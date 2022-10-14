S&P 500   3,622.75 (-1.29%)
DOW   29,845.61 (-0.64%)
QQQ   266.31 (-0.93%)
AAPL   141.27 (-1.20%)
MSFT   232.75 (-0.64%)
META   128.94 (-1.04%)
GOOGL   98.31 (-0.76%)
AMZN   111.55 (-0.87%)
TSLA   215.84 (-2.65%)
NVDA   115.16 (-3.71%)
NIO   12.68 (-0.78%)
BABA   74.58 (-0.57%)
AMD   57.37 (-2.66%)
T   15.13 (+0.07%)
MU   53.42 (-2.62%)
CGC   2.52 (+2.02%)
F   11.68 (-0.76%)
GE   67.95 (+0.01%)
DIS   96.29 (-0.36%)
AMC   6.04 (+0.00%)
PYPL   82.75 (-1.53%)
PFE   42.78 (-0.47%)
NFLX   232.66 (+0.06%)
Earnings Season Gains Steam Next Week With Blue Chips Reporting

Thu., October 13, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Earnings season is in full swing, with plenty of quarterly reports to keep investors busy. Some of the highlights include American Airlines (AAL), American Express (AXP), Bank of America (BAC), Goldman Sachs (GS), IBM (IBM), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Procter & Gamble (PG), Netflix (NFLX), Snap (SNAP), Tesla (TSLA), United Airlines (UAL), and Verizon (VZ). 

Meanwhile, there will be plenty of housing data for investors to unpack next week, which could give some major clues into the real state of the economy. The NAHB home builders' index, building permits and housing starts, and existing home sales data. There will also be a Fed update next week in the form of the central bank's Beige Book. 

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

On Monday, Oct. 17 investors will go over the Empire State manufacturing index. 

The industrial production index, the capacity utilization rate, and the NAHB home builders' index will all be due out shortly after the open on Tuesday, Oct. 18

Wednesday, Oct. 19 will bring building permits and housing starts ahead of the open, with the Federal Reserve's Beige Book due out that afternoon. 

The usual initial and continuing jobless claims are due out on Thursday, Oct. 20, accompanied by the release of the Philadelphia Fed manufacturing Index, existing home sales data, and leading economic indicators.

Friday, Oct. 21, will be relatively quiet with the third-quarter 5-10, and 10 year index of comon inflation expectations out at noon. 

7 Solar Stocks Leading the Clean Energy Boom

Solar is one of the fastest growing sectors in the stock market. And the recent clean energy bill that passed through the U.S. Congress as part of the Inflation Reduction Act is likely to keep that growth going. By some estimates, solar installation may triple over the next five years.

But the bullish outlook for this sector is about more than the funding the industry will receive. The Biden administration announced in June that it was suspending tariffs on solar panel components from four countries. This will be a key step in helping to untangle the supply chain for the necessary components.

This two-pronged strategy will be key to the sector achieving the Biden administration's goal of having 45% of the nation's energy supply coming from solar by 2050. That's up from the 4% the sector supplied in 2020.  

In this presentation, we're highlighting seven solar stocks that stand to benefit as solar becomes an increasingly cost-effective option for consumers and for businesses.

View the Stocks Here .

