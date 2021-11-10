Efforts to cut car, plane and ship emissions get small boost

S&P 500   4,677.36 (-0.17%)
DOW   36,266.52 (-0.15%)
QQQ   393.63 (-0.43%)
AAPL   148.82 (-1.32%)
MSFT   332.52 (-1.02%)
FB   330.74 (-1.38%)
GOOGL   2,944.46 (-1.14%)
AMZN   3,593.66 (+0.49%)
TSLA   1,068.69 (+4.42%)
NVDA   299.63 (-2.26%)
BABA   165.59 (+3.37%)
NIO   41.50 (+2.12%)
CGC   13.83 (-1.00%)
AMD   142.85 (-4.08%)
GE   110.91 (-0.34%)
MU   74.25 (-1.77%)
T   25.02 (+1.25%)
F   20.05 (-0.35%)
DIS   176.00 (+0.51%)
ACB   7.35 (-1.74%)
PFE   49.07 (+3.74%)
AMC   40.60 (+1.68%)
BA   223.60 (+1.27%)
S&P 500   4,677.36 (-0.17%)
DOW   36,266.52 (-0.15%)
QQQ   393.63 (-0.43%)
AAPL   148.82 (-1.32%)
MSFT   332.52 (-1.02%)
FB   330.74 (-1.38%)
GOOGL   2,944.46 (-1.14%)
AMZN   3,593.66 (+0.49%)
TSLA   1,068.69 (+4.42%)
NVDA   299.63 (-2.26%)
BABA   165.59 (+3.37%)
NIO   41.50 (+2.12%)
CGC   13.83 (-1.00%)
AMD   142.85 (-4.08%)
GE   110.91 (-0.34%)
MU   74.25 (-1.77%)
T   25.02 (+1.25%)
F   20.05 (-0.35%)
DIS   176.00 (+0.51%)
ACB   7.35 (-1.74%)
PFE   49.07 (+3.74%)
AMC   40.60 (+1.68%)
BA   223.60 (+1.27%)
S&P 500   4,677.36 (-0.17%)
DOW   36,266.52 (-0.15%)
QQQ   393.63 (-0.43%)
AAPL   148.82 (-1.32%)
MSFT   332.52 (-1.02%)
FB   330.74 (-1.38%)
GOOGL   2,944.46 (-1.14%)
AMZN   3,593.66 (+0.49%)
TSLA   1,068.69 (+4.42%)
NVDA   299.63 (-2.26%)
BABA   165.59 (+3.37%)
NIO   41.50 (+2.12%)
CGC   13.83 (-1.00%)
AMD   142.85 (-4.08%)
GE   110.91 (-0.34%)
MU   74.25 (-1.77%)
T   25.02 (+1.25%)
F   20.05 (-0.35%)
DIS   176.00 (+0.51%)
ACB   7.35 (-1.74%)
PFE   49.07 (+3.74%)
AMC   40.60 (+1.68%)
BA   223.60 (+1.27%)
S&P 500   4,677.36 (-0.17%)
DOW   36,266.52 (-0.15%)
QQQ   393.63 (-0.43%)
AAPL   148.82 (-1.32%)
MSFT   332.52 (-1.02%)
FB   330.74 (-1.38%)
GOOGL   2,944.46 (-1.14%)
AMZN   3,593.66 (+0.49%)
TSLA   1,068.69 (+4.42%)
NVDA   299.63 (-2.26%)
BABA   165.59 (+3.37%)
NIO   41.50 (+2.12%)
CGC   13.83 (-1.00%)
AMD   142.85 (-4.08%)
GE   110.91 (-0.34%)
MU   74.25 (-1.77%)
T   25.02 (+1.25%)
F   20.05 (-0.35%)
DIS   176.00 (+0.51%)
ACB   7.35 (-1.74%)
PFE   49.07 (+3.74%)
AMC   40.60 (+1.68%)
BA   223.60 (+1.27%)

Efforts to cut car, plane and ship emissions get small boost

Wednesday, November 10, 2021 | Frank Jordans, Associated Press


Cars and trucks move on a highway toward Frankfurt, early Nov. 5, 2021. Several countries and companies plan to accelerate the switch to emissions-free ground, air and sea transport at part of efforts to curb global warming. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Several countries and companies announced plans Wednesday to stop selling cars that run on gasoline or diesel over the next two decades, as part of efforts to clamp down on a significant source of planet-warming emissions.

But the impact of the measures will likely be limited since several major emitters — notably the United States and China — did not sign on, and they received a mixed response from environmental campaigners. Nations and airlines also pledged to reduce emissions from air travel.

