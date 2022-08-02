S&P 500   4,091.19 (-0.67%)
DOW   32,396.17 (-1.23%)
QQQ   313.96 (-0.42%)
AAPL   159.97 (-0.95%)
MSFT   274.82 (-1.15%)
META   159.50 (-0.27%)
GOOGL   114.95 (+0.08%)
AMZN   134.09 (-0.96%)
TSLA   903.05 (+1.26%)
NVDA   182.43 (-1.07%)
NIO   20.17 (-0.05%)
BABA   92.64 (+2.55%)
AMD   94.83 (-2.01%)
MU   62.10 (-0.70%)
T   18.41 (-1.71%)
CGC   2.87 (+13.44%)
GE   74.36 (-1.90%)
F   15.16 (-1.17%)
DIS   104.59 (-1.53%)
AMC   16.87 (+9.76%)
PFE   49.62 (-1.96%)
PYPL   100.75 (+13.75%)
NFLX   221.27 (-2.18%)
Elon Musk's tech allies miffed about Twitter subpoenas

Tue., August 2, 2022 | The Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Elon Musk’s wealthy high tech allies don’t seem too happy about receiving subpoenas from Twitter as part of the company’s legal battle with the Tesla CEO.

San Francisco-based Twitter is suing Musk in Delaware in an attempt to get him to complete his $44 billion acquisition of the social media company, a deal Musk is trying to get out of. According to a report from The Washington Post, Twitter’s legal team on Monday asked for information about a host of tech investors and entrepreneurs connected to Musk in a wide-ranging subpoena. Twitter declined to comment.

According to the Post, the subpoena includes “extensive requests for communications, including 'checklists, timelines, presentations, decks, organizational calls, meetings, notes, recordings' related to the deal’s financing.'"

Well-known venture capitalists included in the subpoena, according to the report, are Marc Andreessen, founder of VC firm Andreessen Horowitz; former Facebook exec and CEO of Social Capital Chamath Palihapitiya; and David Sacks, the founding chief operating officer of PayPal and current general partner at Craft Ventures.

Sacks posted Monday on Twitter that “news that I am being subpoenaed by Twitter’s lawyers reminded me of this issue of Mad Magazine, I don’t know why.” He included a photo of the magazine's cover showing a hand raising a middle finger.

Joe Lonsdale, general partner at 8VC, called Twitter's subpoenas sent to “friends in the ecosystem” surrounding Musk, Andreessen and Sacks a “giant harassing fishing expedition.”

“I have nothing to do with this aside from a few snarky comments, but got a “YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED” document notice," he tweeted on Monday.

Representatives for Sacks, Andreessen and Palihapitiya did not immediately respond to messages for comment on Tuesday. Lonsdale did not immediately respond to a message sent through LinkedIn.

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis.

