EU Commission proposes cutting pesticides by half by 2030

×
S&P 500   3,782.81 (+0.48%)
DOW   30,599.66 (+0.23%)
QQQ   285.04 (+1.41%)
AAPL   136.83 (+0.71%)
MSFT   256.05 (+0.91%)
META   160.23 (+2.02%)
GOOGL   2,253.24 (+1.00%)
AMZN   110.79 (+1.94%)
TSLA   734.61 (+3.30%)
NVDA   165.32 (-0.21%)
NIO   22.79 (+0.57%)
BABA   105.22 (-1.10%)
AMD   85.77 (+2.36%)
MU   56.66 (-0.25%)
CGC   3.51 (+0.86%)
T   20.31 (+1.75%)
GE   65.05 (-1.06%)
F   11.62 (+1.40%)
DIS   94.10 (+0.87%)
AMC   13.07 (+4.56%)
PFE   48.76 (+1.35%)
PYPL   73.96 (+2.20%)
NFLX   179.86 (+5.24%)
S&P 500   3,782.81 (+0.48%)
DOW   30,599.66 (+0.23%)
QQQ   285.04 (+1.41%)
AAPL   136.83 (+0.71%)
MSFT   256.05 (+0.91%)
META   160.23 (+2.02%)
GOOGL   2,253.24 (+1.00%)
AMZN   110.79 (+1.94%)
TSLA   734.61 (+3.30%)
NVDA   165.32 (-0.21%)
NIO   22.79 (+0.57%)
BABA   105.22 (-1.10%)
AMD   85.77 (+2.36%)
MU   56.66 (-0.25%)
CGC   3.51 (+0.86%)
T   20.31 (+1.75%)
GE   65.05 (-1.06%)
F   11.62 (+1.40%)
DIS   94.10 (+0.87%)
AMC   13.07 (+4.56%)
PFE   48.76 (+1.35%)
PYPL   73.96 (+2.20%)
NFLX   179.86 (+5.24%)
S&P 500   3,782.81 (+0.48%)
DOW   30,599.66 (+0.23%)
QQQ   285.04 (+1.41%)
AAPL   136.83 (+0.71%)
MSFT   256.05 (+0.91%)
META   160.23 (+2.02%)
GOOGL   2,253.24 (+1.00%)
AMZN   110.79 (+1.94%)
TSLA   734.61 (+3.30%)
NVDA   165.32 (-0.21%)
NIO   22.79 (+0.57%)
BABA   105.22 (-1.10%)
AMD   85.77 (+2.36%)
MU   56.66 (-0.25%)
CGC   3.51 (+0.86%)
T   20.31 (+1.75%)
GE   65.05 (-1.06%)
F   11.62 (+1.40%)
DIS   94.10 (+0.87%)
AMC   13.07 (+4.56%)
PFE   48.76 (+1.35%)
PYPL   73.96 (+2.20%)
NFLX   179.86 (+5.24%)
S&P 500   3,782.81 (+0.48%)
DOW   30,599.66 (+0.23%)
QQQ   285.04 (+1.41%)
AAPL   136.83 (+0.71%)
MSFT   256.05 (+0.91%)
META   160.23 (+2.02%)
GOOGL   2,253.24 (+1.00%)
AMZN   110.79 (+1.94%)
TSLA   734.61 (+3.30%)
NVDA   165.32 (-0.21%)
NIO   22.79 (+0.57%)
BABA   105.22 (-1.10%)
AMD   85.77 (+2.36%)
MU   56.66 (-0.25%)
CGC   3.51 (+0.86%)
T   20.31 (+1.75%)
GE   65.05 (-1.06%)
F   11.62 (+1.40%)
DIS   94.10 (+0.87%)
AMC   13.07 (+4.56%)
PFE   48.76 (+1.35%)
PYPL   73.96 (+2.20%)
NFLX   179.86 (+5.24%)

EU Commission proposes cutting pesticides by half by 2030

Wednesday, June 22, 2022 | Samuel Petrequin, Associated Press


A bee arrives at a sunflower under blue sky in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. The European Union's executive arm on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 proposed setting legally binding targets to reduce the use of chemical pesticides by 50% by 2030 and a ban on all pesticide use in areas such public parks, playgrounds and schools. The proposed measure includes plans to stop the decline of pollinators by 2030 and then increase their populations. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union's executive arm on Wednesday proposed setting legally binding targets to reduce the use of chemical pesticides by 50% by 2030 and a ban on all pesticide use in areas such public parks, playgrounds and schools.

The European Commission said the current rules limiting the use of pesticides were too weak and have not been applied consistently across the EU.

A study by the group Pesticide Action Network Europe last month said the contamination of fruit and vegetables produced in the European Union with the most toxic pesticides has substantially increased over the past decade.

To facilitate the transition from chemical pesticides to alternative methods, farmers would be able to use EU funds to cover the cost of the new requirements for five years, the European Commission said.

The commission also wants to introduce a law aimed at repairing environmental damage by 2050.

“The aim is to cover at least 20% of the EU’s land and sea areas by 2030 with nature restoration measures, and eventually extend these to all ecosystems in need of restoration by 2050," the commission said.

The proposed measure includes plans to stop the decline of pollinators by 2030 and then increase their populations. In recent years, there’s been an alarming drop in bee populations, which has stoked fears of an ensuing impact on crop production.

According to recent figures released by the European Parliament, about 84% of crop species and 78% of wildflowers across the EU depend to some extent on pollination, and almost 15 billion euros ($16.5 billion) of the bloc’s annual agricultural output “is directly attributed to insect pollinators.”

The commission's proposals need to be endorsed by EU lawmakers and member countries.

“When we restore nature, we allow it to continue providing clean air, water, and food, and we enable it to shield us from the worst of the climate crisis,” said commission Vice President Frans Timmermans, who oversees the European Green Deal. “Reducing pesticide use likewise helps nature recover, and protects the humans who work with these chemicals.”


7 Outdoor Living Stocks to Buy Before Investors Go Away For the Summer

Outdoor living is one of the largest sectors of the stock market. The United States spends over $800 billion every year on outdoor entertainment. To put that in context that spending number is on par with the financial services and insurance sector. And, it's almost double the spending in the pharmaceutical industry.

Stocks that focused on outdoor living surged during the pandemic because many Americans understood that being outside (albeit in a socially distanced fashion) was paramount to their physical and mental health. However, the sector didn't see a slowdown in 2021. And it looks like it will continue to be a strong sector in 2022. One reason for that is inflation. It's likely that travel budgets may be affected. But sunshine and fresh air are free.

But isn't this a lousy time to buy stocks? It could be. But it really comes down to being picky. Quality still matters and there are many quality names in this sector. And in this MarketBeat exclusive, we offer seven outdoor living stocks that are good buying opportunities because they lean into the larger macroeconomic picture.



View the "7 Outdoor Living Stocks to Buy Before Investors Go Away For the Summer".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastHow To Navigate The Market Downturn Like A Pro

In this episode, Kate sits down with Kyrill Astur, CEO of portfolio management firm Centerfin. Kyrill brings a background from Wall Street and hedge funds to his current role helping individual investors navigate the market challenges while investing for their future.

Listen Now to How To Navigate The Market Downturn Like A Pro

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.