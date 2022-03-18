S&P 500   4,420.47 (+0.20%)
DOW   34,391.53 (-0.26%)
AAPL   161.27 (+0.40%)
MSFT   295.89 (+0.23%)
FB   210.16 (+1.12%)
GOOGL   2,671.70 (-0.19%)
AMZN   3,156.29 (+0.37%)
TSLA   892.49 (+2.40%)
NVDA   258.86 (+4.52%)
BABA   104.99 (+4.60%)
NIO   20.18 (+7.23%)
AMD   112.45 (+0.68%)
MU   80.33 (-0.24%)
GE   94.91 (-0.65%)
T   23.11 (-0.34%)
F   16.52 (-0.36%)
DIS   138.75 (-0.52%)
AMC   15.61 (+2.76%)
PFE   54.29 (+0.09%)
PYPL   113.03 (+0.78%)
BA   192.85 (+1.40%)
S&P 500   4,420.47 (+0.20%)
DOW   34,391.53 (-0.26%)
AAPL   161.27 (+0.40%)
MSFT   295.89 (+0.23%)
FB   210.16 (+1.12%)
GOOGL   2,671.70 (-0.19%)
AMZN   3,156.29 (+0.37%)
TSLA   892.49 (+2.40%)
NVDA   258.86 (+4.52%)
BABA   104.99 (+4.60%)
NIO   20.18 (+7.23%)
AMD   112.45 (+0.68%)
MU   80.33 (-0.24%)
GE   94.91 (-0.65%)
T   23.11 (-0.34%)
F   16.52 (-0.36%)
DIS   138.75 (-0.52%)
AMC   15.61 (+2.76%)
PFE   54.29 (+0.09%)
PYPL   113.03 (+0.78%)
BA   192.85 (+1.40%)
S&P 500   4,420.47 (+0.20%)
DOW   34,391.53 (-0.26%)
AAPL   161.27 (+0.40%)
MSFT   295.89 (+0.23%)
FB   210.16 (+1.12%)
GOOGL   2,671.70 (-0.19%)
AMZN   3,156.29 (+0.37%)
TSLA   892.49 (+2.40%)
NVDA   258.86 (+4.52%)
BABA   104.99 (+4.60%)
NIO   20.18 (+7.23%)
AMD   112.45 (+0.68%)
MU   80.33 (-0.24%)
GE   94.91 (-0.65%)
T   23.11 (-0.34%)
F   16.52 (-0.36%)
DIS   138.75 (-0.52%)
AMC   15.61 (+2.76%)
PFE   54.29 (+0.09%)
PYPL   113.03 (+0.78%)
BA   192.85 (+1.40%)
S&P 500   4,420.47 (+0.20%)
DOW   34,391.53 (-0.26%)
AAPL   161.27 (+0.40%)
MSFT   295.89 (+0.23%)
FB   210.16 (+1.12%)
GOOGL   2,671.70 (-0.19%)
AMZN   3,156.29 (+0.37%)
TSLA   892.49 (+2.40%)
NVDA   258.86 (+4.52%)
BABA   104.99 (+4.60%)
NIO   20.18 (+7.23%)
AMD   112.45 (+0.68%)
MU   80.33 (-0.24%)
GE   94.91 (-0.65%)
T   23.11 (-0.34%)
F   16.52 (-0.36%)
DIS   138.75 (-0.52%)
AMC   15.61 (+2.76%)
PFE   54.29 (+0.09%)
PYPL   113.03 (+0.78%)
BA   192.85 (+1.40%)

Energy agency: 10 steps would save 2.7M barrels of oil a day

Friday, March 18, 2022 | The Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — The International Energy Agency says the world could quickly reduce global oil demand by 2.7 million barrels a day by cutting down on car and plane travel, helping easing the supply crunch caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The Paris-based agency said in a report released Friday that “practical actions by governments and citizens” could significantly reduce oil demand, make fuel cheaper for consumers, shrink Russia’s hydrocarbon revenue and boost efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The IEA said its 10-point plan could, if fully implemented in advanced economies, cut oil demand by the same amount as all the cars in China within four months.

It urged the countries to adopt the measures in time for the annual peak demand season of July and August.

“As a result of Russia’s appalling aggression against Ukraine, the world may well be facing its biggest oil supply shock in decades, with huge implications for our economies and societies,” said the IEA's executive director, Fatih Birol.

The organization's plan includes:

— Reducing speed limits on highways by at least 10 kilometers per hour (6 mph)

— Working from home up to three days a week where possible

— Introducing car-free Sundays in cities

— Making the use of public transport cheaper and encouraging people to walk or cycle

— Alternating private car access to roads in large cities

— Boosting car sharing and another practices to reduce fuel use

— Promoting efficient freight and delivery driving

— Opting for high-speed and night trains instead of planes where possible

— Avoiding business air travel where alternative options exist, such as economy travel or video conferencing

— Encouraging the adoption of electric and more efficient vehicles


7 Tech Stocks That Will Lead the Way in 2022

The end of 2021 and the initial trading days of 2022 have been rough for tech stocks. The prospect of multiple interest rate hikes has investors fleeing to risk-off assets, including stocks. And that means some of the biggest tech stocks may have further to fall.

But for growth investors, tech remains the sector to be in. Some appealing stocks have dropped 50% or more from their 2021 highs. That means it’s inevitable that some savvy buyers will be moving in to buy their favorite names at a discounted price.

However, price doesn’t always equal value. Some stocks have sold off and may never recover their previous level. Those are tough lessons for investors to learn.

However, in this presentation, we’re looking at seven tech stocks that have a strong business case to support a recovery even as other tech stocks may struggle. We think all these stocks are strong buying candidates. However, we encourage you to do your due diligence to decide when the price is right for you.



View the "7 Tech Stocks That Will Lead the Way in 2022".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.