Ethan Allen, Virgin Galactic rise; First Republic, Xcel fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Thursday:

First Republic Bank, down $3.21 to $158.04.

The private banking and wealth management company reported surprisingly good fourth-quarter financial results.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc., up $5.47 to $33.03.

Ark Investment Management plans to start an exchange traded fund focused on space exploration and innovation.

Nordstrom Inc., up 44 cents to $38.02.

The department store reported a sharp decline in sales during the holiday shopping season.

AeroVironment Inc., up $29.12 to $125.29.

The drone maker is buying Arcturus UAV for $405 million in a cash-and-stock deal.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc., up $1.44 to $23.37.

The Connecticut-based home furnishings retailer gave investors an encouraging fourth-quarter financial update.

Apache Corp., up 55 cents to $18.35.

The energy company announced an offshore oil discovery near Suriname in South America.

Delta Air Lines Inc., up $1.02 to $41.47.

The airline's fourth-quarter revenue beat analysts' forecasts.

Xcel Energy Inc., down $1.45 to $63.56.

The Minnesota-based gas and electric utility's stock slipped as investors shifted away from the safe-play sector.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company MarketRank™ Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target First Republic Bank (FRC) 1.9 $158.04 -2.0% 0.51% 28.22 Hold $128.25 Delta Air Lines (DAL) 1.6 $41.47 +2.5% N/A -2.50 Hold $45.79 Apache (APA) 0.0 $18.35 +3.1% 0.54% -0.88 Hold $16.15 Ethan Allen Interiors (ETH) 1.7 $23.37 +6.6% 4.28% 155.80 Hold $17.00 Xcel Energy (XEL) 0.0 $63.56 -2.2% 2.71% 23.81 Hold $69.38