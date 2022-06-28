×
S&P 500   3,932.73 (+0.84%)
DOW   31,750.95 (+0.99%)
QQQ   294.37 (+0.66%)
AAPL   142.73 (+0.76%)
MSFT   264.48 (-0.15%)
META   170.17 (+0.40%)
GOOGL   2,316.05 (-0.03%)
AMZN   114.04 (+0.72%)
TSLA   742.34 (+1.03%)
NVDA   171.11 (+1.43%)
NIO   23.07 (+0.52%)
BABA   119.87 (+0.96%)
AMD   86.47 (+0.36%)
MU   60.03 (+2.13%)
CGC   3.83 (+1.06%)
T   20.92 (+0.67%)
GE   68.01 (+1.95%)
F   12.39 (+2.91%)
DIS   100.05 (+3.56%)
AMC   13.95 (-1.27%)
PFE   51.08 (-1.54%)
PYPL   76.56 (+0.82%)
NFLX   191.10 (+1.04%)
Etsy Stock Pivots Lower on Needham Downgrade

Monday, June 27, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) is attracting some negative attention today, with Needham downgrading stock to "hold" from "buy." The analyst in coverage noted the e-commerce name's focus on discretionary products may lead to slowing sales, as surging inflation  leads consumers to cut back. At last check, ETSY is down 4.2% to trade at $80.15.

Analysts were mostly bullish towards the equity coming into today, with 11 of the 16 in question carrying a "buy" or better rating, while the 12-month consensus target price of $141.11 is a 76.2% premium to current levels. This leaves the door wide open for more downgrades and/or price-target cuts going forward. Meanwhile, the 14.05 million shares sold short make up 11% of ETSY's available float.

At the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Cboe Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX), the security sports a 50-day put/call volume ratio of 1.71 that sits higher than 99% of readings from the last 12 months. This means long puts are getting picked up at a much quicker-than-usual clip.

Etsy stock has struggled on the charts so far this year. Prior to today's dip, the shares were bouncing off a June 16, two-year low of $67.01, but remained well below a ceiling at the $90 level that has been in place since May. Overhead pressure from the 50-day moving average has also contributed to ETSY's 63.4% year-to-date deficit.

ETSY 627

Options look like a great way to weigh in on ETSY's next move. This is per the stock's Schaeffer's Volatility Scorecard (SVS) of 91 out of 100, which indicates the small business e-tailer has consistently realized bigger returns than options traders have priced in over the last 12 months.


