Engine problem leads NASA to scrub launch of new moon rocket

S&P 500   4,028.80 (-0.71%)
DOW   32,044.18 (-0.74%)
QQQ   306.39 (-0.34%)
AAPL   162.26 (-0.83%)
MSFT   266.31 (-0.66%)
META   162.30 (+0.32%)
GOOGL   110.08 (-0.24%)
AMZN   130.75 (+0.00%)
TSLA   284.43 (-1.27%)
NVDA   160.65 (-1.20%)
NIO   20.05 (+0.65%)
BABA   99.26 (+1.29%)
AMD   89.63 (-1.70%)
T   17.83 (-0.34%)
MU   57.80 (+0.29%)
CGC   4.09 (+6.51%)
F   15.46 (+0.32%)
GE   76.12 (+1.13%)
DIS   113.79 (-0.25%)
AMC   9.35 (+1.96%)
PYPL   93.45 (+0.81%)
PFE   46.35 (-1.00%)
NFLX   228.33 (+2.26%)
S&P 500   4,028.80 (-0.71%)
DOW   32,044.18 (-0.74%)
QQQ   306.39 (-0.34%)
AAPL   162.26 (-0.83%)
MSFT   266.31 (-0.66%)
META   162.30 (+0.32%)
GOOGL   110.08 (-0.24%)
AMZN   130.75 (+0.00%)
TSLA   284.43 (-1.27%)
NVDA   160.65 (-1.20%)
NIO   20.05 (+0.65%)
BABA   99.26 (+1.29%)
AMD   89.63 (-1.70%)
T   17.83 (-0.34%)
MU   57.80 (+0.29%)
CGC   4.09 (+6.51%)
F   15.46 (+0.32%)
GE   76.12 (+1.13%)
DIS   113.79 (-0.25%)
AMC   9.35 (+1.96%)
PYPL   93.45 (+0.81%)
PFE   46.35 (-1.00%)
NFLX   228.33 (+2.26%)
S&P 500   4,028.80 (-0.71%)
DOW   32,044.18 (-0.74%)
QQQ   306.39 (-0.34%)
AAPL   162.26 (-0.83%)
MSFT   266.31 (-0.66%)
META   162.30 (+0.32%)
GOOGL   110.08 (-0.24%)
AMZN   130.75 (+0.00%)
TSLA   284.43 (-1.27%)
NVDA   160.65 (-1.20%)
NIO   20.05 (+0.65%)
BABA   99.26 (+1.29%)
AMD   89.63 (-1.70%)
T   17.83 (-0.34%)
MU   57.80 (+0.29%)
CGC   4.09 (+6.51%)
F   15.46 (+0.32%)
GE   76.12 (+1.13%)
DIS   113.79 (-0.25%)
AMC   9.35 (+1.96%)
PYPL   93.45 (+0.81%)
PFE   46.35 (-1.00%)
NFLX   228.33 (+2.26%)
S&P 500   4,028.80 (-0.71%)
DOW   32,044.18 (-0.74%)
QQQ   306.39 (-0.34%)
AAPL   162.26 (-0.83%)
MSFT   266.31 (-0.66%)
META   162.30 (+0.32%)
GOOGL   110.08 (-0.24%)
AMZN   130.75 (+0.00%)
TSLA   284.43 (-1.27%)
NVDA   160.65 (-1.20%)
NIO   20.05 (+0.65%)
BABA   99.26 (+1.29%)
AMD   89.63 (-1.70%)
T   17.83 (-0.34%)
MU   57.80 (+0.29%)
CGC   4.09 (+6.51%)
F   15.46 (+0.32%)
GE   76.12 (+1.13%)
DIS   113.79 (-0.25%)
AMC   9.35 (+1.96%)
PYPL   93.45 (+0.81%)
PFE   46.35 (-1.00%)
NFLX   228.33 (+2.26%)

Engine problem leads NASA to scrub launch of new moon rocket

Mon., August 29, 2022 | Marcia Dunn, AP Aerospace Writer

NASA's new moon rocket sits on Launch Pad 39-B hours before liftoff Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. This is scheduled to be the first flight of NASA's 21st-century moon-exploration program, named Artemis after Apollo's mythological twin sister. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A fuel leak and then an engine problem during final liftoff preparations led NASA to call off the launch of its mighty new moon rocket Monday on its debut flight with three test dummies aboard.

