End of an era: Alitalia makes final flights before folding

S&P 500   4,437.92 (+1.70%)
DOW   34,914.35 (+1.56%)
QQQ   366.47 (+1.80%)
AAPL   143.65 (+1.94%)
MSFT   301.89 (+1.88%)
FB   328.42 (+1.20%)
GOOGL   2,820.00 (+2.48%)
TSLA   818.40 (+0.90%)
AMZN   3,301.70 (+0.53%)
NVDA   216.30 (+3.30%)
BABA   167.06 (-0.20%)
NIO   36.29 (+0.14%)
CGC   13.83 (+4.06%)
GE   102.84 (+0.47%)
MU   67.96 (+2.38%)
AMD   111.75 (+2.37%)
T   25.69 (+1.54%)
F   15.48 (-0.19%)
ACB   7.36 (+3.52%)
DIS   174.76 (+1.04%)
PFE   41.81 (+0.94%)
BA   218.28 (-1.58%)
AMC   40.14 (+5.88%)
S&P 500   4,437.92 (+1.70%)
DOW   34,914.35 (+1.56%)
QQQ   366.47 (+1.80%)
AAPL   143.65 (+1.94%)
MSFT   301.89 (+1.88%)
FB   328.42 (+1.20%)
GOOGL   2,820.00 (+2.48%)
TSLA   818.40 (+0.90%)
AMZN   3,301.70 (+0.53%)
NVDA   216.30 (+3.30%)
BABA   167.06 (-0.20%)
NIO   36.29 (+0.14%)
CGC   13.83 (+4.06%)
GE   102.84 (+0.47%)
MU   67.96 (+2.38%)
AMD   111.75 (+2.37%)
T   25.69 (+1.54%)
F   15.48 (-0.19%)
ACB   7.36 (+3.52%)
DIS   174.76 (+1.04%)
PFE   41.81 (+0.94%)
BA   218.28 (-1.58%)
AMC   40.14 (+5.88%)
S&P 500   4,437.92 (+1.70%)
DOW   34,914.35 (+1.56%)
QQQ   366.47 (+1.80%)
AAPL   143.65 (+1.94%)
MSFT   301.89 (+1.88%)
FB   328.42 (+1.20%)
GOOGL   2,820.00 (+2.48%)
TSLA   818.40 (+0.90%)
AMZN   3,301.70 (+0.53%)
NVDA   216.30 (+3.30%)
BABA   167.06 (-0.20%)
NIO   36.29 (+0.14%)
CGC   13.83 (+4.06%)
GE   102.84 (+0.47%)
MU   67.96 (+2.38%)
AMD   111.75 (+2.37%)
T   25.69 (+1.54%)
F   15.48 (-0.19%)
ACB   7.36 (+3.52%)
DIS   174.76 (+1.04%)
PFE   41.81 (+0.94%)
BA   218.28 (-1.58%)
AMC   40.14 (+5.88%)
S&P 500   4,437.92 (+1.70%)
DOW   34,914.35 (+1.56%)
QQQ   366.47 (+1.80%)
AAPL   143.65 (+1.94%)
MSFT   301.89 (+1.88%)
FB   328.42 (+1.20%)
GOOGL   2,820.00 (+2.48%)
TSLA   818.40 (+0.90%)
AMZN   3,301.70 (+0.53%)
NVDA   216.30 (+3.30%)
BABA   167.06 (-0.20%)
NIO   36.29 (+0.14%)
CGC   13.83 (+4.06%)
GE   102.84 (+0.47%)
MU   67.96 (+2.38%)
AMD   111.75 (+2.37%)
T   25.69 (+1.54%)
F   15.48 (-0.19%)
ACB   7.36 (+3.52%)
DIS   174.76 (+1.04%)
PFE   41.81 (+0.94%)
BA   218.28 (-1.58%)
AMC   40.14 (+5.88%)

End of an era: Alitalia makes final flights before folding

Thursday, October 14, 2021 | The Associated Press


Alitalia workers gather with demonstrators during a transportation strike called by the COBAS union, in downtown Rome, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. COBAS union, representing all public workers, called for a nation-wide strike to demand improved wages, work conditions, security and pensions. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

ROME (AP) — Italy’s bankrupt national airline, Alitalia, made its final flights Thursday before formally folding, marking the end of business for the 74-year-old carrier and an end of an era for Italy.

A flight attendant at Rome's Fiumicino-Leonardo da Vinci Airport thanked passengers for their loyalty before boarding the noon Flight AZ1581 to Cagliari, Sardinia. The last scheduled Alitalia flight was the return from Cagliari, Flight AZ1586, due to land at 11 p.m. Thursday.

Alitalia, which had operated in the red for more than a decade, will be replaced by a new national carrier, ITA, or Italy Air Transport, which launches Friday.

The European Union's executive commission has given the go-ahead to a 1.35 billion-euro ($1.58 billion) injection of government funding into the new airline, but ITA only plans to hire around a quarter of the estimated 10,000 Alitalia employees.

In recent weeks, Alitalia workers staged strikes and protests denouncing their treatment and what for many was just the final episode after years of crises. They cast doubt about the viability of the new airline and said its slimmed-down size, workforce, routes and fleet was presumably aimed at making it attractive for a foreign airline to buy.

Union leader Antonio Amoroso told the Foreign Press Association on Thursday that it was “a failed plan from the industrial point of view that doesn’t serve the country, doesn’t serve the community to which an enormous amount of money is asked, that seriously affects the workers.”

Among its routes, ITA plans to operate flights to New York from Milan and Rome, and to Tokyo, Boston and Miami from Rome. European destinations from Rome and Milan’s Linate airport will also include Paris, London, Amsterdam, Brussels, Frankfurt and Geneva.

Should you invest $1,000 in right now?

Before you consider , you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and wasn't on the list.

While currently has a "" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.