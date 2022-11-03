QQQ   261.53 (-1.56%)
AAPL   139.53 (-3.79%)
MSFT   216.88 (-1.46%)
META   88.79 (-1.93%)
GOOGL   85.55 (-1.63%)
AMZN   90.73 (-1.51%)
TSLA   215.05 (+0.03%)
NVDA   130.36 (-1.38%)
NIO   9.29 (-2.11%)
BABA   63.96 (-1.14%)
AMD   58.99 (+0.61%)
T   18.12 (-1.68%)
MU   52.28 (-2.19%)
CGC   3.27 (+1.24%)
F   13.09 (+0.23%)
GE   77.12 (-0.36%)
DIS   98.89 (-2.88%)
AMC   5.66 (-2.58%)
PYPL   75.64 (-4.80%)
PFE   46.46 (-1.30%)
NFLX   271.37 (-0.60%)
QQQ   261.53 (-1.56%)
AAPL   139.53 (-3.79%)
MSFT   216.88 (-1.46%)
META   88.79 (-1.93%)
GOOGL   85.55 (-1.63%)
AMZN   90.73 (-1.51%)
TSLA   215.05 (+0.03%)
NVDA   130.36 (-1.38%)
NIO   9.29 (-2.11%)
BABA   63.96 (-1.14%)
AMD   58.99 (+0.61%)
T   18.12 (-1.68%)
MU   52.28 (-2.19%)
CGC   3.27 (+1.24%)
F   13.09 (+0.23%)
GE   77.12 (-0.36%)
DIS   98.89 (-2.88%)
AMC   5.66 (-2.58%)
PYPL   75.64 (-4.80%)
PFE   46.46 (-1.30%)
NFLX   271.37 (-0.60%)
QQQ   261.53 (-1.56%)
AAPL   139.53 (-3.79%)
MSFT   216.88 (-1.46%)
META   88.79 (-1.93%)
GOOGL   85.55 (-1.63%)
AMZN   90.73 (-1.51%)
TSLA   215.05 (+0.03%)
NVDA   130.36 (-1.38%)
NIO   9.29 (-2.11%)
BABA   63.96 (-1.14%)
AMD   58.99 (+0.61%)
T   18.12 (-1.68%)
MU   52.28 (-2.19%)
CGC   3.27 (+1.24%)
F   13.09 (+0.23%)
GE   77.12 (-0.36%)
DIS   98.89 (-2.88%)
AMC   5.66 (-2.58%)
PYPL   75.64 (-4.80%)
PFE   46.46 (-1.30%)
NFLX   271.37 (-0.60%)
QQQ   261.53 (-1.56%)
AAPL   139.53 (-3.79%)
MSFT   216.88 (-1.46%)
META   88.79 (-1.93%)
GOOGL   85.55 (-1.63%)
AMZN   90.73 (-1.51%)
TSLA   215.05 (+0.03%)
NVDA   130.36 (-1.38%)
NIO   9.29 (-2.11%)
BABA   63.96 (-1.14%)
AMD   58.99 (+0.61%)
T   18.12 (-1.68%)
MU   52.28 (-2.19%)
CGC   3.27 (+1.24%)
F   13.09 (+0.23%)
GE   77.12 (-0.36%)
DIS   98.89 (-2.88%)
AMC   5.66 (-2.58%)
PYPL   75.64 (-4.80%)
PFE   46.46 (-1.30%)
NFLX   271.37 (-0.60%)

EBAY Contends With Sour Pre-Earnings Sentiment

Wed., November 2, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Online bidding giant eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) is just one in a slew of big names to report earning this week, with its third-quarter results due out after the close this evening, Nov. 2. The equity is sliding ahead of the event, last seen down 0.8% at $39.52. Analysts are expecting profits of 93 cents per share, which is slightly higher than the 90 cents per share the company posted for the third quarter last year. 

Like many equities, EBAY enjoyed an October rally. However, this positive price action was met with rejection at the 50-day moving average -- a trendline that's pressure shares lower several times this year. In 2022, EBAY has shed 40.7%, though it's clinging to a 7.2% quarter-to-date gain. 

ebay nov 2

The stock has a history of sizeable post-earnings drops, and settled lower the day after five of its last eight earnings report. It's biggest next-day dip came after its May 2022 report, when the stock shed 11.7%. Regardless of direction, eBay stock has averaged a 6.2% next-day swing, which is almost half the 11% move the options pits are pricing in this time around. 

A closer look at the options activity surrounding EBAY shows these players have been unusually put-heavy ahead of earnings. At the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Cboe Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX), the equity sports a 10-day put/call volume ratio of 2.57, which stands in the 86th percentile of its annual range, indicating a healthy appetite for bearish bets. 

Analysts share this pessimism. Of the 20 in coverage, just five consider EBAY a "strong buy," while the remaining 15 call it a "hold" or worse. Short sellers, however, are jumping ship, with short interest 23.2% lower in the last reporting period. 

7 Stocks with a Great Setup for 2023

2022 is nearly in the books, and for many investors turning the page to a new year can't come soon enough. Will 2023 be better for stocks? If history is a guide it will be.

In the 12 months following mid-term elections (the elections held in the middle of a president's four-year term), stocks have performed well. This is typically because mid-term elections tend not to go well for the party that sits in the White House.

The reasons for that trend are not something that's in our wheelhouse. We're just looking at what it means for stocks. And what it suggests is that next year the markets could see a strong recovery…at some point. But as is frequently the case, you have to be in the right stocks.  

That's the focus of this special presentation. We're taking a look at seven stocks that have a strong case to be made for growth in the coming year. And some of these stocks are offering a good entry point for investors right now.

View the Stocks Here .

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.