On the sidelines of the U.N. climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland, a group of nations said Wednesday that they would work to sell only zero-emission vehicles by 2040, and no later than 2035 in leading auto markets. While the wording of the agreement is vague, it could essentially mean switching to electric-only fleets of cars, trucks and buses — and backing off popular halfway solutions currently in use, such as hybrid vehicles.

The plan was backed by countries including Canada, Chile, Denmark, India, Poland, Sweden, Turkey and the United Kingdom. Several American states and cities also signed sign on, as did major carmakers Ford, General Motors, Mercedes Benz and Volvo.

Some companies, such as Volvo, had already pledged to even earlier targets to phase out combustion engines.

“This welcome move signals that a growing number of countries, auto makers and transportation providers are joining the global push for 100% zero-emissions electric vehicles,” said Jake Schmidt of the New York-based nonprofit Natural Resources Defense Council

But the Brussel-based think tank Transport and Environment said the announcement needs to be backed by legally binding targets and noted the absence of major car markets such as China, the U.S., Germany and France.

German officials said the country declined to sign the agreement because it contained a footnote that would prevent the use of synthetic fuels produced with renewable energy — an option that some in the current and likely future government want to keep open.

The country has backed a proposal being considered by the European Union to end sales of gasoline-powered cars and vans by 2035.

Transportation is one of the biggest sources of greenhouse gas emissions, according to the International Energy Agency.

A recent report by the agency found the sale of new internal combustion engine cars — those that run on gasoline and diesel — needs to be phased out by 2035 to ensure the goals set in Paris in 2015 on capping global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) can be met.

On aviation, about two dozen countries said they would work together to reduce emissions from plane travel to “net zero” by 2050, including by promoting the use of sustainable fuels. “Net zero” means producing only as many emissions as can be absorbed again through natural or artificial means.

Greenpeace described the declaration — signed by Britain, France, Spain, the United States and others — as “brazen greenwashing.”

“They should be reducing flights and massively investing into rail and greener travel options,” the environmental group said.

Separately, 20 airlines announced plans to use planes powered with electric, hydrogen or hybrid engines on 30% of the fleet used for short-haul flights by 2030.

Among the signatories were Air New Zealand, Alaska Airlines, easyJet and Southern Airways Express, operating more than 800 aircraft with over 177 million passengers a year.

And major maritime industry representatives pushed Wednesday for more funding for research into clean ship propulsion technology.

The flurry of announcements on transport emissions follows a pattern at this year's climate talks, which have seen host Britain present side deals that aren't part of the official negotiations — a practice criticized by some environmental campaigners.

“These types of announcements that countries voluntarily say they’re going to do something is not what we need in a climate emergency,” said Greenpeace's executive director, Jennifer Morgan. “They have not worked in the past.”

Achim Steiner, who heads the U.N. Development Program, said promoting clean modes of transport is essential if the world wants to cut emissions in a way that doesn't leave poor nations behind.

China has already put on the road 250 million electric motorcycles, which are particularly attractive to people in developing nations, he noted.

“With solar power off-grid technology, you can run in a village a charging station for electric motorcycles,” Steiner told The Associated Press.

He also suggested that poor countries should follow the example of Kenya, which has long banned the importing of old vehicles to avoid becoming a dumping ground for rich nations' gas-guzzlers.

___

Follow AP's coverage of the U.N. climate talks at http://apnews.com/hub/climate


7 Pharmaceutical Stocks to Buy For a Healthy Portfolio in 2022

One year ago, investors expected 2021 to be a huge year for pharmaceutical stocks. The bullish perspective was that as vaccines rolled out and the economy reopened, investors would shift from biotech stocks to traditional pharmaceutical stocks.

But the Delta variant has kept Covid-19 top of mind for many investors. While it’s true that some pharmaceutical stocks were part of the vaccine race, other players in the space have not performed as well as was hoped. Case in point, as of October 6, 2021, the iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) is up only 9.7% in the last 12 months. And if you bought shares of the fund at the beginning of the year, you have no growth to show for your patience.

There are reasons beyond Covid-19 to consider when assessing the disappointing performance of pharmaceutical stocks. One is the current political climate which is making no secret of its desire to reshape the healthcare industry. And it has the pricing practices of “big pharma” firmly in its crosshairs.

However, the pharmaceutical sector is still loaded with quality stocks for investors who are willing to accept the inherent risk. And that’s the focus of this special presentation. In the next few minutes, we’ll take a look at seven pharmaceutical stocks that are ready to make strong moves forward in 2022.

View the "7 Pharmaceutical Stocks to Buy For a Healthy Portfolio in 2022".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.