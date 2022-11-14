EU border agency says illegal migration entries spiking

S&P 500   3,993.60 (+0.02%)
DOW   33,855.53 (+0.32%)
QQQ   287.74 (-0.08%)
AAPL   149.16 (-0.36%)
MSFT   243.15 (-1.60%)
META   115.38 (+2.09%)
GOOGL   95.81 (-0.62%)
AMZN   99.41 (-1.37%)
TSLA   194.28 (-0.86%)
NVDA   164.18 (+0.56%)
NIO   11.43 (-1.12%)
BABA   72.16 (+1.96%)
AMD   74.88 (+3.47%)
T   19.15 (+0.52%)
MU   62.56 (+0.06%)
CGC   4.27 (+1.18%)
F   14.34 (-1.10%)
GE   85.94 (-0.43%)
DIS   95.94 (+0.98%)
AMC   7.64 (+6.11%)
PYPL   90.55 (-0.53%)
PFE   49.35 (+3.68%)
NFLX   303.66 (+4.66%)
S&P 500   3,993.60 (+0.02%)
DOW   33,855.53 (+0.32%)
QQQ   287.74 (-0.08%)
AAPL   149.16 (-0.36%)
MSFT   243.15 (-1.60%)
META   115.38 (+2.09%)
GOOGL   95.81 (-0.62%)
AMZN   99.41 (-1.37%)
TSLA   194.28 (-0.86%)
NVDA   164.18 (+0.56%)
NIO   11.43 (-1.12%)
BABA   72.16 (+1.96%)
AMD   74.88 (+3.47%)
T   19.15 (+0.52%)
MU   62.56 (+0.06%)
CGC   4.27 (+1.18%)
F   14.34 (-1.10%)
GE   85.94 (-0.43%)
DIS   95.94 (+0.98%)
AMC   7.64 (+6.11%)
PYPL   90.55 (-0.53%)
PFE   49.35 (+3.68%)
NFLX   303.66 (+4.66%)
S&P 500   3,993.60 (+0.02%)
DOW   33,855.53 (+0.32%)
QQQ   287.74 (-0.08%)
AAPL   149.16 (-0.36%)
MSFT   243.15 (-1.60%)
META   115.38 (+2.09%)
GOOGL   95.81 (-0.62%)
AMZN   99.41 (-1.37%)
TSLA   194.28 (-0.86%)
NVDA   164.18 (+0.56%)
NIO   11.43 (-1.12%)
BABA   72.16 (+1.96%)
AMD   74.88 (+3.47%)
T   19.15 (+0.52%)
MU   62.56 (+0.06%)
CGC   4.27 (+1.18%)
F   14.34 (-1.10%)
GE   85.94 (-0.43%)
DIS   95.94 (+0.98%)
AMC   7.64 (+6.11%)
PYPL   90.55 (-0.53%)
PFE   49.35 (+3.68%)
NFLX   303.66 (+4.66%)
S&P 500   3,993.60 (+0.02%)
DOW   33,855.53 (+0.32%)
QQQ   287.74 (-0.08%)
AAPL   149.16 (-0.36%)
MSFT   243.15 (-1.60%)
META   115.38 (+2.09%)
GOOGL   95.81 (-0.62%)
AMZN   99.41 (-1.37%)
TSLA   194.28 (-0.86%)
NVDA   164.18 (+0.56%)
NIO   11.43 (-1.12%)
BABA   72.16 (+1.96%)
AMD   74.88 (+3.47%)
T   19.15 (+0.52%)
MU   62.56 (+0.06%)
CGC   4.27 (+1.18%)
F   14.34 (-1.10%)
GE   85.94 (-0.43%)
DIS   95.94 (+0.98%)
AMC   7.64 (+6.11%)
PYPL   90.55 (-0.53%)
PFE   49.35 (+3.68%)
NFLX   303.66 (+4.66%)

EU border agency says illegal migration entries spiking

Mon., November 14, 2022 | The Associated Press

Migrants line up to be checked by Italian authorities at the Italian French border of Ventimiglia, Italy, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse via AP)

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The European Union’s border agency said Monday that the number of illegal entries by migrants spiked to more than 275,000 in the January through October period this year.

The figure is 73% higher than at the same time in 2021, and the highest since a peak in 2016, Frontex said.

The Warsaw-based European Border and Coast Guard Agency said that most entries continue to happen on the Western Balkan route, where over 128,000 of them were detected. The migrants on that route are mainly from Burundi, Afghanistan and Iraq.

The central Mediterranean route, with migrants chiefly trying to reach Italy, has also seen a 48% rise in unauthorized arrivals, surpassing 79,000 in the first 10 months of 2022, a Frontex statement said.

However, the activity has slowed down on the Western Mediterranean route and on the land route from Ukraine and Belarus. EU members Poland, Lithuania and Latvia have built walls on their borders with Belarus to stop the migrants from trying to illegally enter.

Frontex said that the high number of crossings on the West Balkans area “can be attributed to repeated attempts to cross the border by migrants already present” in the area, but also to people “abusing visa-free access to the region."

It said some migrants fly visa-free to Belgrade, the capital of Serbia, which isn't in the EU, and then head toward the external border of the 27-member bloc.

In response, Frontex has added more than 500 corps officers and staff to the region.

In total, more than 2,300 corps officers and Frontex staff are “taking part in various operational activities at the EU external border,” the agency said.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of migration issues at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

7 Agricultural Stocks to Buy to Keep Your Portfolio Well Fed

The agriculture sector is an evergreen sector of the economy. The world will always need food, and the companies in this sector help ensure the world is fed. In fact, agriculture stocks are typically considered to be in the same category as consumer staples because demand remains constant no matter what is happening in the broader economy.

This is also a diverse sector. And that can get confusing for investors. Investors can buy into pure-play companies that make fertilizer and pesticides. You can choose to look at companies such as Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) that supply the equipment that many farms use.

And as interest in sustainable agriculture is growing, so is this sub-sector which creates another path for investors, particularly those who are focused on ESG (environmental, social, and corporate governance) concerns.

This presentation highlights seven agricultural stocks that offer investors different ways to play the sector.

View the Stocks Here .

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.