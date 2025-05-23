Free Trial
→ $19 for a FULL YEAR of stock picks?! (From Behind the Markets) (Ad)

Environmentalists' lawsuit challenges Trump's order to allow commercial fishing in Pacific monument

Written by The Associated Press
May 23, 2025
President Donald Trump arrives on Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, N.J., Friday, May 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Key Points

  • Environmental groups filed a lawsuit in Honolulu federal court challenging President Trump’s April 17 executive order that removes core protections and opens the Pacific Islands Heritage Marine National Monument to commercial fishing.
  • The monument, originally created by President George W. Bush in 2009 and expanded by President Obama in 2014, spans about 500,000 square miles of central Pacific Ocean.
  • Just days after the order, the National Marine Fisheries Service issued a letter green-lighting commercial longline fishing within the monument, and vessels began operations three days later.
  • Plaintiffs warn that industrial longline methods will snag turtles, marine mammals and seabirds, and harm the cultural, subsistence and spiritual interests of Native Hawaiian communities.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

HONOLULU (AP) — Environmentalists are challenging in court President Donald Trump's executive order that they say strips core protections from the Pacific Islands Heritage Marine National Monument and opens the area to harmful commercial fishing.

On the same day of last month's proclamation allowing commercial fishing in the monument, Trump issued an order to boost the U.S. commercial fishing industry by peeling back regulations and opening up harvesting in previously protected areas.

The monument was created by President George W. Bush in 2009 and consists of about 500,000 square miles (1.3 million square kilometers) in the central Pacific Ocean. President Barack Obama expanded the monument in 2014.

A week after the April 17 proclamation, the U.S. National Marine Fisheries Service sent a letter to fishing permit holders giving them a green light to fish commercially within the monument's boundaries, even though a long-standing fishing ban remains on the books, according to a lawsuit filed Thursday in federal court in Honolulu.

The first longline fisher started fishing in the monument just three days after that letter, according to Earthjustice, which has been tracking vessel activity within the monument using Global Fishing Watch.

The Department of Justice declined to comment Friday.

The lawsuit noted that commercial longline fishing, an industrial method involving baited hooks from lines 60 miles (96.5 kilometers) or longer, will snag turtles, marine mammals or seabirds that are attracted to the bait or swim through the curtain of hooks.

“We will not stand by as the Trump administration unleashes highly destructive commercial fishing on some of the planet’s most pristine, biodiverse marine environments,” David Henkin, an Earthjustice attorney, said in a statement. “Piling lawlessness on top of lawlessness, the National Marine Fisheries Service chose to carry out President Trump’s illegal proclamation by issuing its own illegal directive, with no public input.”

Designating the area in the Pacific Ocean to the south and west of the Hawaiian islands as a monument provided “needed protection to a wide variety of scientific and historical treasures in one of the most spectacular and unique ocean ecosystems on earth,” the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit added that allowing commercial fishing in the monument expansion harms the “cultural, spiritual, religious, subsistence, educational, recreational, and aesthetic interests” of a group of Native Hawaiian plaintiffs who are connected genealogically to the Indigenous peoples of the Pacific.

Johnston Atoll, the closest island in the monument, is about 717 nautical miles (1,328 kilometers) west-southwest of Hawaii.

Where Should You Invest $1,000 Right Now?

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The 10 Best AI Stocks to Own in 2025 Cover
The 10 Best AI Stocks to Own in 2025

Wondering where to start (or end) with AI stocks? These 10 simple stocks can help investors build long-term wealth as artificial intelligence continues to grow into the future.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Recent Videos

ACT FAST! Congress Is POURING Into This Stock
The Hottest AI Stock You Haven’t Bought Yet
This $13 Trillion Energy Breakthrough Will Make Millionaires

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines