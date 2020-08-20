Estee Lauder, Marathon fall; L Brands, Synopsys rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Thursday:

American Airlines Group Inc., down 18 cents to $12.50.

The airline is halting flights to 15 smaller U.S. cities in October as low demand continues to hurt the industry.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc., up 5 cents to $0.57.

The company expanded a licensing deal for its eye condition treatments with Ocumension Therapeutics.

Uber Technologies Inc., up $1.99 to $31.41

An appeals court allowed Uber and Lyft to continue to treat their drivers as contractors in California while an appeal proceeds.

L Brands Inc., up $1.10 to $29.57.

The owner of Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret reported encouraging second-quarter financial results.

Synopsys Inc., up $16.94 to $215.16.

The maker of software used to test and develop computer chips reported surprisingly good fiscal third-quarter profit and revenue.

Estee Lauder Inc., down $14.23 to $198.27.

The cosmetics giant reported disappointing fiscal fourth-quarter financial results and is cutting jobs.

Bank of America Corp., down 40 cents to $25.10.

Bond yields, which banks rely on to charge more lucrative interest on loans, fell following a disappointing employment report.

Marathon Petroleum Corp., down $1.56 to $35.62.

Falling oil prices weighed on energy companies as concerns about low demand linger.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company Beat the Market™ Rank Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target LYFT (LYFT) 1.8 $29.76 +5.8% N/A -5.43 Buy $45.42 Estee Lauder Companies (EL) 1.4 $198.27 -6.7% N/A 56.01 Hold $202.42 American Airlines Group (AAL) 1.6 $12.50 -1.4% N/A -1.53 Hold $18.73 Uber Technologies (UBER) 1.8 $31.41 +6.8% N/A -7.77 Buy $42.29 Marathon Petroleum (MPC) 2.4 $35.62 -4.2% 6.51% -2.99 Buy $46.77 L Brands (LB) 2.0 $29.57 +3.9% N/A -11.64 Hold $24.31 Synopsys (SNPS) 1.4 $215.16 +8.5% N/A 70.08 Buy $190.54