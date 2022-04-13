Enjoy Seamless Client Management with This DocuSign Alternative





One of the keys to any successful business is great client management. That means having outstanding documentation of the agreements and contracts you've made with clients, and a simplified process for updating and signing documents. While DocuSign is the most popular software on the market for achieving this, it's also known as one of the priciest options. If you're looking for a cost-effective alternative that doesn't sacrifice on features, consider Zapendo eSign and Contract Management.

Zapendo's platform allows you to manage contracts, edit them quickly, send them for signature, manage expirations, and much more in a seamless central location. It has earned perfect 5-star ratings from G2, Capterra, GetApp, and Software Advice.

With Zapendo, prioritization is easy. You can edit contracts in seconds with the intuitive editor so they're always up to date and ready to propagate. You don't have to constantly retype or reformat, you can just edit it once. You can also send any contract for signature in just a matter of minutes so you can spend more time focusing on bigger picture items.

Zapendo lets you collaborate effortlessly on contracts and manage your expirations with contract dates, alerts, and renewals to make sure you're always compliant with all of your contract. It also offers a ton of convenient features like smart forms, custom workflows, templates, embedded forms, notes, and attachments to simplify your client management process.

A Zapendo Standard Plan offers unlimited document uploads and signatures, unlimited guests, OCR search, document merging, advanced document editing, templates, versioning, and more great features. All of these tools will give your client management a major boost and make it easier to onboard new clients and retain existing ones. For a limited time, you can get a two-year Standard Plan to Zapendo eSign and Contract Management for 72 percent off $288 at just $79.

