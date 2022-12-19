S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   274.25
What Would You Choose as a Consumer: Living a Good Life or Saving for Retirement
Is AMC Entertainment Stock Worth Taking Down Here?
‘Avatar 2’ makes waves with $134 million domestic debut
Lorenz added to list of journalists banned from Twitter
Union Pacific railroad puts its shipping limits on hold
Is it Time to Take a Bite into Domino’s Pizza?
Musk polls Twitter users about whether he should step down
An All-In-One Guide for Trading Metals
The One Ticker Retirement Plan Over the Shoulder Demo Now Available
EU accuses Meta of antitrust breaches with classified ads

Mon., December 19, 2022 | The Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — The European Union has accused Facebook parent Meta of breaching the bloc's antitrust rules by distorting competition in the online classified ads business.

The bloc's executive commission said Monday that it “takes issue” with the tech company tying its online classified ad business, Facebook Marketplace, to Facebook.

That means Facebook users automatically have access to Marketplace “whether they want it or not," the European Commission said.

The commission, the 27-nation bloc's top antitrust enforcer, said Meta also imposes unfair trading conditions on competing online classified ad companies that advertise their services on Facebook or Instagram.

Companies that breach EU antitrust rules can be hit with fines worth up to 10% of their annual global revenue.

