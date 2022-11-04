Employees at Elon Musk's Twitter brace for layoffs

S&P 500   3,719.89
DOW   32,001.25
QQQ   260.49
Harnessing Neuroplasticity Allows You to Actually Change the Way You Think. Here's How.
"TAKE THAT, CHINA!" USA Gains in EV Battery Arms Race (Ad)
eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy? 
Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
Mr. Wonderful's DeFi Comeback (Ad)
Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
Bank of England makes biggest interest rate hike in 30 years
Mr. Wonderful's DeFi Comeback (Ad)
Mid-Caps CommScope, Dycom Outperform Broader Telecom Industry
Today's Stock Market News & Events: 11/3/2022
S&P 500   3,719.89
DOW   32,001.25
QQQ   260.49
Harnessing Neuroplasticity Allows You to Actually Change the Way You Think. Here's How.
"TAKE THAT, CHINA!" USA Gains in EV Battery Arms Race (Ad)
eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy? 
Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
Mr. Wonderful's DeFi Comeback (Ad)
Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
Bank of England makes biggest interest rate hike in 30 years
Mr. Wonderful's DeFi Comeback (Ad)
Mid-Caps CommScope, Dycom Outperform Broader Telecom Industry
Today's Stock Market News & Events: 11/3/2022
S&P 500   3,719.89
DOW   32,001.25
QQQ   260.49
Harnessing Neuroplasticity Allows You to Actually Change the Way You Think. Here's How.
"TAKE THAT, CHINA!" USA Gains in EV Battery Arms Race (Ad)
eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy? 
Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
Mr. Wonderful's DeFi Comeback (Ad)
Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
Bank of England makes biggest interest rate hike in 30 years
Mr. Wonderful's DeFi Comeback (Ad)
Mid-Caps CommScope, Dycom Outperform Broader Telecom Industry
Today's Stock Market News & Events: 11/3/2022
S&P 500   3,719.89
DOW   32,001.25
QQQ   260.49
Harnessing Neuroplasticity Allows You to Actually Change the Way You Think. Here's How.
"TAKE THAT, CHINA!" USA Gains in EV Battery Arms Race (Ad)
eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy? 
Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
Mr. Wonderful's DeFi Comeback (Ad)
Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
Bank of England makes biggest interest rate hike in 30 years
Mr. Wonderful's DeFi Comeback (Ad)
Mid-Caps CommScope, Dycom Outperform Broader Telecom Industry
Today's Stock Market News & Events: 11/3/2022

Employees at Elon Musk's Twitter brace for layoffs

Fri., November 4, 2022 | The Associated Press

A receptionist works in the lobby of the building that houses the Twitter office in New York, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. Employees were bracing for widespread layoffs at Twitter Friday, Nov. 4, as new owner Elon Musk overhauls the social platform. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Employees braced for widespread layoffs at Twitter Friday as new owner Elon Musk overhauls the social platform.

In a letter to employees obtained by multiple media outlets, the company said employees would find out by 9 a.m. Pacific Standard Time if they had been laid off. The email did not say how many people would lose their jobs.

Several employees tweeted early Friday that they had already lost access to their work accounts.

Twitter’s roughly 7,500 employees have been expecting layoffs since Musk took the helm of the company. Already, the billionaire Tesla CEO has fired top executives, including CEO Parag Agrawal, on his first day as Twitter’s owner.

He also removed the company’s board of directors and installed himself as the sole board member. On Thursday night, many Twitter employees took to Twitter to express support for each other -- often simply tweeting blue heart emojis to signify Twitter’s blue bird logo -- and salute emojis in replies to each other.

As of Thursday, Musk and Twitter had given no public notice of the coming layoffs. That’s even though the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification statute requires employers with at least 100 workers to disclose layoffs involving 500 or more employees, regardless of whether a company is publicly traded or privately held.

Barry C. White, a spokesperson for California’s Employment Development Department, said Thursday the agency has not received any recent have not received any recent such notifications from Twitter.

The layoffs come at a tough time for social media companies, as advertisers are scaling back and newcomers -- mainly TikTok -- are threatening the older class of social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook.

Meta Platforms Inc., Facebook’s parent company, recently posted its second quarterly revenue decline in history and its shares are trading at their lowest levels since 2015. Meta’s disappointing results followed weak earnings reports from Google parent Alphabet and even Microsoft.

Should you invest $1,000 in Microsoft right now?

Before you consider Microsoft, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Microsoft wasn't on the list.

While Microsoft currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Tesla (TSLA)
3.0495 of 5 stars		$215.31+0.2%N/A66.52Hold$273.10
Microsoft (MSFT)
3.3713 of 5 stars		$214.25-2.7%1.16%23.09Moderate Buy$303.05
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.