The next launch attempt will not take place until Friday at the earliest and could be off until next month.

The flight, when it happens, will be the first launch in NASA's Artemis project, a quest to put astronauts back on the moon for the time since the Apollo program ended 50 years ago.

As precious minutes ticked away Monday morning, NASA repeatedly stopped and started the fueling of the Space Launch System rocket with nearly 1 million gallons of super-cold hydrogen and oxygen because of a leak of highly explosive hydrogen. The leak happened in the same place that saw seepage during a dress rehearsal back in the spring.

Then, NASA ran into new trouble when it was unable to properly chill one of the rocket's four main engines, officials said. Engineers continued working to pinpoint the source of the problem after the launch postponement was announced.

“This is a very complicated machine, a very complicated system, and all those things have to work, and you don’t want to light the candle until it’s ready to go," said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson.

Referring to launch delays, Nelson said: “It’s just part of the space business and it’s part of, particularly, a test flight.”

The rocket was set to lift off on a flight to propel a crew capsule into orbit around the moon. The six-week mission was scheduled to end with the capsule returning to Earth in a splashdown in the Pacific in October.

The 322-foot (98-meter) spaceship is the most powerful rocket ever built by NASA, out-muscling even the Saturn V that the Apollo astronauts rode.

As for when NASA might make another liftoff attempt, launch commentator Derrol Nail said engineers were still analyzing the engine problem and “we must wait to see what shakes out from their test data.”


No astronauts were inside the rocket's Orion capsule. Instead, the test dummies, fitted with sensors to measure vibration, cosmic radiation and other conditions, were strapped in for the shakedown flight, meant to stress-test the spacecraft and push it to its limits in ways that would never be attempted with humans aboard.

Even though no one was on board, thousands of people jammed the coast to see the rocket soar. Vice President Kamala Harris was among the VIPs who arrived for the event.

Assuming the shakedown flight goes well, astronauts will strap in for the second mission and fly around the moon and back as soon as 2024. A two-person lunar landing could follow by the end of 2025.

The problems seen Monday were reminiscent of NASA's space shuttle era, when hydrogen fuel leaks disrupted countdowns and delayed a string of launches back in 1990.

Later in the morning, NASA also officials spotted what they feared was a crack or some other defect on the core stage — the big orange fuel tank with four main engines on it — but they later said it appeared to be just a buildup of frost in a crevice of the insulating foam.

Launch director Charlie Blackwell-Thompson and her team also had to deal with a communication problem involving the Orion capsule.

Engineers scrambled to understand an 11-minute delay in the communication lines between launch control and Orion that cropped up late Sunday. Though the problem had cleared by Monday morning, NASA needed to know why it happened before committing to a launch.

Regardless of all the technical snags, thunderstorms ultimately would have prevented a liftoff. Dark clouds gathered over the launch site as soon as Blackwell-Thompson halted the countdown, with thunder echoing across the coast.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

7 Stagflation Stocks to Help Navigate Periods of Low Growth

Stagflation is an ugly mix of low economic growth punctuated by high unemployment. And at the root of it all is inflation. For a long time, many economists believed that stagflation was not possible. However, the 1970s changed that thinking. Not only were U.S. consumers facing high inflation, they were also dealing with high unemployment.  

And according to some analysts, history may be getting ready to repeat itself. While economists seem to be split on the probability of a recession, there is growing concern that the United States is entering a period of stagflation. In an effort to combat inflation, the Federal Reserve is pledging to aggressively increase interest rates. There's already evidence of slowing economic growth and waning demand. The next shoe to drop may come in the employment numbers.

This means that investors need to turn their attention to stocks that have the attributes to combat stagflation. This includes companies that have the potential to deliver strong free cash flow. One reason for this is that a healthy cash flow can be applied to reward shareholders with a dividend. And that can boost the total return. Here are seven stocks that can help investors do just that.

View the "7 Stagflation Stocks to Help Navigate Periods of Low Growth".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastFantasy Football Strategy With Your Stock Portfolio

Strategy for maintaining your portfolio value while still making withdrawals to pay your life expenses. And most importantly, avoiding big losses.

Listen Now to Fantasy Football Strategy With Your Stock Portfolio

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.