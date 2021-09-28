S&P 500   4,443.11
EU adopts 5 billion-euro Brexit reserve to help businesses

Tuesday, September 28, 2021 | The Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Council adopted Tuesday a 5 billion-euro ($5.8 billion) reserve aimed at helping businesses tackle the short-term effects of Brexit.

The council, which represents the national government of every EU member nation, said the money will cover extra costs and compensate the losses from the U.K.'s withdrawal from the 27-nation trade bloc.

Britain's departure has affected many parts of the EU economy, with the fishing sector particularly at risk. EU fisheries face a 25% reduction of their catch value from UK waters, according to the bloc's executive commission.

Despite a trade deal struck in December to ensure tariff-free trade, Britain’s trade with the EU has fallen sharply.

“The prompt adoption of the reserve means that much-needed funding will soon be made available to the worst affected European regions and companies, ," said Zvonko Cernac, Slovenia's minister for development and European cohesion policy. Slovenia currently holds the European Council's rotating presidency.

The EU said the reserve money would benefit both public and private businesses.

Fishing rights were one of the main roadblocks during Brexit negotiations. December's trade agreement provides that EU vessels can continue to fish in U.K. waters but with a reduced share of catches.

The relief plan adopted Tuesday requires participating EU nations to earmark a minimum of 238 million euros ($278 million) for fisheries, with the possibility of spending much more from their allowances to compensate the sector.


7 Stocks That Can Withstand a Taper Tantrum

The stock market is stimulated like a child with a sugar high on Halloween night, and investors are enjoying the ride. It seems like nearly every sector continues to point in one direction. But seasoned investors know that the markets don’t move in the same direction all the time. And even long-term bulls admit that a correction may be coming.

One reason for this is that the Federal Reserve (i.e. “The Fed”) is “talking about, talking about” an end to its asset purchase program. If that talk turns into concrete action, then it would be almost a sure sign that interest rates will rise sooner than expected.

That combination is typically negative for equities, such as stocks. Yet, even if the Fed announces an earlier-than-expected tapering plan, there are stocks that will hold up well and even thrive. And that’s the focus of this presentation. We’re taking a looks at seven stocks that stand to benefit from a less accommodative monetary policy. Financial stocks are one group of stocks that will benefit from rising interest rates. And you should also consider stocks with a high return on equity (ROE).

ROE = Net Income/Shareholders’ Equity

Stocks with a high ROE are reinvesting cash at a high rate of return which can make them an ideal choice when that cash becomes more valuable.

View the "7 Stocks That Can Withstand a Taper Tantrum".


