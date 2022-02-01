Ethiopian Airlines resumes flights with Boeing 737-Max

S&P 500   4,510.37 (-0.11%)
DOW   35,120.38 (-0.03%)
QQQ   362.81 (-0.07%)
AAPL   173.65 (-0.65%)
MSFT   307.33 (-1.17%)
FB   316.28 (+0.96%)
GOOGL   2,734.43 (+1.05%)
AMZN   2,995.94 (+0.15%)
TSLA   928.69 (-0.86%)
NVDA   242.82 (-0.83%)
BABA   126.63 (+0.67%)
NIO   24.53 (+0.08%)
AMD   114.89 (+0.56%)
CGC   8.46 (+5.22%)
MU   81.18 (-1.32%)
GE   96.51 (+2.15%)
T   24.45 (-4.12%)
F   20.43 (+0.64%)
DIS   144.02 (+0.73%)
AMC   18.05 (+12.39%)
PFE   52.49 (-0.38%)
ACB   4.43 (+6.49%)
BA   207.66 (+3.71%)
S&P 500   4,510.37 (-0.11%)
DOW   35,120.38 (-0.03%)
QQQ   362.81 (-0.07%)
AAPL   173.65 (-0.65%)
MSFT   307.33 (-1.17%)
FB   316.28 (+0.96%)
GOOGL   2,734.43 (+1.05%)
AMZN   2,995.94 (+0.15%)
TSLA   928.69 (-0.86%)
NVDA   242.82 (-0.83%)
BABA   126.63 (+0.67%)
NIO   24.53 (+0.08%)
AMD   114.89 (+0.56%)
CGC   8.46 (+5.22%)
MU   81.18 (-1.32%)
GE   96.51 (+2.15%)
T   24.45 (-4.12%)
F   20.43 (+0.64%)
DIS   144.02 (+0.73%)
AMC   18.05 (+12.39%)
PFE   52.49 (-0.38%)
ACB   4.43 (+6.49%)
BA   207.66 (+3.71%)
S&P 500   4,510.37 (-0.11%)
DOW   35,120.38 (-0.03%)
QQQ   362.81 (-0.07%)
AAPL   173.65 (-0.65%)
MSFT   307.33 (-1.17%)
FB   316.28 (+0.96%)
GOOGL   2,734.43 (+1.05%)
AMZN   2,995.94 (+0.15%)
TSLA   928.69 (-0.86%)
NVDA   242.82 (-0.83%)
BABA   126.63 (+0.67%)
NIO   24.53 (+0.08%)
AMD   114.89 (+0.56%)
CGC   8.46 (+5.22%)
MU   81.18 (-1.32%)
GE   96.51 (+2.15%)
T   24.45 (-4.12%)
F   20.43 (+0.64%)
DIS   144.02 (+0.73%)
AMC   18.05 (+12.39%)
PFE   52.49 (-0.38%)
ACB   4.43 (+6.49%)
BA   207.66 (+3.71%)
S&P 500   4,510.37 (-0.11%)
DOW   35,120.38 (-0.03%)
QQQ   362.81 (-0.07%)
AAPL   173.65 (-0.65%)
MSFT   307.33 (-1.17%)
FB   316.28 (+0.96%)
GOOGL   2,734.43 (+1.05%)
AMZN   2,995.94 (+0.15%)
TSLA   928.69 (-0.86%)
NVDA   242.82 (-0.83%)
BABA   126.63 (+0.67%)
NIO   24.53 (+0.08%)
AMD   114.89 (+0.56%)
CGC   8.46 (+5.22%)
MU   81.18 (-1.32%)
GE   96.51 (+2.15%)
T   24.45 (-4.12%)
F   20.43 (+0.64%)
DIS   144.02 (+0.73%)
AMC   18.05 (+12.39%)
PFE   52.49 (-0.38%)
ACB   4.43 (+6.49%)
BA   207.66 (+3.71%)

Ethiopian Airlines resumes flights with Boeing 737-Max

Tuesday, February 1, 2022 | The Associated Press

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopian Airlines says it has resumed flights with the Boeing 737-Max nearly three years after a crash of one of the aircraft outside the country's capital killed 157 people.

The airline said in a statement Tuesday that passengers on the day's flight included government officials and diplomats.

The airline's CEO Tewolde Gebremariam said in a statement that “in line with our initially stated commitment to become among the last airlines to return the B737-Max, we have taken enough time to monitor the design modification work and the more than 20 months of rigorous recertification process and we have ensured that our pilots, engineers, aircraft technicians and cabin crew are confident on the safety of the fleet.”

The 737-Max has accumulated more than 349,000 commercial flights since the resumption of its operations a year ago.

Ethiopian Airlines has four of the aircraft in its fleet and 25 on order.

Boeing accepted responsibility for Ethiopian Airways flight 302 losing control shortly after takeoff from Addis Ababa Bole International Airport. The plane nose-dived into a barren patch of land about 40 miles (65 kilometers) from Addis Ababa. There were no survivors.

At the time, it was the second crash to involve a 737-Max aircraft in six months. After the Ethiopian crash, U.S. authorities grounded the 737-Max until Boeing could fix the plane’s faulty software.

Should you invest $1,000 in Boeing right now?

Before you consider Boeing, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Boeing wasn't on the list.

While Boeing currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Boeing (BA)2.6$207.66+3.7%N/A-29.12Buy$264.16
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.