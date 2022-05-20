Energy secretary to visit nuclear plant, discuss waste issue

WATERFORD, Conn. (AP) — The U.S. energy secretary is planning to visit a nuclear power plant in Connecticut on Friday at the invitation of the local congressional member as they both work to change how spent nuclear fuel is stored nationwide to solve a decadeslong stalemate.

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and Democratic U.S. Rep. Joe Courtney are scheduled to tour the Millstone Nuclear Power Station in Waterford, Connecticut. Spent fuel that was meant to be stored temporarily at current and former nuclear plant sites nationwide is piling up. Some of it dates to the 1980s.

There’s renewed momentum to figure out a storage site, or sites, to free up the land where the waste is currently being stored and move it away from population centers, fault lines and flood plains. The Biden administration and many state officials view nuclear energy as essential to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and staving off the worst effects of a warming planet.

To responsibly use nuclear power, Courtney said, “We have to move on this issue.”

The Energy Department is working to develop a process to ask communities if they’re interested in storing spent nuclear fuel on an interim basis, both to make nuclear power a more sustainable option and figure out what to do with the waste.

Granholm has said it’s the best way to finally solve the issue. A plan to build a national storage facility northwest of Las Vegas at Yucca Mountain has been mothballed because of staunch opposition from most Nevada residents and officials.

There's roughly 89,000 metric tons of used commercial fuel at nearly 80 sites in 35 U.S. states, according to the Nuclear Energy Institute, the industry’s trade association. At 20 of the sites, there's no longer an operating reactor, the institute said.

All of that spent fuel, in storage containers, could theoretically fit into a large distribution warehouse for a big box store, said Rod McCullum, the institute's senior director of decommissioning and used fuel. It could be much more efficiently managed if it was consolidated, he added.

Millstone seals its spent nuclear fuel in massive stainless steel canisters on what used to be a parking lot and keeps it in pools that cool it. There’s room for 135 casks. Fifty-two casks have been installed, of which 47 are full, according to plant owner Dominion Energy.

Courtney's district also includes the site of the former Connecticut Yankee Nuclear Power Plant in Haddam Neck. Connecticut Yankee closed in 1996. Spent fuel is still stored on valuable waterfront real estate.

“The frustration in Waterford and Haddam Neck, it has been off the charts,” Courtney said. “People feel, you know, this was not the deal when these plants were built."

Courtney is part of a bipartisan congressional caucus working to change how spent nuclear fuel is stored. Its members believe the current system is not sustainable, particularly for sites that could be redeveloped. Many are along the coastline, in flood plains — the worst geology for spent fuel to be stranded, Courtney said.

Congress has provided about $40 million to fund the consent-based siting process that would be used to identify sites to store the nation’s spent nuclear fuel, and the administration asked for $53 million more for fiscal 2023, Courtney said.

Edwin Lyman, director of nuclear power safety at the Union of Concerned Scientists, said his main concern is that planning for consolidated interim storage could undermine efforts to figure out a permanent storage repository under ground. If there's a place to ship fuel, there won't be the political momentum to site an underground repository, which is the only plausible, safe, long-term solution for this waste, he said Friday.

Millstone is one of only two commercial nuclear power plants operating in New England. One of its reactors is licensed to generate power until 2035, another is licensed until 2045.

Inflation and its effects on corporate earnings going forward is the headline story taking over the stock market. The Consumer Price Index rose at a 6.8% pace on a year-over-year (YOY) basis. That marked the fastest rate since June 1982.And even when the CPI stripped away food and energy prices (because who buys groceries or puts gas in their car?), the CPI was still 4.9% on a YOY level, the highest since 1991.The market is coming to grips with the idea that not only is inflation is not transitory, but that it’s drawn the attention of the Federal Reserve. And after the Federal Reserve’s last meeting, investors are starting to see how the market may be affected in 2022.Growth investors may be able to ride out whatever comes next. The same can’t be said for income investors, particularly those who are at or nearing retirement age. The effect of inflation may be having a stark effect on their portfolios at a time when they need money the most.One great way to offset the effect of inflation in their portfolios is by buying high-quality dividend stocks. And that’s the focus of this special presentation. Dividends can help provide a source of income. And for investors who don’t need the money right away, reinvesting dividends can allow for a greater total return.In this special presentation, we’ll highlight seven stocks that made the MarketBeat list of 100 dividend-paying companies that received the highest average rating among analysts in the last 12 months.