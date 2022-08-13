Ethereum Completes The Final Test Ahead Of The Merge Transition

Crypto enthusiasts are looking forward to the Ethereum blockchain's so-called "Merge," which will transform it from a proof-of-work network into a proof-of-stake network. This change is essential because proof-of-stake is seen as vastly superior to proof-of-work for multiple reasons.

On Wednesday night, Ethereum completed its final test ahead of the complete transformation, which is expected next month.

Q2 2022 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Ethereum Completes Goerli Merge

Ethereum is the second-biggest cryptocurrency by market value, and crypto enthusiasts have been waiting for the proof-of-stake upgrade for years. The Merge is widely seen as one of the crypto market's most important events thus far.

Since it was created almost 10 years ago, Ethereum has been mined using a proof-of-work model similar to how bitcoin is mined. The proof-of-work model requires miners to solve complex mathematical equations to mine more tokens on the Ethereum blockchain, using up vast amounts of energy in the process.

However, a proof-of-stake model uses far less energy because it requires users to tap the ether they already have and use it to verify transactions and create new tokens. In addition to using less energy, a proof-of-stake model is also likely to speed up transaction rates dramatically.

Details On The Final Test

The last test before the Merge was completed Wednesday night at 9:45 ET. An Ethereum Foundation researcher tweeted late Wednesday that finalization was the most relevant metric when determining success on a dry run. Ansgar Dietrichs described Wednesday night's dry run as "another successful test" despite "some hiccups."

A Galaxy Digital researcher tweeted that the participation rate declined after the test merge dropped, adding that there could have been an issue with one of the clients. However, Christine Kim added that the test worked overall, declaring that "a successful Merge = chain finalizes." She expects "minor issues" similar to those encountered in Wednesday night's test but clarified that "the point is, the Merge worked."

The core developers who work on the Ethereum blockchain are set to meet on Thursday, and they are expected to talk about the timing of the real Merge. Previous statements have suggested that the transition should occur in mid-September.

CNBC noted that the Merge has been delayed repeatedly over the last several years. Core developers told the news outlet that progress on the Merge has been slow so that they have plenty of time for research, development and implementation.

In the meantime, the price of ether, the native token on the Ethereum blockchain, has been skyrocketing, climbing almost 80% over the last month.

Commodities are a broad category that covers agricultural products like wheat, corn, and soybeans. It also includes oil and derivative products such as gasoline, natural gas, and diesel fuel.

However, investing in commodities also covers precious metals such as gold and silver as well as base metals like copper and aluminum. And more recently, this sector includes items like lithium that will be needed in many of the emerging sectors of our economy.

Commodities trading is frequently done by trading contracts on the futures market. And it's not for faint-of-heart investors. Prices are volatile and can change quickly due to macroeconomic events.

However, at certain times, particularly in times of high inflation, commodities outperform the broader market. A practical alternative for individual investors looking to profit from commodities is to invest in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). These funds give investors exposure to this sector while reducing the risk that comes from investing in any single commodity.

Here are seven ETFs that you can buy to help build a hedge against inflation.

View the "7 Commodities ETFs to Help Build a Hedge Against Inflation".