Door of No Return: Yellen visits onetime slave-trading post
Turkey condemns Sweden protests, cancels ministers' meeting
Brazil declares public health emergency for Yanomami people
The AP Interview: Yellen says debt standoff risks 'calamity'
France, Germany renew alliance strained amid war in Ukraine
Greece expanding border wall, calls for EU help on migration
Door of No Return: Yellen visits onetime slave-trading post
Turkey condemns Sweden protests, cancels ministers' meeting
Brazil declares public health emergency for Yanomami people
The AP Interview: Yellen says debt standoff risks ‘calamity’
France, Germany renew alliance strained amid war in Ukraine
Greece expanding border wall, calls for EU help on migration
Door of No Return: Yellen visits onetime slave-trading post
Turkey condemns Sweden protests, cancels ministers' meeting
Brazil declares public health emergency for Yanomami people
The AP Interview: Yellen says debt standoff risks ‘calamity’
France, Germany renew alliance strained amid war in Ukraine
Greece expanding border wall, calls for EU help on migration
Door of No Return: Yellen visits onetime slave-trading post
Turkey condemns Sweden protests, cancels ministers' meeting
Brazil declares public health emergency for Yanomami people
The AP Interview: Yellen says debt standoff risks ‘calamity’
France, Germany renew alliance strained amid war in Ukraine
Greece expanding border wall, calls for EU help on migration

Eli Lilly Stock Stumbles on FDA Rejection

Last updated on Sun., January 22, 2023 | Schaeffers Investment Research

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) rejected the accelerated approval of Eli Lilly and Co's (NYSE:LLY) experimental Alzheimer's drug due to a lack of enough trial data from patients treated for at least a year. Jefferies called this setback a "modest positive" for rival Biogen (BIIB). 

At last glance, Eli Lilly stock was down 1.2% at $347.01, earlier as low as $344.58. The stocks 100-day moving average kept losses in check, however. Year-over-year, LLY is outperforming with a 42.7% year-over-year lead. 

The majority of analysts are bullish on LLY, with 14 of the 16 in coverage carrying a "buy" or better rating. Plus, the 12-month consensus price target of $389.52 is a 12.3% premium to current levels. 

Options bears are targeting LLY after today's news. So far, 3,121 puts have been exchanged, which is double what's seen at this point. The weekly 3/3 320-strike put is the most popular, where new positions are being sold to open. 

