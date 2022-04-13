S&P 500   4,405.68 (+0.19%)
DOW   34,255.72 (+0.10%)
QQQ   339.79 (-0.32%)
AAPL   167.38 (+0.98%)
MSFT   282.41 (-1.00%)
FB   211.26 (-2.40%)
GOOGL   2,560.00 (-0.64%)
AMZN   3,001.38 (-0.70%)
TSLA   981.55 (+0.58%)
NVDA   216.52 (-1.21%)
BABA   99.00 (-2.51%)
NIO   19.33 (-1.88%)
AMD   95.10 (-2.33%)
MU   72.49 (+0.64%)
T   19.24 (-1.99%)
F   15.34 (+0.39%)
DIS   131.00 (+0.27%)
AMC   17.38 (-7.16%)
PFE   53.16 (-1.43%)
PYPL   102.96 (-6.24%)
BA   177.27 (+1.28%)
S&P 500   4,405.68 (+0.19%)
DOW   34,255.72 (+0.10%)
QQQ   339.79 (-0.32%)
AAPL   167.38 (+0.98%)
MSFT   282.41 (-1.00%)
FB   211.26 (-2.40%)
GOOGL   2,560.00 (-0.64%)
AMZN   3,001.38 (-0.70%)
TSLA   981.55 (+0.58%)
NVDA   216.52 (-1.21%)
BABA   99.00 (-2.51%)
NIO   19.33 (-1.88%)
AMD   95.10 (-2.33%)
MU   72.49 (+0.64%)
T   19.24 (-1.99%)
F   15.34 (+0.39%)
DIS   131.00 (+0.27%)
AMC   17.38 (-7.16%)
PFE   53.16 (-1.43%)
PYPL   102.96 (-6.24%)
BA   177.27 (+1.28%)
S&P 500   4,405.68 (+0.19%)
DOW   34,255.72 (+0.10%)
QQQ   339.79 (-0.32%)
AAPL   167.38 (+0.98%)
MSFT   282.41 (-1.00%)
FB   211.26 (-2.40%)
GOOGL   2,560.00 (-0.64%)
AMZN   3,001.38 (-0.70%)
TSLA   981.55 (+0.58%)
NVDA   216.52 (-1.21%)
BABA   99.00 (-2.51%)
NIO   19.33 (-1.88%)
AMD   95.10 (-2.33%)
MU   72.49 (+0.64%)
T   19.24 (-1.99%)
F   15.34 (+0.39%)
DIS   131.00 (+0.27%)
AMC   17.38 (-7.16%)
PFE   53.16 (-1.43%)
PYPL   102.96 (-6.24%)
BA   177.27 (+1.28%)
S&P 500   4,405.68 (+0.19%)
DOW   34,255.72 (+0.10%)
QQQ   339.79 (-0.32%)
AAPL   167.38 (+0.98%)
MSFT   282.41 (-1.00%)
FB   211.26 (-2.40%)
GOOGL   2,560.00 (-0.64%)
AMZN   3,001.38 (-0.70%)
TSLA   981.55 (+0.58%)
NVDA   216.52 (-1.21%)
BABA   99.00 (-2.51%)
NIO   19.33 (-1.88%)
AMD   95.10 (-2.33%)
MU   72.49 (+0.64%)
T   19.24 (-1.99%)
F   15.34 (+0.39%)
DIS   131.00 (+0.27%)
AMC   17.38 (-7.16%)
PFE   53.16 (-1.43%)
PYPL   102.96 (-6.24%)
BA   177.27 (+1.28%)

Enjoy Seamless Client Management with This DocuSign Alternative

Wednesday, April 13, 2022 | Entrepreneur


One of the keys to any successful business is great client management. That means having outstanding documentation of the agreements and contracts you've made with clients, and a simplified process for updating and signing documents. While DocuSign is the most popular software on the market for achieving this, it's also known as one of the priciest options. If you're looking for a cost-effective alternative that doesn't sacrifice on features, consider Zapendo eSign and Contract Management.

Zapendo's platform allows you to manage contracts, edit them quickly, send them for signature, manage expirations, and much more in a seamless central location. It has earned perfect 5-star ratings from G2, Capterra, GetApp, and Software Advice.

With Zapendo, prioritization is easy. You can edit contracts in seconds with the intuitive editor so they're always up to date and ready to propagate. You don't have to constantly retype or reformat, you can just edit it once. You can also send any contract for signature in just a matter of minutes so you can spend more time focusing on bigger picture items.

Zapendo lets you collaborate effortlessly on contracts and manage your expirations with contract dates, alerts, and renewals to make sure you're always compliant with all of your contract. It also offers a ton of convenient features like smart forms, custom workflows, templates, embedded forms, notes, and attachments to simplify your client management process.

A Zapendo Standard Plan offers unlimited document uploads and signatures, unlimited guests, OCR search, document merging, advanced document editing, templates, versioning, and more great features. All of these tools will give your client management a major boost and make it easier to onboard new clients and retain existing ones. For a limited time, you can get a two-year Standard Plan to Zapendo eSign and Contract Management for 72 percent off $288 at just $79.

Prices subject to change.

Should you invest $1,000 in DocuSign right now?

Before you consider DocuSign, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and DocuSign wasn't on the list.

While DocuSign currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.