QQQ   318.87 (+1.01%)
AAPL   163.38 (+0.63%)
MSFT   285.19 (+0.40%)
META   209.85 (+0.97%)
GOOGL   102.52 (+1.62%)
AMZN   103.09 (+1.07%)
TSLA   204.25 (+4.59%)
NVDA   275.61 (+0.65%)
NIO   10.51 (+0.48%)
BABA   102.12 (-1.22%)
AMD   97.30 (-0.59%)
T   19.14 (+0.31%)
F   12.52 (+1.87%)
MU   61.28 (-2.87%)
CGC   1.77 (+0.28%)
GE   95.10 (+1.12%)
DIS   99.29 (+1.21%)
AMC   4.98 (+0.20%)
PFE   40.34 (-0.10%)
PYPL   75.22 (+1.12%)
NFLX   341.31 (+0.85%)
EPA approves California plan to phase out sale of diesel-powered trucks starting in 2024; other states likely to follow

Fri., March 31, 2023 | The Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — EPA approves California plan to phase out sale of diesel-powered trucks starting in 2024; other states likely to follow.

