Etsy, Adobe rise; National Oilwell, Comerica fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Friday:
Etsy, up $15.46 to $160.55
Consumers appeared to prefer shopping from home instead of heading to stores on Black Friday.
Adobe, up $6.95 to $477.03
Shares of technology companies led the gains in the overall market.
Moderna, up $17.85 to $127.03
The vaccine maker benefitted from a setback for a competitor's COVID-19 vaccine.
National Oilwell Varco, down 45 cents to $13.15
Energy companies slumped after posting solid gains earlier in the week.
MGM Resorts International, up 23 cents to $28.62
Shares of stocks whose performance hinges on the strength of the economy reopening rose.
American Airlines Group, up 4 cents to $14.98
Airlines stocks have jumped as more people are traveling for Thanksgiving week than any week since the pandemic hit.
Comerica, down $1.81 to $51.49
Stocks in the financial services sector were among the market's laggards.
Mesa Air Group, up 44 cents to $6.68
A group led by billionaire investor Ron Burkle reported taking a nearly 8% stake in the owner of Mesa Airlines.
Best Growth Stocks - Best Stocks to Buy Now
The stock market has been growing since the New York Stock Exchange opened its doors in 1817. Sometimes, a stock will outpace the rest of the market in terms of growth. These skyrocketing securities—or the ones that analysts expect to skyrocket—are called growth stocks.
What Every Investor Needs to Know About Growth Stocks
Growth stocks are a great opportunity for an investor to make money in the stock market, but you’ve got to know what you’re going to buy or sell. A good understanding of growth stocks will help you get there.
At the beginning of a bull market, you can almost choose stocks randomly and find yourself a winner. Now that we are entering the current bull market's ninth year, growth stocks have appreciated considerably. It's becoming far more challenging to find stocks with real opportunities for appreciation.
Growth companies are still largely outperforming their value counterparts in the United States and the rest of the world largely because of low-interest rates, improved corporate earnings, and global economic growth. Over the last five years, the S&P 500 Growth Index has returned 14.22% per year. During the same time, the S&P 500 Value Index returned just 12.94%.
Now that the bull market is now nearly a decade old, stocks have become very expensive. Value investors are largely sitting on the sidelines, and growth investors have a hard time figuring out where the remaining growth opportunities exist.
If you are looking for growth stocks in an increasingly small field, we have identified the 10 best growth stocks to buy right now based on their expected earnings growth over the next several years. These companies are all growing rapidly and will likely see double-digit earnings growth next year.
