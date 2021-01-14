QQQ   314.35 (-0.53%)
AAPL   128.91 (-1.51%)
MSFT   213.02 (-1.53%)
FB   245.64 (-2.38%)
GOOGL   1,730.92 (-0.93%)
AMZN   3,127.47 (-1.21%)
TSLA   845.00 (-1.10%)
NVDA   528.01 (-2.45%)
BABA   242.98 (+3.26%)
CGC   34.62 (+7.58%)
GE   11.66 (+0.78%)
MU   81.30 (+1.74%)
AMD   90.79 (-1.08%)
T   29.29 (+2.38%)
NIO   60.87 (-2.06%)
F   10.17 (+3.99%)
ACB   11.96 (+9.62%)
BA   209.91 (+1.30%)
DIS   173.43 (-1.53%)
NFLX   500.86 (-1.36%)
GILD   62.40 (+1.40%)
QQQ   314.35 (-0.53%)
AAPL   128.91 (-1.51%)
MSFT   213.02 (-1.53%)
FB   245.64 (-2.38%)
GOOGL   1,730.92 (-0.93%)
AMZN   3,127.47 (-1.21%)
TSLA   845.00 (-1.10%)
NVDA   528.01 (-2.45%)
BABA   242.98 (+3.26%)
CGC   34.62 (+7.58%)
GE   11.66 (+0.78%)
MU   81.30 (+1.74%)
AMD   90.79 (-1.08%)
T   29.29 (+2.38%)
NIO   60.87 (-2.06%)
F   10.17 (+3.99%)
ACB   11.96 (+9.62%)
BA   209.91 (+1.30%)
DIS   173.43 (-1.53%)
NFLX   500.86 (-1.36%)
GILD   62.40 (+1.40%)
QQQ   314.35 (-0.53%)
AAPL   128.91 (-1.51%)
MSFT   213.02 (-1.53%)
FB   245.64 (-2.38%)
GOOGL   1,730.92 (-0.93%)
AMZN   3,127.47 (-1.21%)
TSLA   845.00 (-1.10%)
NVDA   528.01 (-2.45%)
BABA   242.98 (+3.26%)
CGC   34.62 (+7.58%)
GE   11.66 (+0.78%)
MU   81.30 (+1.74%)
AMD   90.79 (-1.08%)
T   29.29 (+2.38%)
NIO   60.87 (-2.06%)
F   10.17 (+3.99%)
ACB   11.96 (+9.62%)
BA   209.91 (+1.30%)
DIS   173.43 (-1.53%)
NFLX   500.86 (-1.36%)
GILD   62.40 (+1.40%)
QQQ   314.35 (-0.53%)
AAPL   128.91 (-1.51%)
MSFT   213.02 (-1.53%)
FB   245.64 (-2.38%)
GOOGL   1,730.92 (-0.93%)
AMZN   3,127.47 (-1.21%)
TSLA   845.00 (-1.10%)
NVDA   528.01 (-2.45%)
BABA   242.98 (+3.26%)
CGC   34.62 (+7.58%)
GE   11.66 (+0.78%)
MU   81.30 (+1.74%)
AMD   90.79 (-1.08%)
T   29.29 (+2.38%)
NIO   60.87 (-2.06%)
F   10.17 (+3.99%)
ACB   11.96 (+9.62%)
BA   209.91 (+1.30%)
DIS   173.43 (-1.53%)
NFLX   500.86 (-1.36%)
GILD   62.40 (+1.40%)
Log in

Ethan Allen, Virgin Galactic rise; First Republic, Xcel fall

Thursday, January 14, 2021 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Thursday:

First Republic Bank, down $3.21 to $158.04.

The private banking and wealth management company reported surprisingly good fourth-quarter financial results.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc., up $5.47 to $33.03.

Ark Investment Management plans to start an exchange traded fund focused on space exploration and innovation.

Nordstrom Inc., up 44 cents to $38.02.

The department store reported a sharp decline in sales during the holiday shopping season.

AeroVironment Inc., up $29.12 to $125.29.

The drone maker is buying Arcturus UAV for $405 million in a cash-and-stock deal.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc., up $1.44 to $23.37.

The Connecticut-based home furnishings retailer gave investors an encouraging fourth-quarter financial update.

Apache Corp., up 55 cents to $18.35.

The energy company announced an offshore oil discovery near Suriname in South America.

Delta Air Lines Inc., up $1.02 to $41.47.

The airline's fourth-quarter revenue beat analysts' forecasts.

Xcel Energy Inc., down $1.45 to $63.56.

The Minnesota-based gas and electric utility's stock slipped as investors shifted away from the safe-play sector.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
First Republic Bank (FRC)1.9$158.04-2.0%0.51%28.22Hold$128.25
Delta Air Lines (DAL)1.6$41.47+2.5%N/A-2.50Hold$45.79
Apache (APA)0.0$18.35+3.1%0.54%-0.88Hold$16.15
Ethan Allen Interiors (ETH)1.7$23.37+6.6%4.28%155.80Hold$17.00
Xcel Energy (XEL)0.0$63.56-2.2%2.71%23.81Hold$69.38
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 


7 Best Stocks to Own Right Now

Today, we invite you to view our list of the seven best stocks to own for the next thirty days.

Why is it worth looking into these stocks? Some of Wall Street's most respected and most accurate research analysts have been upgrading these stocks and raising their price targets for these companies.

No, we're not talking recommendations from some no-name blogger or a junior analyst from a brokerage you've never heard of. These stocks have received multiple positive recommendations in the last 30 days from analysts that have received four-star and five-star rankings from MarketBeat's proprietary brokerage ranking system.

Analysts have given four-star and five-star ratings from MarketBeat consistently issue accurate price targets, and their buy recommendations often outperform the market by double digits. Buy recommendations from our current top-rated brokerage, National Securities, have gone up by an average of 47.5% in the 12 months after they were issued.

We've reviewed every research report published by these top-rated analysts in the last 90 days and have identified seven stocks that these analysts are poised for an immediate breakout.

View the "7 Best Stocks to Own Right Now".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Receive Analysts' Upgrades and Downgrades Daily

Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of analysts' upgrades, downgrades and new coverage with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.