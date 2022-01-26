QQQ   344.57 (-0.16%)
AAPL   159.69 (-0.06%)
MSFT   296.71 (+2.85%)
FB   294.63 (-1.84%)
GOOGL   2,584.66 (+1.81%)
AMZN   2,777.45 (-0.80%)
TSLA   937.41 (+2.07%)
NVDA   227.72 (+2.01%)
BABA   113.37 (-4.84%)
NIO   22.66 (-4.75%)
AMD   110.71 (-0.38%)
CGC   7.23 (-1.77%)
MU   81.97 (+1.55%)
GE   89.32 (-1.96%)
T   24.25 (-8.42%)
F   19.91 (-0.35%)
DIS   133.60 (-2.13%)
AMC   15.94 (-0.50%)
PFE   53.01 (+0.89%)
ACB   4.06 (-3.56%)
BA   194.27 (-4.82%)
QQQ   344.57 (-0.16%)
AAPL   159.69 (-0.06%)
MSFT   296.71 (+2.85%)
FB   294.63 (-1.84%)
GOOGL   2,584.66 (+1.81%)
AMZN   2,777.45 (-0.80%)
TSLA   937.41 (+2.07%)
NVDA   227.72 (+2.01%)
BABA   113.37 (-4.84%)
NIO   22.66 (-4.75%)
AMD   110.71 (-0.38%)
CGC   7.23 (-1.77%)
MU   81.97 (+1.55%)
GE   89.32 (-1.96%)
T   24.25 (-8.42%)
F   19.91 (-0.35%)
DIS   133.60 (-2.13%)
AMC   15.94 (-0.50%)
PFE   53.01 (+0.89%)
ACB   4.06 (-3.56%)
BA   194.27 (-4.82%)
QQQ   344.57 (-0.16%)
AAPL   159.69 (-0.06%)
MSFT   296.71 (+2.85%)
FB   294.63 (-1.84%)
GOOGL   2,584.66 (+1.81%)
AMZN   2,777.45 (-0.80%)
TSLA   937.41 (+2.07%)
NVDA   227.72 (+2.01%)
BABA   113.37 (-4.84%)
NIO   22.66 (-4.75%)
AMD   110.71 (-0.38%)
CGC   7.23 (-1.77%)
MU   81.97 (+1.55%)
GE   89.32 (-1.96%)
T   24.25 (-8.42%)
F   19.91 (-0.35%)
DIS   133.60 (-2.13%)
AMC   15.94 (-0.50%)
PFE   53.01 (+0.89%)
ACB   4.06 (-3.56%)
BA   194.27 (-4.82%)
QQQ   344.57 (-0.16%)
AAPL   159.69 (-0.06%)
MSFT   296.71 (+2.85%)
FB   294.63 (-1.84%)
GOOGL   2,584.66 (+1.81%)
AMZN   2,777.45 (-0.80%)
TSLA   937.41 (+2.07%)
NVDA   227.72 (+2.01%)
BABA   113.37 (-4.84%)
NIO   22.66 (-4.75%)
AMD   110.71 (-0.38%)
CGC   7.23 (-1.77%)
MU   81.97 (+1.55%)
GE   89.32 (-1.96%)
T   24.25 (-8.42%)
F   19.91 (-0.35%)
DIS   133.60 (-2.13%)
AMC   15.94 (-0.50%)
PFE   53.01 (+0.89%)
ACB   4.06 (-3.56%)
BA   194.27 (-4.82%)

England lifts COVID restrictions as omicron threat recedes

Wednesday, January 26, 2022 | Sylvia Hui, Associated Press


Workers walk over London Bridge towards the City of London financial district during the morning commute, in London, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. The British government have asked people to return to working in offices starting Monday as they ease coronavirus restrictions. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

LONDON (AP) — Most coronavirus restrictions including mandatory face masks were lifted in England on Thursday, after Britain’s government said its vaccine booster rollout successfully reduced serious illness and COVID-19 hospitalizations.

From Thursday, face coverings are no longer required by law anywhere in England, and a legal requirement for COVID passes for entry into nightclubs and other large venues has been scrapped.

The government last week dropped its advice for people to work from home as well as guidance for face coverings in classrooms.

The so-called “Plan B” measures were introduced in early December to stop the rapid spread of the omicron variant from overwhelming health services and to buy time for the population to get its booster vaccine shot.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the government’s vaccine rollout, testing and development of antiviral treatments combine to make “some of the strongest defenses in Europe," allowing a “cautious return” to normality.

But he added that “as we learn to live with COVID, we need to be clear eyed that this virus is not going away.” While infections continue to fall, health officials said that omicron remained prevalent across the country, especially among children and the elderly.

Officials said that almost 84% of people over 12 years old in the U.K. have had their second vaccine dose, and that of those eligible, 81% have received their booster shot.

Hospital admissions and the number of people in intensive care units have stabilized or fallen, and daily cases have fallen from a peak of over 200,000 cases a day around New Year to under 100,000 in recent days.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said last week that the surge of omicron infections “has now peaked nationally.”

As the government moved away from legal measures, some shops and public transport operators say they will continue to ask people to don their face masks. London Mayor Sadiq Khan said face coverings will still be required on the capital's buses and subway trains.

The legal requirement for those infected to self-isolate for five full days remains, but Johnson said that measure will also end soon, to be replaced with advice and guidance for those infected to be cautious.

Health officials have said they are planning a longer-term, post-pandemic strategy that treats COVID-19 more like the flu.

Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, which make their own public health rules, have similarly relaxed their virus restrictions.


7 Cyclical Stocks That Make Sense In a Volatile Market

Despite many predictions of an imminent, and possibly severe, market correction, 2021 has been a great year for investors. And that’s particularly true for investors who invested in cyclical stocks. This group of stocks was hit hard as the economy ground to a halt. This makes sense because cyclical stocks move in the direction of the broader economy.

But that’s also why, almost immediately, many of these stocks began to come back. And with the economy reopening, these stocks continue to show strength.

Cyclical stocks are commonly dividend into companies that manufacture durable goods, non-durable goods, or deliver services. At any given time, one or more of these sectors has outperformed others. But for the most part investors that bought into cyclical stocks continue to be rewarded.

In this presentation, we’ll take a look at seven cyclical stocks that are proving to be resilient even as the market continues to baffle even the most experienced investors.

View the "7 Cyclical Stocks That Make Sense In a Volatile Market".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.