S&P 500   3,763.98 (+2.43%)
DOW   30,411.31 (+1.75%)
QQQ   281.59 (+2.51%)
AAPL   136.47 (+3.73%)
MSFT   254.09 (+2.60%)
META   166.65 (+1.78%)
GOOGL   2,222.72 (+3.73%)
AMZN   110.56 (+4.09%)
TSLA   705.12 (+8.43%)
NVDA   169.70 (+6.86%)
NIO   22.75 (+9.53%)
BABA   106.24 (+3.91%)
AMD   85.74 (+5.11%)
MU   57.79 (+3.66%)
CGC   3.59 (+6.53%)
T   19.63 (+1.29%)
GE   67.40 (+2.12%)
F   11.57 (+3.03%)
DIS   95.06 (+0.76%)
AMC   12.80 (+2.15%)
PFE   47.60 (+2.30%)
PYPL   74.33 (+1.96%)
NFLX   176.69 (+0.67%)
Elon Musk's $44 billion Twitter deal gets board endorsement

Tuesday, June 21, 2022 | Associated Press


ARCHIVO - Elon Musk, director ejecutivo de Tesla, acude a la inauguración de la fábrica de Tesla Berlin Brandenburg en Gruenheide, Alemania, el 22 de marzo de 2022. (Patrick Pleul/Pool vía AP, archivo)

NEW YORK (AP) — Twitter's board has recommended unanimously that shareholders approve the proposed $44 billion sale of the company to billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, according to a regulatory filing Tuesday.

Musk reiterated his desire to move forward with the acquisition last week during a virtual meeting with Twitter employees, though shares of Twitter remain far below his offering price, signaling considerable doubt that it will happen.

On Tuesday at the Qatar Economic Forum in an interview with Bloomberg, Musk listed the approval of the deal by shareholders as one of several “unresolved matters” related to the Twitter deal.

Shares of Twitter Inc. were essentially flat just before the opening bell Tuesday and far short of the $54.20 per-share that Musk has offered to pay for each. The company's stock last reached that level on April 5 when it offered Musk a seat on the board before he had offered to buy all of Twitter.

In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission detailing on Tuesday detailing a litter to investors, Twitter's board of directors said that it “unanimously recommends that you vote (for) the adoption of the merger agreement." If the deal were to close now, investors in the company would pocket a profit of $15.22 for each share they own.


MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

