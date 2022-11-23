S&P 500   4,011.62 (+0.20%)
DOW   34,168.95 (+0.21%)
QQQ   286.20 (+0.09%)
AAPL   149.38 (-0.53%)
MSFT   245.73 (+0.29%)
META   111.76 (+0.29%)
GOOGL   97.11 (+0.06%)
AMZN   93.07 (-0.14%)
TSLA   173.40 (+2.05%)
NVDA   161.05 (+0.42%)
NIO   10.26 (+2.50%)
BABA   77.88 (+2.49%)
AMD   75.47 (+0.29%)
T   18.99 (-0.05%)
MU   58.62 (+2.55%)
CGC   3.47 (-0.29%)
F   14.04 (-0.21%)
DIS   96.23 (+0.02%)
AMC   7.25 (-0.96%)
PYPL   80.15 (+0.30%)
PFE   48.96 (-0.24%)
NFLX   286.30 (-0.14%)
S&P 500   4,011.62 (+0.20%)
DOW   34,168.95 (+0.21%)
QQQ   286.20 (+0.09%)
AAPL   149.38 (-0.53%)
MSFT   245.73 (+0.29%)
META   111.76 (+0.29%)
GOOGL   97.11 (+0.06%)
AMZN   93.07 (-0.14%)
TSLA   173.40 (+2.05%)
NVDA   161.05 (+0.42%)
NIO   10.26 (+2.50%)
BABA   77.88 (+2.49%)
AMD   75.47 (+0.29%)
T   18.99 (-0.05%)
MU   58.62 (+2.55%)
CGC   3.47 (-0.29%)
F   14.04 (-0.21%)
DIS   96.23 (+0.02%)
AMC   7.25 (-0.96%)
PYPL   80.15 (+0.30%)
PFE   48.96 (-0.24%)
NFLX   286.30 (-0.14%)
S&P 500   4,011.62 (+0.20%)
DOW   34,168.95 (+0.21%)
QQQ   286.20 (+0.09%)
AAPL   149.38 (-0.53%)
MSFT   245.73 (+0.29%)
META   111.76 (+0.29%)
GOOGL   97.11 (+0.06%)
AMZN   93.07 (-0.14%)
TSLA   173.40 (+2.05%)
NVDA   161.05 (+0.42%)
NIO   10.26 (+2.50%)
BABA   77.88 (+2.49%)
AMD   75.47 (+0.29%)
T   18.99 (-0.05%)
MU   58.62 (+2.55%)
CGC   3.47 (-0.29%)
F   14.04 (-0.21%)
DIS   96.23 (+0.02%)
AMC   7.25 (-0.96%)
PYPL   80.15 (+0.30%)
PFE   48.96 (-0.24%)
NFLX   286.30 (-0.14%)
S&P 500   4,011.62 (+0.20%)
DOW   34,168.95 (+0.21%)
QQQ   286.20 (+0.09%)
AAPL   149.38 (-0.53%)
MSFT   245.73 (+0.29%)
META   111.76 (+0.29%)
GOOGL   97.11 (+0.06%)
AMZN   93.07 (-0.14%)
TSLA   173.40 (+2.05%)
NVDA   161.05 (+0.42%)
NIO   10.26 (+2.50%)
BABA   77.88 (+2.49%)
AMD   75.47 (+0.29%)
T   18.99 (-0.05%)
MU   58.62 (+2.55%)
CGC   3.47 (-0.29%)
F   14.04 (-0.21%)
DIS   96.23 (+0.02%)
AMC   7.25 (-0.96%)
PYPL   80.15 (+0.30%)
PFE   48.96 (-0.24%)
NFLX   286.30 (-0.14%)

Energy Stock Looks Ready to Notch New Record High

Tue., November 22, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research
Chesapeake Energy Corp (NASDAQ:CHK) is adding to its 57.6% year-to-date lead, last seen up 3.3% to trade at $101.34. The security is fresh off a Nov. 2 all-time high of $107.31, while a familiar floor at the $94 contained its latest last pullback. Even better, the energy stock looks poised to extend these gains and notch a new record, after coming within striking distance of a trendline with historically bullish implications.
 
Specifically, Chesapeake Energy stock has recently pulled back to its 160-day moving average, after a few months spent above this trendline. According to Schaeffer's Senior Quantitative Analyst Rocky White's most recent study, CHK saw two similar signals in the past three years, and was higher one month later each time, averaging a 13.8% jump. A similar move would place the equity at a fresh record high of $115.32.

 

CHK 160 Day

While short sellers are already hitting the exits, there is plenty of pessimism left to be unwound, which could push the shares even higher. Short interest is down 56.1% in the last two reporting periods, but the 8.65 million share sold short still account for 6.8% of CHK's available float.

Additional tailwinds could come from a sentiment shift the options pits. The equity's 50-day put/call volume ratio of 1.88 at the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX), which sits higher than 94% of readings from the last 12 months. This means long puts have been getting picked up at a much faster-than-usual clip lately.

7 Stocks to Buy During a Housing Downturn

The housing market is one of the most cyclical sectors for investors to navigate. During bull markets, you can metaphorically put on a blindfold, throw a dart at a listing of stock tickers, and make a profit. And as you know the housing market is one of the first sectors to recover in a bull market.

The opposite is true as well. The housing market is one of the first sectors to signal economic pain is on the horizon. Just in the past 30 years, you can see the correlation between the housing market and the broader market.

But there's always money to be made in the market, if you know where to look. There are several companies that investors can look to during a housing downturn. That's the focus of this special presentation. These companies give investors reasons beyond home building or home buying to own their stock. These may not be robust growth stocks, but during a housing downturn, you'll take a little growth over a loss any day.

View the Stocks Here .

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines: