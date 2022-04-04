S&P 500   4,562.61 (+0.37%)
DOW   34,798.31 (-0.06%)
AAPL   177.68 (+1.93%)
MSFT   313.21 (+1.22%)
FB   231.99 (+3.18%)
GOOGL   2,858.07 (+1.96%)
AMZN   3,321.50 (+1.54%)
TSLA   1,097.26 (+1.17%)
NVDA   270.53 (+1.28%)
BABA   115.51 (+4.82%)
AMD   108.99 (+0.74%)
CGC   7.24 (-1.76%)
GE   91.74 (-0.81%)
T   23.74 (-1.00%)
F   16.49 (-0.96%)
DIS   138.15 (+0.84%)
PFE   50.91 (-1.28%)
PYPL   119.33 (+2.28%)
BA   187.84 (-1.53%)
S&P 500   4,562.61 (+0.37%)
DOW   34,798.31 (-0.06%)
AAPL   177.68 (+1.93%)
MSFT   313.21 (+1.22%)
FB   231.99 (+3.18%)
GOOGL   2,858.07 (+1.96%)
AMZN   3,321.50 (+1.54%)
TSLA   1,097.26 (+1.17%)
NVDA   270.53 (+1.28%)
BABA   115.51 (+4.82%)
AMD   108.99 (+0.74%)
CGC   7.24 (-1.76%)
GE   91.74 (-0.81%)
T   23.74 (-1.00%)
F   16.49 (-0.96%)
DIS   138.15 (+0.84%)
PFE   50.91 (-1.28%)
PYPL   119.33 (+2.28%)
BA   187.84 (-1.53%)
S&P 500   4,562.61 (+0.37%)
DOW   34,798.31 (-0.06%)
AAPL   177.68 (+1.93%)
MSFT   313.21 (+1.22%)
FB   231.99 (+3.18%)
GOOGL   2,858.07 (+1.96%)
AMZN   3,321.50 (+1.54%)
TSLA   1,097.26 (+1.17%)
NVDA   270.53 (+1.28%)
BABA   115.51 (+4.82%)
AMD   108.99 (+0.74%)
CGC   7.24 (-1.76%)
GE   91.74 (-0.81%)
T   23.74 (-1.00%)
F   16.49 (-0.96%)
DIS   138.15 (+0.84%)
PFE   50.91 (-1.28%)
PYPL   119.33 (+2.28%)
BA   187.84 (-1.53%)
S&P 500   4,562.61 (+0.37%)
DOW   34,798.31 (-0.06%)
AAPL   177.68 (+1.93%)
MSFT   313.21 (+1.22%)
FB   231.99 (+3.18%)
GOOGL   2,858.07 (+1.96%)
AMZN   3,321.50 (+1.54%)
TSLA   1,097.26 (+1.17%)
NVDA   270.53 (+1.28%)
BABA   115.51 (+4.82%)
AMD   108.99 (+0.74%)
CGC   7.24 (-1.76%)
GE   91.74 (-0.81%)
T   23.74 (-1.00%)
F   16.49 (-0.96%)
DIS   138.15 (+0.84%)
PFE   50.91 (-1.28%)
PYPL   119.33 (+2.28%)
BA   187.84 (-1.53%)

Easter delays for UK travelers as COVID cancels flights

Monday, April 4, 2022 | Sylvia Hui, Associated Press


British Airways planes parked at Terminal 5 Heathrow airport in London, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. British travelers going abroad for the Easter holidays faced disruptions Monday, April 4, 2022 as two main carriers, British Airways and easyJet, canceled dozens of flights due to staff shortages related to soaring cases of COVID-19 in the U.K. Budget carrier easyJet grounded 62 flights scheduled for Monday after canceling at least 222 flights over the weekend. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)

LONDON (AP) — British travelers going abroad for the Easter holidays faced disruptions Monday as two main carriers, British Airways and easyJet, canceled dozens of flights due to staff shortages related to soaring cases of COVID-19 in the U.K.

Budget carrier easyJet grounded 62 flights scheduled for Monday after canceling at least 222 flights over the weekend, while British Airways said some three dozen out of its 115 flights canceled Monday were due to pandemic-related problems.

An easyJet spokesman said it is “experiencing higher than usual levels of employee sickness” as a result of high rates of COVID-19 infections across Europe.

The airline added that the number of cancellations “represents a small proportion” of the total of more than 1,600 flights planned for Monday.

Several of the British Airways cancellations were made at the last minute due to staff calling in sick, and about 25 others were a result of a decision taken in recent weeks to reduce its overall flight schedule.

“While the vast majority of our flights continue to operate as planned, as a precaution we’ve slightly reduced our schedule between now and the end of May as we ramp back up," the airline said.

“Aviation has been one of the industries worst hit by the pandemic and airlines and airports are experiencing the same issues rebuilding their operations while managing the continuing impact of COVID,” it added.

The Easter school holidays, which start this week, are the first time many families in Britain have booked trips abroad after two years of restrictions. All remaining virus measures, including mandatory self-isolation for those infected and testing requirements for international travel, were binned in February and March as part of the U.K.'s “living with COVID” plan.

But coronavirus cases across the U.K. have soared again with the rapid spread of the more transmissible omicron BA.2 variant, reaching record levels last week when official figures showed that some 1 in 13 people had the coronavirus.

Heathrow Airport, Europe's busiest, said it had anticipated delays this week because it expected to see the largest number of people traveling since the March 2020 lockdown.

The travel disruptions were made worse Monday after Eurotunnel said that services for travelers to Calais in France were delayed by hours due to a train that "stopped temporarily in the tunnel”.


7 Tech Stocks That Will Lead the Way in 2022

The end of 2021 and the initial trading days of 2022 have been rough for tech stocks. The prospect of multiple interest rate hikes has investors fleeing to risk-off assets, including stocks. And that means some of the biggest tech stocks may have further to fall.

But for growth investors, tech remains the sector to be in. Some appealing stocks have dropped 50% or more from their 2021 highs. That means it’s inevitable that some savvy buyers will be moving in to buy their favorite names at a discounted price.

However, price doesn’t always equal value. Some stocks have sold off and may never recover their previous level. Those are tough lessons for investors to learn.

However, in this presentation, we’re looking at seven tech stocks that have a strong business case to support a recovery even as other tech stocks may struggle. We think all these stocks are strong buying candidates. However, we encourage you to do your due diligence to decide when the price is right for you.



View the "7 Tech Stocks That Will Lead the Way in 2022".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.