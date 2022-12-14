Encouraging Trial Data Sends Moderna Stock Soaring

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) is up 23.6% at $204.04 at last check, after a mid-stage trial showed the combination of its experimental melanoma vaccine and Merck's (MRK) immunotherapy Keytruda lowered the risk of skin cancer's recurrence or death by 44%. In response, SVB Securities raised the stock's price target to $102 from $101.

Options are running red-hot today, with 103,000 calls and 64,000 puts traded so far, or five times the volume that's typically seen at this point. Most popular is the January 2023 220-strike call, followed by the 200-strike call in that series, with positions being opened at both.

This appetite for calls has been the norm lately. At the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Cboe Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX), the equity's 10-day call/put volume ratio of 3.47 sits higher than 99% of readings from the past year. Echoing this, MRNA's Schaeffer's put/call open interest ratio (SOIR) ranks higher than only 4% of annual readings, meaning short-term traders have rarely been more call-biased.

The security is trading at its highest level since January, and burst through a ceiling at the $190 level earlier, after yesterday slipping below a recent floor at the $170 region. The shares are also eyeing their best day since March 2020, though year-over-year MRNA is still down 25.2%.

This article presents seven large-cap stocks that are regarded as cheap based on their price-to-earnings ratio. The price-to-earnings ratio tells an investor how much they are paying per share for every dollar of a company's profit.

You can find a stock's P/E ratio by dividing its stock price by its earnings per share. That looks like this:

P/E Ratio = Stock Price/Earnings per share (EPS)

For example, if a company is reporting earnings of $3 per share and their stock is selling for $30 per share, the P/E ratio is 10 ($30 per share/$3 per share). Many investors will look at a benchmark index like the S&P 500 as their guide for defining if a company's P/E ratio makes a stock cheap or expensive. At the time of this writing, the average P/E ratio for stocks in the S&P 500 was 14x to 17x. That is the range we're using for determining if a stock is cheap.

Of course, what is considered a “good" P/E ratio may depend on the market sector. For example, technology stocks tend to have a higher P/E ratio than the S&P average because they are projected to have stronger earnings and stock price growth than the broader market.

