England ends all COVID restrictions, including isolation law

S&P 500   4,135.04 (-2.14%)
DOW   32,350.96 (-2.36%)
QQQ   318.82 (-3.22%)
AAPL   152.55 (-4.70%)
MSFT   272.68 (-2.71%)
FB   190.37 (-4.07%)
GOOGL   2,498.76 (-2.08%)
AMZN   2,790.01 (-3.68%)
TSLA   701.00 (-8.25%)
NVDA   209.76 (-6.30%)
BABA   100.19 (-8.69%)
NIO   18.26 (-10.75%)
AMD   103.37 (-5.82%)
CGC   6.51 (-5.79%)
MU   83.70 (-4.13%)
GE   91.26 (-1.50%)
T   22.87 (-2.72%)
F   16.06 (-5.25%)
DIS   140.32 (-3.80%)
AMC   14.64 (-6.93%)
PFE   45.50 (-2.92%)
PYPL   94.55 (-6.13%)
ACB   3.55 (-5.08%)
S&P 500   4,135.04 (-2.14%)
DOW   32,350.96 (-2.36%)
QQQ   318.82 (-3.22%)
AAPL   152.55 (-4.70%)
MSFT   272.68 (-2.71%)
FB   190.37 (-4.07%)
GOOGL   2,498.76 (-2.08%)
AMZN   2,790.01 (-3.68%)
TSLA   701.00 (-8.25%)
NVDA   209.76 (-6.30%)
BABA   100.19 (-8.69%)
NIO   18.26 (-10.75%)
AMD   103.37 (-5.82%)
CGC   6.51 (-5.79%)
MU   83.70 (-4.13%)
GE   91.26 (-1.50%)
T   22.87 (-2.72%)
F   16.06 (-5.25%)
DIS   140.32 (-3.80%)
AMC   14.64 (-6.93%)
PFE   45.50 (-2.92%)
PYPL   94.55 (-6.13%)
ACB   3.55 (-5.08%)
S&P 500   4,135.04 (-2.14%)
DOW   32,350.96 (-2.36%)
QQQ   318.82 (-3.22%)
AAPL   152.55 (-4.70%)
MSFT   272.68 (-2.71%)
FB   190.37 (-4.07%)
GOOGL   2,498.76 (-2.08%)
AMZN   2,790.01 (-3.68%)
TSLA   701.00 (-8.25%)
NVDA   209.76 (-6.30%)
BABA   100.19 (-8.69%)
NIO   18.26 (-10.75%)
AMD   103.37 (-5.82%)
CGC   6.51 (-5.79%)
MU   83.70 (-4.13%)
GE   91.26 (-1.50%)
T   22.87 (-2.72%)
F   16.06 (-5.25%)
DIS   140.32 (-3.80%)
AMC   14.64 (-6.93%)
PFE   45.50 (-2.92%)
PYPL   94.55 (-6.13%)
ACB   3.55 (-5.08%)
S&P 500   4,135.04 (-2.14%)
DOW   32,350.96 (-2.36%)
QQQ   318.82 (-3.22%)
AAPL   152.55 (-4.70%)
MSFT   272.68 (-2.71%)
FB   190.37 (-4.07%)
GOOGL   2,498.76 (-2.08%)
AMZN   2,790.01 (-3.68%)
TSLA   701.00 (-8.25%)
NVDA   209.76 (-6.30%)
BABA   100.19 (-8.69%)
NIO   18.26 (-10.75%)
AMD   103.37 (-5.82%)
CGC   6.51 (-5.79%)
MU   83.70 (-4.13%)
GE   91.26 (-1.50%)
T   22.87 (-2.72%)
F   16.06 (-5.25%)
DIS   140.32 (-3.80%)
AMC   14.64 (-6.93%)
PFE   45.50 (-2.92%)
PYPL   94.55 (-6.13%)
ACB   3.55 (-5.08%)

England ends all COVID restrictions, including isolation law

Thursday, February 24, 2022 | Sylvia Hui, Associated Press


Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, Monday Feb. 21, 2022, to outline the Government's new long-term COVID-19 plan. (Tolga Akmen/Pool via AP)

LONDON (AP) — All government-mandated coronavirus restrictions in England were lifted Thursday, including the legal requirement for people who test positive for COVID-19 to isolate at home.

Officials say that those who tested positive will still be advised to stay at home for at least five days. But from Thursday they are not legally obliged to do so, and those on lower incomes will no longer get extra financial support to make up for a loss of income due to isolation. The routine tracing of infected people’s contacts has also been scrapped.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday set out his Conservative government’s strategy for “living with COVID” in the longer term. He said Britain is moving “from legal restrictions to personal responsibility,” and that the end of all domestic legal measures marked the end of two of the darkest years in the country’s peacetime history.

The strategy includes plans to massively scale back free universal coronavirus testing from April 1.

England already binned most virus restrictions in January, after infection rates and hospitalizations fell following a surge in late December. Face masks are no longer legally required anywhere and vaccine passports for entering nightclubs and other venues were scrapped.

Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, which set their own public health rules, have similarly opened up though at different paces.

Some other European countries, including Denmark and Sweden, have also recently lifted all COVID-19 restrictions.

Some critics have questioned whether it is too early to end all restrictions, especially isolation laws. The British Medical Association warned that Johnson’s strategy fails to protect the most vulnerable people and those at highest risk of harm from COVID-19.

Some 85% of people aged 12 and older in the U.K. are fully vaccinated, and about 66% have had their third or booster dose.

The U.K. still has Europe’s highest coronavirus toll after Russia, with more than 161,000 recorded deaths.

___

Follow all of AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic


7 Travel Stocks That Will Benefit as Covid Restrictions End

From sea to shining sea, the green shoots of a re-opening are rapidly turning into a forest of lush growth. That may sound a bit over the top, but after two long years, it appears that 2022 will bring a return to travel that resembles pre-pandemic levels. And if you still think that's hyperbole, consider this:

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington estimates that 73% of Americans are currently immune to the omicron variant of Covid-19. At that level, many experts believe that future surges will be less disruptive. And even Dr. Anthony Fauci believes it's time for Americans to turn the page.

And that's why investors should start looking at travel stocks. To be fair, this isn't a sector where investors will find many undervalued stocks. In fact, many skeptics may say that these stocks have future growth priced in.

That's a theory that is about to be tested in a big way. This is why we've done some digging and are presenting you with seven stocks that appear to offer some intriguing value as Americans make their travel plans.



View the "7 Travel Stocks That Will Benefit as Covid Restrictions End".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.