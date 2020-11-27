S&P 500   3,638.35 (+0.24%)
DOW   29,910.37 (+0.13%)
QQQ   299.01 (+0.92%)
AAPL   116.59 (+0.48%)
MSFT   215.23 (+0.64%)
FB   277.81 (+0.81%)
GOOGL   1,787.02 (+1.30%)
AMZN   3,195.34 (+0.32%)
TSLA   585.76 (+2.05%)
NVDA   530.45 (+0.20%)
BABA   276.48 (-0.45%)
CGC   29.00 (+7.93%)
GE   10.40 (-0.95%)
MU   64.23 (+1.26%)
AMD   87.19 (+0.55%)
T   29.03 (+0.14%)
NIO   54.00 (+0.58%)
F   9.09 (+0.11%)
ACB   10.47 (+20.21%)
NFLX   491.36 (+1.31%)
GILD   60.03 (+0.89%)
BA   216.50 (-0.51%)
DIS   147.13 (-1.31%)
Etsy, Adobe rise; National Oilwell, Comerica fall

Friday, November 27, 2020 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Friday:

Etsy, up $15.46 to $160.55

Consumers appeared to prefer shopping from home instead of heading to stores on Black Friday.

Adobe, up $6.95 to $477.03

Shares of technology companies led the gains in the overall market.

Moderna, up $17.85 to $127.03

The vaccine maker benefitted from a setback for a competitor's COVID-19 vaccine.

National Oilwell Varco, down 45 cents to $13.15

Energy companies slumped after posting solid gains earlier in the week.

MGM Resorts International, up 23 cents to $28.62

Shares of stocks whose performance hinges on the strength of the economy reopening rose.

American Airlines Group, up 4 cents to $14.98

Airlines stocks have jumped as more people are traveling for Thanksgiving week than any week since the pandemic hit.

Comerica, down $1.81 to $51.49

Stocks in the financial services sector were among the market's laggards.

Mesa Air Group, up 44 cents to $6.68

A group led by billionaire investor Ron Burkle reported taking a nearly 8% stake in the owner of Mesa Airlines.

