Economic pain from virus spreading quickly as the pandemic

A city worker sprays disinfectant while a man sleeps on a bench in the Plaza de Armas in Santiago, Chile, Wednesday, April 15, 2020. A woman who has tested positive for the new coronavirus broke her mandatory quarantine on Wednesday and visited the Plaza de Armas to "stretch her legs" she said. The 49-year-old woman, a Peruvian national and resident in Chile, was detained by police while resting on a bench in the plaza, accompanied by her son and his girlfriend. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)
Maria Teresa Carrillo, 87, rests in a bed as Doctor Leslei Montoro, left, and her colleague Doctor Carolina Quiroz, check a sample for a new coronavirus fast test, in Lima, Peru, Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Peruvians can call a telephone number to report that they have COVID-19 symptoms and the state organized medical brigades will visit and do rapid tests to confirm or rule out new infections. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
In this April 14, 2020, photo, head mortician Jordi Fernandez prepares a coffin before placing the body of a COVID-19 victim in an underground parking garage turned into a morgue at the Collserola funeral home in Barcelona, Spain. Since a state of emergency was declared in the country, funeral homes must follow strict measures to avoid further contagion, stripping Fernandez of his normal duties and taking away the last chance families had of seeing their loved ones before laying them to rest. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)
In this April 14, 2020, photo, head mortician Jordi Fernandez, center, closes the coffin of a COVID-19 victim as funeral home workers remove another body from a van in an underground parking garage turned into a morgue at the Collserola funeral home in Barcelona, Spain. Infected corpses cannot be removed from their sealed body bags and are placed straight into coffins, something Fernandez and his team try to do with the utmost care. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)
In this April 14, 2020 photo, funeral home workers pick up the body of a suspected COVID-19 victim from a nursing home in Barcelona, Spain. Since a state of emergency was declared on March 14 in the country, funeral homes must follow strict measures to avoid further contagion. Now, infected corpses cannot be removed from their sealed body bags and are placed straight into coffins. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)
Doctor Giovanni Passeri relaxes in the doctor's lounge after completing a routine round of medical examinations during a night shift in his ward in the COVID-19 section of the Maggiore Hospital in Parma, northern Italy, Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Most of the times he is on a night shift the couch is the best Passeri can get to stretch out. A cardboard box at right holds envelopes with the medical charts of discharged patients. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)
Women who work at Egypt's agriculture and fruit exporting company, Gamco, get ready before work in the changing room at a factory, in the Mediterranean province of Alexandria, Egypt, Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Egypt has been listed as the world's largest exporter of orange, according to Aswaq financial company. "Our exporting business to Europe is doing very well these days because people are in need of vitamin C and the demand is higher due to COVID-19," says Gamco general manager Mohammed el-Sherif. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)
A member of a cultural center wears a mask to protect himself against the spread of the new coronavirus, as he donates food for poor families in Turano favela, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Wednesday, April 15, 2020. The governors of Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, the states hardest hit by the virus, have banned public gatherings, closed schools and businesses and called for strict social distancing. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)
Government workers stand outside a blue tent used to coordinate transportation of travelers from Wuhan to designated quarantine sites in Beijing, China, Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Wuhan, the city at the center of the global coronavirus epidemic, lifted a 76-day lockdown and allowed people to leave for destinations across China. (AP Photo/Sam McNeil)
In this photo taken on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, animal rights activists Carmine Deruzzo, left, and Alessandra Pelagrandi, feed german sheperds Petra and Ushi, in Rome. A group of animal rights activists from different organizations have come together to form a Task Force for Dogs and Cats during the coronavirus pandemic in Italy. Volunteers with masks and gloves go to the homes of people who have tested positive to the virus and are in isolation at home and cannot take out their dogs. They also take dogs out for people who have immune-suppression disorders, or people who have been admitted to the hospital. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
In this March 18, 2020, file photo, a Chinese woman uses a plastic bag to cover her head while waiting for her flight at the departure area of Manila's International Airport, Philippines. As governments across the world enact emergency measures to keep people at home and stave off the pandemic, some are unhappy about having their missteps publicized. Others are taking advantage of the crisis to silence critics and tighten control. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila, File)
In this Thursday, March 19, 2020 photo, a man checks his mobile phone in an empty subway train in Jakarta, Indonesia. As governments across the world enact emergency measures to keep people at home and stave off the pandemic, some are unhappy about having their missteps publicized. Others are taking advantage of the crisis to silence critics and tighten control. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
A woman wearing face mask to protect against coronavirus, rides a suburban train near Moscow, Russia, Thursday, April 16, 2020. Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered most Russians to stay off work until the end of April as part of a partial economic shutdown to stymie the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Victor Berezkin)
Ukrainian war prisoners, wearing face masks to protect against coronavirus, escorted by Russia-backed separatist soldiers, also wearing face masks to protect against coronavirus, walk to be exchanged near the checkpoint Horlivka, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, April 16, 2020. Ukrainian forces and Russia-backed rebels in eastern Ukraine have begun exchanging prisoners in a move aimed at ending their five-year long war. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov)
99-year-old war veteran Captain Tom Moore, poses with family members, from left, grandson Benji, daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore and granddaughter Georgia, at his home in Marston Moretaine, England, after he achieved his goal of 100 laps of his garden, raising millions of pounds for the NHS with donations to his fundraising challenge from around the world, Thursday April 16, 2020. Moore started walking laps in his garden as a humble fundraising challenge to walk 100 lengths of his garden by his 100th birthday on April 30, and has now raised millions for the National Health Service and become a national rallying point during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. His family thought it would be a stretch to raise 1,000 pounds, but donors have pledged millions of pounds and still counting. (Joe Giddens/PA via AP)
Masked members of the Association for Community Development of Lifelong Learning, show off handmade face masks in Yokosuka, near Tokyo, Thursday, April 16, 2020. With the spread of new coronavirus infection continuing, the association started selling the various designs of face masks, named "Sukamas (Yokosuka mask)," on April 1 in order to deliver to as many people as possible. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)
PARIS (AP) — Economic pain from the coronavirus pandemic spread even more widely Thursday, weighing heavily on nations, businesses and ordinary people as countries struggled to restore confidence that stores, factories, airplanes and schools could reopen safely.
