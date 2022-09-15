50% OFF
Electric Vehicle Stock Surges on Upgrade to "Buy"

Wed., September 14, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Electric vehicle (EV) maker Nikola Corp (NASDAQ:NKLA) is up 6% to trade at $5.33 this morning, after BTIG upgraded the stock to "buy" from "neutral." The brokerage firm noted increasing wind and solar power generation could boost green hydrogen demand, and pointed to the rollout of Nikola's fuel cell electric vehicle next year, as the company continues to develop its North American green hydrogen fueling infrastructure.

Analysts were skeptical of Nikola stock coming into today, with six of the seven in question carrying a lukewarm "hold" rating, which leaves ample room for additional upgrades.

Meanwhile, the options pits lean bullish. This is per the equity's 10-day call/put volume ratio of 3.71 over at the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Cboe Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX), which sits higher 80% of readings from the past year. This suggests calls have been getting picked up at a faster-than-usual pace. Given a whopping 28% of NKLA's total available float is sold short, its possible some of these calls could be shorts seeking an options hedge.

Options look like a solid route for those looking to bet on the stock's next moves, given NKLA's Schaeffer's Volatility Index (SVI) of 92% stands higher than just 18% of readings from the past year, meaning these players are pricing in low volatility expectations right now.

A floor at the $5 level has been supporting NKLA since early August, although the stock has carved out a channel of lower lows since an early August foray to $9. The shares remain down over 47% this year.

7 Dividend Aristocrats to Help You Take the Bite Out of the Bear

Investing in a bull market is fun and relatively easy. When the major indexes are hitting new highs seemingly every day, it's easy to find stocks to buy. By contrast, investing in a bear market may not be as enjoyable. But it's necessary, and when you have a strategy it doesn't have to be hard.

One timeless bear market strategy is to buy dividend stocks. And for investors looking to take even more risk out of this strategy, investors can elect to buy a group of stocks known as dividend aristocrats. These are companies that have a history of issuing, and growing, its dividend year – after year – after year. In fact, to be a member of this exclusive group, a company must have increased its dividend every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

In this special presentation, we'll analyze seven dividend aristocrats who are giving investors a good balance between growth and value. This makes them strong additions to your portfolio as part of a defensive strategy to weather a recession.

Here are 7 dividend aristocrats that can help your portfolio thrive in a bear market.

View the "7 Dividend Aristocrats to Help You Take the Bite Out of the Bear".

