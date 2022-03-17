S&P 500   4,357.86
Emirati-flagged cargo ship sinks in Persian Gulf off Iran

Thursday, March 17, 2022 | The Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An Emirati-flagged cargo ship has sunk in the Persian Gulf.

Capt. Nizar Qaddoura, the operations manager of the Salem Al Makrani Cargo company, confirmed the Al Salmy 6 had sunk Thursday off Iran.

He said said that rescuers had saved 16 crew members. Another 11 had made it onto a life raft, while one person was saved by a nearby tanker. Two crew members were still in the water.

Iranian state media said Iranian searchers were trying to rescue those at sea.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — An Emirati-flagged cargo ship capsized Thursday in the Persian Gulf, Iranian state media report.

The vessel was some 30 miles off the coast of Asaluyeh, the state-run IRNA news agency reported. IRNA said Iranian rescuers were trying to reach the vessel, which it said had 30 crew.

Search and rescue crews had encountered rough and windy conditions at sea, port authorities told IRNA.

Marine tracking data analyzed by The Associated Press suggested the vessel was the roll-on roll-off cargo ship Al Salmy 6. The Dubai-based company that owns the Al Salmy declined to immediately comment.

Images released by IRNA and Iranian state television matched with the Al Salmy 6.

The U.S. Navy's 5th Fleet, which patrols in the Mideast, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.


7 Defense Stocks to Buy as Global Tensions Continue to Grow

The United States may not officially be on a war footing. But since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Biden administration is pledging $350 million in military aid. And we're not the only ones. Our NATO allies are also making commitments to help Ukraine in its defense. And those commitments, along with that of the United States is likely to increase if the conflict escalates.  

That means this is the time for opportunistic investors to pounce on defense stocks. These are stocks that support the military industrial complex in the United States. Even in peace time, the defense department commands a significant portion of the federal government's budget. So it's logical to presume that more money will be spent to assist in our defense as well as the defense of other countries.

This is an example of investing in the world that exists rather than the world you may want. These seven companies stand to see a sizable increase in revenue. This is likely to spill over into earnings which in turn will lead to a higher stock price over time.

Here are seven defense stocks that you should be considering right now.



View the "7 Defense Stocks to Buy as Global Tensions Continue to Grow".


