Elon Musk subpoenas Twitter whistleblower ahead of trial

S&P 500   4,058.49 (+0.02%)
DOW   32,287.42 (+0.01%)
QQQ   305.86 (-0.51%)
AAPL   162.16 (-0.89%)
MSFT   266.10 (-0.74%)
META   160.37 (-0.87%)
GOOGL   109.86 (-0.44%)
AMZN   130.42 (-0.25%)
TSLA   285.75 (-0.81%)
NVDA   159.50 (-1.91%)
NIO   19.94 (+0.10%)
BABA   97.19 (-0.83%)
AMD   89.27 (-2.09%)
T   17.89 (+0.00%)
MU   57.47 (-0.28%)
CGC   4.05 (+5.47%)
F   15.67 (+1.69%)
GE   76.53 (+1.67%)
DIS   114.04 (-0.03%)
AMC   9.45 (+3.05%)
PYPL   93.07 (+0.40%)
PFE   46.59 (-0.49%)
NFLX   226.21 (+1.31%)
S&P 500   4,058.49 (+0.02%)
DOW   32,287.42 (+0.01%)
QQQ   305.86 (-0.51%)
AAPL   162.16 (-0.89%)
MSFT   266.10 (-0.74%)
META   160.37 (-0.87%)
GOOGL   109.86 (-0.44%)
AMZN   130.42 (-0.25%)
TSLA   285.75 (-0.81%)
NVDA   159.50 (-1.91%)
NIO   19.94 (+0.10%)
BABA   97.19 (-0.83%)
AMD   89.27 (-2.09%)
T   17.89 (+0.00%)
MU   57.47 (-0.28%)
CGC   4.05 (+5.47%)
F   15.67 (+1.69%)
GE   76.53 (+1.67%)
DIS   114.04 (-0.03%)
AMC   9.45 (+3.05%)
PYPL   93.07 (+0.40%)
PFE   46.59 (-0.49%)
NFLX   226.21 (+1.31%)
S&P 500   4,058.49 (+0.02%)
DOW   32,287.42 (+0.01%)
QQQ   305.86 (-0.51%)
AAPL   162.16 (-0.89%)
MSFT   266.10 (-0.74%)
META   160.37 (-0.87%)
GOOGL   109.86 (-0.44%)
AMZN   130.42 (-0.25%)
TSLA   285.75 (-0.81%)
NVDA   159.50 (-1.91%)
NIO   19.94 (+0.10%)
BABA   97.19 (-0.83%)
AMD   89.27 (-2.09%)
T   17.89 (+0.00%)
MU   57.47 (-0.28%)
CGC   4.05 (+5.47%)
F   15.67 (+1.69%)
GE   76.53 (+1.67%)
DIS   114.04 (-0.03%)
AMC   9.45 (+3.05%)
PYPL   93.07 (+0.40%)
PFE   46.59 (-0.49%)
NFLX   226.21 (+1.31%)
S&P 500   4,058.49 (+0.02%)
DOW   32,287.42 (+0.01%)
QQQ   305.86 (-0.51%)
AAPL   162.16 (-0.89%)
MSFT   266.10 (-0.74%)
META   160.37 (-0.87%)
GOOGL   109.86 (-0.44%)
AMZN   130.42 (-0.25%)
TSLA   285.75 (-0.81%)
NVDA   159.50 (-1.91%)
NIO   19.94 (+0.10%)
BABA   97.19 (-0.83%)
AMD   89.27 (-2.09%)
T   17.89 (+0.00%)
MU   57.47 (-0.28%)
CGC   4.05 (+5.47%)
F   15.67 (+1.69%)
GE   76.53 (+1.67%)
DIS   114.04 (-0.03%)
AMC   9.45 (+3.05%)
PYPL   93.07 (+0.40%)
PFE   46.59 (-0.49%)
NFLX   226.21 (+1.31%)

Elon Musk subpoenas Twitter whistleblower ahead of trial

Mon., August 29, 2022 | The Associated Press
Elon Musk
Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks before unveiling the Model Y at Tesla's design studio in Hawthorne, Calif., March 14, 2019. Musk's legal team is demanding to hear from a whistleblowing former Twitter executive who could help bolster Musk's case for backing out of a $44 billion deal to buy the social media company. Twitter's former security chief Peiter Zatko received a subpoena on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, from Musk's team, according to Zatko's lawyer and court records. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Elon Musk's legal team is demanding to hear from Twitter's whistleblowing former security chief, who could help bolster Musk's case for backing out of a $44 billion deal to buy the social media company.

Former Twitter executive Peiter Zatko — also known by his hacker handle “Mudge” — received a subpoena Saturday from Musk’s team, according to Zatko's lawyer and court records.

The billionaire Tesla CEO has spent months alleging that the company he agreed to acquire undercounted its fake and spam accounts — and that he shouldn’t have to consummate the deal as a result.

Zatko's whistleblower complaint to U.S. officials alleging Twitter misled regulators about its privacy and security protections — and its ability to detect and root out fake accounts — might play into Musk’s hands in an upcoming trial scheduled for Oct. 17 in Delaware.

Zatko served as Twitter’s head of security until he was fired early this year.

10 Recession-Proof Stocks That Will Let You Wait Out the Bear

Whoever coined the expression that patience is a virtue probably never invested money in the equity markets. It can be excruciating to see a stock's price plummet. And that's particularly true when the stock was possibly at all-time highs just one year ago.

Here's the good news. In some cases, the reasons you liked the stock still exist. If that's true, then there's reason to believe that the stock price may recover.

The bad news is there's no way to know for sure when that will be. And anyone who says they do is not telling you the truth.

So what's an investor to do? We believe the answer is to be selective. And right now that means looking at best-in-class stocks that are built to ride out recessions.

In this special presentation, we'll give you seven stocks to consider as you look for safe stocks that give you an opportunity for growth and that pay a dividend for good measure. Here are the 7 recession-proof stocks that will let you wait out this bear market.

View the "10 Recession-Proof Stocks That Will Let You Wait Out the Bear".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastFantasy Football Strategy With Your Stock Portfolio

Strategy for maintaining your portfolio value while still making withdrawals to pay your life expenses. And most importantly, avoiding big losses.

Listen Now to Fantasy Football Strategy With Your Stock Portfolio

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.