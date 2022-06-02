×
S&P 500   4,101.23
DOW   32,813.23
QQQ   306.00
China demands US stop trade talks with Taiwan
Ambarella Is A Buy For Patient Investors 
Biden to meet with baby formula makers on easing shortage
Stocks slide as strong economic data raises rate worries
Ford CEO sees electric vehicle price war as EV costs decline
Blink Charging Stock Looks to Settle Down Here
Shanghai starts coming back to life as COVID lockdown eases
S&P 500   4,101.23
DOW   32,813.23
QQQ   306.00
China demands US stop trade talks with Taiwan
Ambarella Is A Buy For Patient Investors 
Biden to meet with baby formula makers on easing shortage
Stocks slide as strong economic data raises rate worries
Ford CEO sees electric vehicle price war as EV costs decline
Blink Charging Stock Looks to Settle Down Here
Shanghai starts coming back to life as COVID lockdown eases
S&P 500   4,101.23
DOW   32,813.23
QQQ   306.00
China demands US stop trade talks with Taiwan
Ambarella Is A Buy For Patient Investors 
Biden to meet with baby formula makers on easing shortage
Stocks slide as strong economic data raises rate worries
Ford CEO sees electric vehicle price war as EV costs decline
Blink Charging Stock Looks to Settle Down Here
Shanghai starts coming back to life as COVID lockdown eases
S&P 500   4,101.23
DOW   32,813.23
QQQ   306.00
China demands US stop trade talks with Taiwan
Ambarella Is A Buy For Patient Investors 
Biden to meet with baby formula makers on easing shortage
Stocks slide as strong economic data raises rate worries
Ford CEO sees electric vehicle price war as EV costs decline
Blink Charging Stock Looks to Settle Down Here
Shanghai starts coming back to life as COVID lockdown eases

Elon Musk Warns Tesla Staff: “Return To Office Or Leave”

Wednesday, June 1, 2022 | ValueWalk

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has warned workers that they should leave the car manufacturing company if they do not return to office. The stern message was sent via email Tuesday, as many companies are looking to return to the new normality triggered by Covid.

Warning

The email, seen by Reuters read: “Everyone at Tesla is required to spend a minimum of 40 hours in the office per week. If you don't show up, we will assume you have resigned.”

Q1 2022 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Tesla did not respond when requested for comment, while two sources confirmed the authenticity of the email. The company relocated its headquarters to Austin, Texas, but the San Francisco Bay area still hosts a factory and its engineering complex.

Other Silicon Valley firms have allowed employees to remain in remote work as some fear an uptick in coronavirus infections.

In the email, Musk said, “There are of course companies that don't require this, but when was the last time they shipped a great new product? It's been a while.”

Musk’s Stance

The tech billionaire continued, “Tesla has and will create and actually manufacture the most exciting and meaningful products of any company on Earth. This will not happen by phoning it in.”

Reuters reports that Elon Musk reopened a Tesla factory in Fremont, California, in May 2020, disregarding Alameda County's lockdown measures to limit Covid infections. At the factory, Tesla informed of 440 between May and December that year.

“Last year, Musk's rocket company SpaceX reported 132 COVID-19 cases at its headquarters in the Los Angeles-area city of Hawthorne.”

Elon Musk’s stance comes at a time when other big tech firms are debating over a return to office ever since cases have dropped significantly. It is also in stark contrast to that of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR), the company Musk intends to buy, which has offered employees a more flexible policy.

CEO Parag Agrawal told its 100,000 employees in March, “Wherever you feel most productive and creative is where you will work and that includes working from home full-time forever.”


7 Small-Cap Stocks that Present Long-Term Growth Opportunities

Before you invest in small-cap stocks, you should be comfortable with the risk that they present. By definition, a small-cap stock is one that has a market capitalization of less than $2 billion. But this leaves them prone to volatility. And when the market goes through a sell-off or correction these stocks can suffer steep losses.

Those concerns are being amplified as the Federal Reserve is pledging to raise interest rates as part of their efforts to implement a less accommodative monetary policy. And that means if your investment timeline ends in the next few years, you may want to look elsewhere.

However, if you have a longer time horizon, quality small-cap stocks have historically provided investors with an opportunity for high growth.  In this special presentation, we're looking at seven small-cap stocks. Some have an interesting story that is playing out right now. Others have a narrative that should provide a catalyst for the stock once the economy is back on firm footing.

Here are seven small-cap stocks we believe deserve a closer look.



View the "7 Small-Cap Stocks that Present Long-Term Growth Opportunities".


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Twitter (TWTR)
1.8893 of 5 stars		$39.30-0.8%N/A170.88Hold$48.51
Tesla (TSLA)
2.5427 of 5 stars		$740.37-2.4%N/A100.46Hold$905.57
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.