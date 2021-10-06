S&P 500   4,345.72
DOW   34,314.67
QQQ   357.38
3 Industries You Want To Own For Q4
Leaked records open a 'Pandora' box of financial secrets
PepsiCo Shakes Off Supply Chain Issues
Pipeline developer charged in connection with contamination
Chinese developer misses payment, adding to industry strain
Volvo recalls older cars; air bag inflators can explode
Yellen: Urgent action needed on debt limit, rejects $1T coin
S&P 500   4,345.72
DOW   34,314.67
QQQ   357.38
3 Industries You Want To Own For Q4
Leaked records open a 'Pandora' box of financial secrets
PepsiCo Shakes Off Supply Chain Issues
Pipeline developer charged in connection with contamination
Chinese developer misses payment, adding to industry strain
Volvo recalls older cars; air bag inflators can explode
Yellen: Urgent action needed on debt limit, rejects $1T coin
S&P 500   4,345.72
DOW   34,314.67
QQQ   357.38
3 Industries You Want To Own For Q4
Leaked records open a 'Pandora' box of financial secrets
PepsiCo Shakes Off Supply Chain Issues
Pipeline developer charged in connection with contamination
Chinese developer misses payment, adding to industry strain
Volvo recalls older cars; air bag inflators can explode
Yellen: Urgent action needed on debt limit, rejects $1T coin
S&P 500   4,345.72
DOW   34,314.67
QQQ   357.38
3 Industries You Want To Own For Q4
Leaked records open a 'Pandora' box of financial secrets
PepsiCo Shakes Off Supply Chain Issues
Pipeline developer charged in connection with contamination
Chinese developer misses payment, adding to industry strain
Volvo recalls older cars; air bag inflators can explode
Yellen: Urgent action needed on debt limit, rejects $1T coin

EU calls for relief funds to help energy price hit consumers

Wednesday, October 6, 2021 | Lorne Cook, Associated Press


European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson delivers her speech about European solutions of the rise of energy prices for businesses and consumers and consumers at the European Parliament in Strasbourg eastern France, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias, Pool)

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union on Wednesday urged member countries to provide relief funds to consumers and small businesses hit hardest by rising gas and electricity prices, as criticism mounts that the bloc’s climate change fighting policies are fueling the problem.

In recent days, France and Spain have led the charge for change to the rules governing EU energy markets as the price surge ramps up already-high utility bills and increases pressure on many people already hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson said that “providing targeted support to consumers, direct payments to those most at risk of energy poverty, cutting energy taxes, shifting charges to general taxation, are all measures that can be taken very swiftly under EU rules.”

“The immediate priority should be to mitigate social impacts and protect vulnerable households, ensuring that energy poverty is not aggravated,” Simson told EU lawmakers. She said businesses “can be given relief through state aid or by facilitating longer term power purchase agreements.”

The 27-country EU imports about 90% of its natural gas needs, compared to the U.S., which produces its own and where prices are lower.

Simson said the EU’s executive branch, the European Commission, will present next week a “toolbox” of short- and medium-term measures for countries to take. Some countries are interested in setting up a strategic gas reserve for use in emergencies.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban took aim at the commission’s “Green Deal” policies for fighting climate change, which aim to reduce greenhouse gas emissions 55% by 2030 compared to 1990 levels and make the trading bloc carbon neutral by 2050.

“The reason why the prices are up is the fault of the commission. So, we have to change some regulations, otherwise everybody will suffer,” Orban told reporters at an EU summit in Slovenia. He branded the Green Deal an “indirect taxation” on home and car owners.

But commission Executive Vice-President Frans Timmermans said that “the EU climate law is our guiding principle, and we will not open that law again.” He said that “the quicker we increase our renewable energy sources, the quicker we can protect our citizens against price hikes in the traditional energy area.”

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez urged the commission “to be brave.”

“We are facing an unprecedented crisis that requires extraordinary, innovative and firm measures to be taken,” Sánchez told reporters. He said the EU must “make a collective purchase of gas,” and revise the price-setting system for electricity, which he claims is undermining renewable energy use.

___

Joseph Wilson in Barcelona, Spain contributed to this report.


7 Cyclical Stocks That Can Help You Play Defense

A cyclical stock is one that produces returns that are influenced by macroeconomic or systematic changes in the broader economy. In strong economic times, these stocks show generally strong growth because they are influenced by discretionary consumer spending. Of course, that means the opposite is true as well. When the economy is weak, these stocks may pull back further than other stocks.

Cyclical stocks cover many sectors, but travel and entertainment stocks come to mind. Airlines, hotels, and restaurants are all examples of cyclical sectors that do well during times of economic growth but are among the first to pull back in recessionary times.

Why do cyclical stocks deserve a place in an investor’s portfolio? Believe it or not, it’s for the relative predictability that they provide. Investors may enjoy speculating in growth stocks, but these are prone to bubbles. This isn’t to say that cyclical stocks are not volatile, but they offer price movement that is a bit more predictable.

In this special presentation, we’re looking at cyclical stocks that are looking strong as we come out of the pandemic. And some of these stocks held up well during the pandemic which means they’re starting from a stronger base.

View the "7 Cyclical Stocks That Can Help You Play Defense ".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.