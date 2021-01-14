Ethan Allen, Virgin Galactic rise; First Republic, Xcel fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Thursday:
First Republic Bank, down $3.21 to $158.04.
The private banking and wealth management company reported surprisingly good fourth-quarter financial results.
Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc., up $5.47 to $33.03.
Ark Investment Management plans to start an exchange traded fund focused on space exploration and innovation.
Nordstrom Inc., up 44 cents to $38.02.
The department store reported a sharp decline in sales during the holiday shopping season.
AeroVironment Inc., up $29.12 to $125.29.
The drone maker is buying Arcturus UAV for $405 million in a cash-and-stock deal.
Ethan Allen Interiors Inc., up $1.44 to $23.37.
The Connecticut-based home furnishings retailer gave investors an encouraging fourth-quarter financial update.
Apache Corp., up 55 cents to $18.35.
The energy company announced an offshore oil discovery near Suriname in South America.
Delta Air Lines Inc., up $1.02 to $41.47.
The airline's fourth-quarter revenue beat analysts' forecasts.
Xcel Energy Inc., down $1.45 to $63.56.
The Minnesota-based gas and electric utility's stock slipped as investors shifted away from the safe-play sector.
