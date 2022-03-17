Emirati-flagged cargo ship sinks in Persian Gulf off Iran

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An Emirati-flagged cargo ship has sunk in the Persian Gulf.

Capt. Nizar Qaddoura, the operations manager of the Salem Al Makrani Cargo company, confirmed the Al Salmy 6 had sunk Thursday off Iran.

He said said that rescuers had saved 16 crew members. Another 11 had made it onto a life raft, while one person was saved by a nearby tanker. Two crew members were still in the water.

Iranian state media said Iranian searchers were trying to rescue those at sea.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — An Emirati-flagged cargo ship capsized Thursday in the Persian Gulf, Iranian state media report.

The vessel was some 30 miles off the coast of Asaluyeh, the state-run IRNA news agency reported. IRNA said Iranian rescuers were trying to reach the vessel, which it said had 30 crew.

Search and rescue crews had encountered rough and windy conditions at sea, port authorities told IRNA.

Marine tracking data analyzed by The Associated Press suggested the vessel was the roll-on roll-off cargo ship Al Salmy 6. The Dubai-based company that owns the Al Salmy declined to immediately comment.

Images released by IRNA and Iranian state television matched with the Al Salmy 6.

The U.S. Navy's 5th Fleet, which patrols in the Mideast, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

