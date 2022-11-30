S&P 500   3,957.63
Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
The AP Interview: IMF head urges China to end mass lockdowns
Survivor of Virginia Walmart mass shooting files $50M suit
Can I Apply for Supplemental Security Income Online?
US stocks edge lower in unsteady trading, oil prices rise
Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
The AP Interview: IMF head urges China to end mass lockdowns
Survivor of Virginia Walmart mass shooting files $50M suit
Can I Apply for Supplemental Security Income Online?
US stocks edge lower in unsteady trading, oil prices rise
Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
The AP Interview: IMF head urges China to end mass lockdowns
Survivor of Virginia Walmart mass shooting files $50M suit
Can I Apply for Supplemental Security Income Online?
US stocks edge lower in unsteady trading, oil prices rise
Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
The AP Interview: IMF head urges China to end mass lockdowns
Survivor of Virginia Walmart mass shooting files $50M suit
Can I Apply for Supplemental Security Income Online?
US stocks edge lower in unsteady trading, oil prices rise
Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results

EU Commission proposes blocking billions in funds to Hungary

Wed., November 30, 2022 | The Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s executive branch recommended Wednesday that billions of euros in EU funds be withheld from Hungary over its failure to implement solid rule-of-law reforms, a move highlighting lingering divergences between the European partners.

The Council, which represents the bloc’s 27 countries, has until Dec. 19 to take a decision based on the European Commission’s proposal, which came as Hungary continues to block crucial EU decisions such as the disbursement of 18 billion euros of financial aid to Ukraine and a global tax deal.

7 Solar Stocks Leading the Clean Energy Boom

Solar is one of the fastest growing sectors in the stock market. And the recent clean energy bill that passed through the U.S. Congress as part of the Inflation Reduction Act is likely to keep that growth going. By some estimates, solar installation may triple over the next five years.

But the bullish outlook for this sector is about more than the funding the industry will receive. The Biden administration announced in June that it was suspending tariffs on solar panel components from four countries. This will be a key step in helping to untangle the supply chain for the necessary components.

This two-pronged strategy will be key to the sector achieving the Biden administration's goal of having 45% of the nation's energy supply coming from solar by 2050. That's up from the 4% the sector supplied in 2020.  

In this presentation, we're highlighting seven solar stocks that stand to benefit as solar becomes an increasingly cost-effective option for consumers and for businesses.

View the Stocks Here .

