Australia and almost 17 million adults in a population of 26 million people are expected to vote. Pre-poll voting is available to those unable to vote on May 21 for reasons including work or travel. People conscious of the risks of COVID-19 are expected to vote early to avoid the larger crowds at polling booths on May 21.

Opposition leader Anthony Albanese said government lawmakers were discouraging electors from voting early in the hope that Labor’s lead would evaporate before election day.

“The bells are tolling for the Morrison government because early voting starts today,” Albanese said. “We want people to participate in our democracy and to vote whenever is convenient."

Morrison said many voters had yet to decide which candidate they will support. “As Australians are going to those polls, they’re really starting to focus on the choice that they have to make and it’s a choice between strength, a strong economy and a weaker one under Labor,” Morrison said.

Morrison called the election for the last date available to him to maximize the time he had to discredit Albanese as a potential government leader. Using the same tactic in 2019, Morrison defied most opinion polls by leading his coalition to a narrow victory.

His coalition is now seeking a rare fourth three-year term.

More than 40% of votes were cast before the 2019 election date, and that proportion is expected to increase in the current election.


Many observers say the government’s popularity has been harmed by the Australian central bank’s decision last week to raise interest rates for the first time in 11 years to curb inflation. It was the first time that the Reserve Bank of Australia has lifted the cash rate during an election campaign since 2007.

Two weeks after the rate rise in 2007, Prime Minister John Howard’s conservative government was voted out of power, ending a reign of more than 11 years.

In the 2019 election, the combined vote for the major parties in the House of Representatives was its lowest proportion since World War II. The trend toward independent and minor party candidates is expected to continue at this month’s election.

Some polls are suggesting a rare hung parliament that would lead to Morrison or Albanese forming a minority government with the support of unaligned lawmakers.

Several seats held by Morrison’s conservative Liberal Party are being targeted by so-called teal candidates. They are independents seen as a combination of the Liberal Party’s official color, which is blue, and the color of the Australian Greens party.

The teal candidates are expected to win support of traditional conservative voters who are dissatisfied with the government’s climate change policies.

Both the government and opposition have set a target of net zero carbon gas emissions by 2050.

Morrison was widely criticized at the U.N. climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland, in November for failing to set more ambitious targets for the end of the decade.

The government aims to reduce emissions by 26% to 28% below 2005 levels, while other countries have made steeper commitments.

Labor has promised to reduce emissions by 43% by 2030.


7 Health Care Stocks to Buy Even if the Economy Gets Sick

This is a tough time to be an investor. However, investors of every age need quickly learn that sell-offs, corrections, even bear markets are a normal part of the investing cycle. Even in down markets, there are stocks that are outperforming the broader market. One place to look is defensive stocks. These are stocks that tend to be solid performers regardless of how the broader market is moving.

One such sector is health care. From medicine to insurance to medical devices, this is a fertile sector for investors looking for growth. The world continues to age. That means that demand for health care and related services will only increase in the years and decades to come.

So if you're ready to take some money off the sidelines, or if you're just looking for a few stocks to add to your watchlist, we've taken the time to analyze a range of health care stocks for you to consider.

Here are seven health care stocks that you should be considering right now.



View the "7 Health Care Stocks to Buy Even if the Economy Gets Sick ".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.