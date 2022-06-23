eBay Taps Into NFT Market with New Acquisition

The shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) are in the spotlight this morning, following news the e-commerce name acquired leading non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace KnownOrigin. Details surrounding the acquisition were not disclosed, but both parties have reportedly signed and closed the deal. At last check, EBAY was up 0.6% to trade at $42.53.

The last time we checked on eBay, the security was struggling due to an influx of post-earnings bear notes. Analysts have remained pessimistic towards EBAY, with 14 of the 20 in coverage calling it a tepid "hold" or worse, while the remaining six carry a "buy" or better rating.

It's not hard to see why the brokerage bunch in pessimistic. The equity is fresh off a June 16, two-year low of $40.52, while a new ceiling appears to be forming at the $44 level. The shares have also struggled with overhead pressure at the 40-day moving average since early April, culminating in the stock's hefty 36.9% year-to-date deficit.

That bearish sentiment is prevalent in the options pits as well. Over at the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Cboe Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX), EBAY sports a 10-day put/call volume ratio of 4.76 that stands higher than all readings from the last year. This means puts are getting picked up at a much quicker-than-usual clip.

If you're a bit confused about what the metaverse is, or will be. You're not alone. In fact as recently as November of 2021, many top tech executives, who have plans for the metaverse, struggled to define the metaverse.

One of the best descriptions I've heard is that the metaverse will be the Web 2.0. It will create the ability for participants to interact in an interactive world that combines virtual reality, augmented reality and video. It will be a world where you can visit digital representations of real homes and purchase digital representations of items in the real world.

However, even that seems too simplistic. The way it's described by Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, it will be a world where your avatar can hang out with distant friends and family in a more realistic, albeit still virtual way. I hope it's not just me, but the whole concept leaves me feeling… disconnected. Which I know is strange because the whole point is connection.

However, many tech companies are pumping money into the metaverse, or at least their idea of it. And institutional investors are taking notice. That combination is almost always an indicator of stocks that are on their way higher.

That's the point of this article; to point you to seven companies that are likely to be significant players in the metaverse. And after a significant correction in the tech sector, it may be the perfect time to buy these stocks at a discount.