In France, Amazon suspended operations altogether after a court ruled it wasn’t doing enough to protect its workers in the country. The online retailer, which has six warehouses in France, said it would evaluate the court decision.
Cargo traffic at Europe's massive port of Rotterdam in the Netherlands sank by 9.3% in the first quarter to 112.4 million metric tons from the same period a year ago.
“We are facing unprecedented disruptions," said Allard Castelein, the port CEO, adding that he expects the situation to get worse.
The International Monetary Fund says fallout from what it calls the “Great Lockdown” will be the most devastating since the Great Depression in the 1930s.
Still, leaders are anxious to send people back to work and school and to rebuild economies devastated by the pandemic that has infected more than 2 million people and claimed more than 137,000 lives, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Yet in China and the handful of countries in Europe that have partially reopened their economies, even people who still have jobs are wary of spending much or going out. In nearly empty stores and streets, people eye each other from a distance, their faces covered by masks.
Some Chinese cities tried reassuring consumers by showing officials eating in restaurants. In Zhengzhou, Zhang Hu in is back at work but his income plummeted because few are buying the 20-ton trucks he sells.
“I have no idea when the situation will turn better,” he said.
The U.S. began issuing one-time payments this week to tens of millions of people as part of its $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief package. But another part of the relief package, a $350 billion paycheck protection program aimed at small businesses, is running dry after being open for only a matter of days. Negotiations were accelerating in Washington over a $250 billion emergency request to help.
Even with limited testing, the U.S. has seen nearly 640,000 infections — more than the next four countries put together — and leads the world with nearly 31,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. Experts say the true toll of the pandemic is much higher due to limited testing, uneven counting of deaths and some governments' attempts to downplay their outbreaks.
Despite the relief checks, Americans have begun to protest the virus restrictions that have put at least 17 million out of work, closed factories and brought many small businesses to their knees.
In Michigan, thousands came to protest the lockdown they say has destroyed livelihoods. Some were masked and armed with rifles, but many unmasked people defied stay-at-home orders and jammed nearly shoulder-to-shoulder in front of the Capitol building. The protest was organized by the Michigan Conservative Coalition.
"This arbitrary blanket spread of shutting down businesses, about putting all of these workers out of business, is just a disaster. It’s an economic disaster for Michigan,” said group member Meshawn Maddock. “People are sick and tired of it.”
In Michigan's northern Leelanau County, Sheriff Mike Borkovich said enforcing the coronavirus restrictions is taking a toll.
“People are frantic to get back to work. They have been very edgy,” Borkovich told The Associated Press.
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said having so many people close together without masks would only increase infections and prolong the lockdown.
With many factories shut down, American industrial output shriveled in March, registering its biggest decline since the nation demobilized in 1946 at the end of World War II. Retail sales fell by an unprecedented 8.7%, with April expected to be far worse.
President Donald Trump said he’s prepared new guidelines for easing social distancing, even as business leaders told him more testing and personal protective equipment were essential first.
In Brussels, the pandemic was making the European Union redraw all of its budget plans to focus on tackling the coronavirus pandemic. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the 27-nation bloc's next trillion-euro budget will have to be re-imagined as “the mother-ship of our recovery.”
Troubling data indicate the worst may still be to come in many parts of the world.
The British government was set Thursday to extend a nationwide lockdown for several more weeks, as health officials say the coronavirus outbreak in the country is peaking.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock said “it is too early to make a change” to the lockdown introduced on March 23. Britain has recorded 12,868 deaths of COVID-19 patients. But those only count hospital deaths and British has seen limited testing. Experts say including virus deaths at homes or nursing homes could make the toll 15% higher.
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is urging stepped-up efforts to prepare Africa, warning that the continent “could end up suffering the greatest impacts.”
Singapore's outbreak has jumped more than 1,100 cases since Monday. It had successfully contained a first wave of infections, but the new cases are occurring among workers from poorer Asian countries who live in crowded dormitories in the tiny city-state.
In Brazil, President Jair Bolsonaro's lackadaisical approach to the virus came under increased pressure.
“We’re fighting against the coronavirus and against the ‘Bolsonaro-virus,’” Sao Paulo state Gov. João Doria told The Associated Press in an interview, adding that he believes the president has adopted “incorrect, irresponsible positions.”
Foreign leaders, meanwhile, rushed to the defense of the World Health Organization after Trump vowed to halt U.S. payments to the U.N. agency for not sounding the alarm over the virus sooner.
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the WHO is needed now more than ever.
“Only by joining forces can we overcome this crisis that knows no borders,” he said.
Perry reported from Wellington, New Zealand. Associated Press journalists around the world contributed.
Follow AP coverage of the pandemic at http://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak
