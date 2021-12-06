S&P 500   4,538.43
DOW   34,580.08
QQQ   383.13
Average US price of gas drops 2 cents over 2 weeks, to $3.46
2 Louisiana insurance companies fail after Hurricane Ida
Energy secretary: Offshore wind brings 'gust' of job growth
Improve Your Time Management With Time Blocking
Lawyer: Chris Cuomo accuser was disgusted by 'hypocrisy'
Asian shares mixed after China Evergrande warns of cash woes
Japan's Kirin seeks arbitration to help end Myanmar venture
S&P 500   4,538.43
DOW   34,580.08
QQQ   383.13
Average US price of gas drops 2 cents over 2 weeks, to $3.46
2 Louisiana insurance companies fail after Hurricane Ida
Energy secretary: Offshore wind brings 'gust' of job growth
Improve Your Time Management With Time Blocking
Lawyer: Chris Cuomo accuser was disgusted by 'hypocrisy'
Asian shares mixed after China Evergrande warns of cash woes
Japan's Kirin seeks arbitration to help end Myanmar venture
S&P 500   4,538.43
DOW   34,580.08
QQQ   383.13
Average US price of gas drops 2 cents over 2 weeks, to $3.46
2 Louisiana insurance companies fail after Hurricane Ida
Energy secretary: Offshore wind brings 'gust' of job growth
Improve Your Time Management With Time Blocking
Lawyer: Chris Cuomo accuser was disgusted by 'hypocrisy'
Asian shares mixed after China Evergrande warns of cash woes
Japan's Kirin seeks arbitration to help end Myanmar venture
S&P 500   4,538.43
DOW   34,580.08
QQQ   383.13
Average US price of gas drops 2 cents over 2 weeks, to $3.46
2 Louisiana insurance companies fail after Hurricane Ida
Energy secretary: Offshore wind brings 'gust' of job growth
Improve Your Time Management With Time Blocking
Lawyer: Chris Cuomo accuser was disgusted by 'hypocrisy'
Asian shares mixed after China Evergrande warns of cash woes
Japan's Kirin seeks arbitration to help end Myanmar venture

ECB plans to redesign euro bills, decision expected in 2024

Monday, December 6, 2021 | The Associated Press


Euro coins and banknotes are pictured in a shop in Duisburg, Germany, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2001. The European Central Bank said Monday that it plans to redesign its euro banknotes, with a final decision on the new look expected in 2024. The euro was introduced in cash form in 2002, with banknotes based on what the Frankfurt-based central bank for the 19-nation euro area calls an 'ages and styles' theme - with generic windows, doorways and bridges that don't represent any specific place or monument. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, file)

BERLIN (AP) — The European Central Bank said Monday that it plans to redesign its euro banknotes, with a final decision on the new look expected in 2024.

The euro was introduced in cash form in 2002, with banknotes based on what the Frankfurt-based central bank for the 19-nation euro area calls an “ages and styles” theme — with generic windows, doorways and bridges from various eras that don't represent any specific place or monument. They have undergone one relatively minor update in that time.

“After 20 years, it’s time to review the look of our banknotes to make them more relatable to Europeans of all ages and backgrounds,” ECB President Christine Lagarde said in a statement.

She said that euro banknotes "are a tangible and visible symbol that we stand together in Europe, particularly in times of crisis, and there is still a strong demand for them.”

The ECB said it will create focus groups to gather opinions from people across the continent on possible themes for the future notes. A “theme advisory group” with one expert from each eurozone country will then submit a shortlist of suggested new themes to the ECB's governing council.

The bank said it will seek public input on the proposals, then hold a design competition for the new banknotes before again consulting the public. Its governing council will make a final decision and decide on when the new banknotes might be issued.


7 Pharmaceutical Stocks to Buy For a Healthy Portfolio in 2022

One year ago, investors expected 2021 to be a huge year for pharmaceutical stocks. The bullish perspective was that as vaccines rolled out and the economy reopened, investors would shift from biotech stocks to traditional pharmaceutical stocks.

But the Delta variant has kept Covid-19 top of mind for many investors. While it’s true that some pharmaceutical stocks were part of the vaccine race, other players in the space have not performed as well as was hoped. Case in point, as of October 6, 2021, the iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) is up only 9.7% in the last 12 months. And if you bought shares of the fund at the beginning of the year, you have no growth to show for your patience.

There are reasons beyond Covid-19 to consider when assessing the disappointing performance of pharmaceutical stocks. One is the current political climate which is making no secret of its desire to reshape the healthcare industry. And it has the pricing practices of “big pharma” firmly in its crosshairs.

However, the pharmaceutical sector is still loaded with quality stocks for investors who are willing to accept the inherent risk. And that’s the focus of this special presentation. In the next few minutes, we’ll take a look at seven pharmaceutical stocks that are ready to make strong moves forward in 2022.

View the "7 Pharmaceutical Stocks to Buy For a Healthy Portfolio in 2022".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.