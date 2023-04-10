Empty tank cars derail in Texas rail yard, no injuries

S&P 500   4,100.22 (-0.12%)
DOW   33,546.12 (+0.18%)
QQQ   317.16 (-0.28%)
AAPL   161.55 (-1.89%)
MSFT   288.65 (-1.01%)
META   214.27 (-0.85%)
GOOGL   106.30 (-1.96%)
AMZN   101.75 (-0.30%)
TSLA   183.60 (-0.79%)
NVDA   275.27 (+1.81%)
NIO   8.99 (-0.22%)
BABA   101.74 (-0.97%)
AMD   95.27 (+3.03%)
T   19.56 (-0.46%)
F   12.56 (+1.87%)
MU   63.64 (+8.67%)
CGC   1.60 (+1.53%)
GE   94.05 (+0.48%)
DIS   100.40 (+0.43%)
AMC   5.32 (+8.57%)
PFE   41.48 (-0.05%)
PYPL   74.77 (-0.25%)
NFLX   338.97 (-0.11%)
S&P 500   4,100.22 (-0.12%)
DOW   33,546.12 (+0.18%)
QQQ   317.16 (-0.28%)
AAPL   161.55 (-1.89%)
MSFT   288.65 (-1.01%)
META   214.27 (-0.85%)
GOOGL   106.30 (-1.96%)
AMZN   101.75 (-0.30%)
TSLA   183.60 (-0.79%)
NVDA   275.27 (+1.81%)
NIO   8.99 (-0.22%)
BABA   101.74 (-0.97%)
AMD   95.27 (+3.03%)
T   19.56 (-0.46%)
F   12.56 (+1.87%)
MU   63.64 (+8.67%)
CGC   1.60 (+1.53%)
GE   94.05 (+0.48%)
DIS   100.40 (+0.43%)
AMC   5.32 (+8.57%)
PFE   41.48 (-0.05%)
PYPL   74.77 (-0.25%)
NFLX   338.97 (-0.11%)
S&P 500   4,100.22 (-0.12%)
DOW   33,546.12 (+0.18%)
QQQ   317.16 (-0.28%)
AAPL   161.55 (-1.89%)
MSFT   288.65 (-1.01%)
META   214.27 (-0.85%)
GOOGL   106.30 (-1.96%)
AMZN   101.75 (-0.30%)
TSLA   183.60 (-0.79%)
NVDA   275.27 (+1.81%)
NIO   8.99 (-0.22%)
BABA   101.74 (-0.97%)
AMD   95.27 (+3.03%)
T   19.56 (-0.46%)
F   12.56 (+1.87%)
MU   63.64 (+8.67%)
CGC   1.60 (+1.53%)
GE   94.05 (+0.48%)
DIS   100.40 (+0.43%)
AMC   5.32 (+8.57%)
PFE   41.48 (-0.05%)
PYPL   74.77 (-0.25%)
NFLX   338.97 (-0.11%)
S&P 500   4,100.22 (-0.12%)
DOW   33,546.12 (+0.18%)
QQQ   317.16 (-0.28%)
AAPL   161.55 (-1.89%)
MSFT   288.65 (-1.01%)
META   214.27 (-0.85%)
GOOGL   106.30 (-1.96%)
AMZN   101.75 (-0.30%)
TSLA   183.60 (-0.79%)
NVDA   275.27 (+1.81%)
NIO   8.99 (-0.22%)
BABA   101.74 (-0.97%)
AMD   95.27 (+3.03%)
T   19.56 (-0.46%)
F   12.56 (+1.87%)
MU   63.64 (+8.67%)
CGC   1.60 (+1.53%)
GE   94.05 (+0.48%)
DIS   100.40 (+0.43%)
AMC   5.32 (+8.57%)
PFE   41.48 (-0.05%)
PYPL   74.77 (-0.25%)
NFLX   338.97 (-0.11%)

Empty tank cars derail in Texas rail yard, no injuries

Mon., April 10, 2023 | The Associated Press

KENDLETON, Texas (AP) — Three empty tank cars derailed but remained upright in a Southeast Texas rail yard on Monday, the train's owner said, and no one was hurt.

A locomotive leaked fuel but it was contained, Kansas City Southern spokesperson C. Doniele Carlson said in a statement.

The derailment took place at around 7 a.m. in Kendleton, Texas, some 50 miles (80 kilometers) southwest of Houston, Carlson said.

“No injuries were reported and there is no track damage,” she said. The impacted rail line was expected to reopen later Monday morning.

Officials with the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office said they did not respond to the incident because it was contained to the rail yard.

The cause of the derailment is under investigation, Carlson said.

Federal regulators and members of Congress are urging railroads to do more to prevent derailments after recent fiery wrecks involving hazardous chemicals in Ohio and Minnesota prompted evacuations.

Where should you invest $1,000 right now?

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here


10 "Recession Proof" Stocks That Will Thrive in Any Market

Which stocks are likely to thrive in today's challenging market? Click the link below and we'll send you MarketBeat's list of ten stocks that will drive in any economic environment.

Get This Free Report
10 "Recession Proof" Stocks That Will Thrive in Any Market Cover

Recent Videos

Finding High-Yield Value Stocks: Guide For Investors
Finding High-Yield Value Stocks: Guide For Investors
SOFI: Undervalued Stock Worth Buying
SOFI: Undervalued Stock Worth Buying
Tesla Stock: Reasons to Worry or Reasons to Buy
Tesla Stock: Reasons to Worry or Reasons to Buy
Investing in Cybersecurity Stocks: The AI Advantage
Investing in Cybersecurity Stocks: The AI Advantage

Featured Articles and Offers

Search Headlines:

My Account -