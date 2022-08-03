S&P 500   4,155.17 (+1.56%)
DOW   32,812.50 (+1.29%)
QQQ   322.40 (+2.57%)
AAPL   165.92 (+3.69%)
MSFT   281.88 (+2.57%)
META   168.20 (+5.00%)
GOOGL   117.85 (+2.36%)
AMZN   139.40 (+3.91%)
TSLA   922.72 (+2.32%)
NVDA   188.00 (+1.48%)
NIO   20.16 (-0.10%)
BABA   95.69 (+3.31%)
AMD   97.88 (-1.42%)
MU   64.30 (+2.93%)
T   18.37 (+0.05%)
CGC   2.91 (+1.39%)
GE   74.81 (+0.61%)
F   15.65 (+3.23%)
DIS   108.97 (+4.07%)
AMC   18.09 (+7.30%)
PFE   49.86 (+0.34%)
PYPL   97.55 (+8.84%)
NFLX   226.06 (+2.10%)
Ellen Pompeo cutting back on her 'Grey's Anatomy' episodes

Wed., August 3, 2022 | The Associated Press


This image released by ABC shows Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey in a scene from "Grey's Anatomy." (ABC via AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dr. Meredith Grey will be cutting back her workload on “Grey's Anatomy.”

Series star Ellen Pompeo is set to appear in eight episodes of the hospital drama — about a third of the usual per-season number — when the ABC show returns for its 19th season on Oct. 6.

Pompeo is reducing her commitment as she prepares to star in an untitled, limited series based on the real-life story of a tangled 2010 adoption involving a U.S. couple. It's for the streaming service Hulu, a Disney corporate sibling to ABC.

The network declined comment. Pompeo's spokeswoman didn't respond to an email request for comment.

There will be newcomers to help pick up the slack at fictional Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital in Seattle. Alexis Floyd, Niko Terho and Harry Shum Jr. will be among those joining the show as interns.

Pompeo is one among the few original remaining cast members, which include Chandra Wilson and James Pickens Jr. The series was created by producer-writer Shonda Rhimes, a TV powerhouse whose credits include “Bridgerton” and “Scandal.”

Pompeo will retain her duties as an executive producer and narrator for “Grey's Anatomy,” said Deadline Hollywood, which reported the story Wednesday.


