EU court rejects Google's appeal of $2.4B antitrust fine

Wednesday, November 10, 2021 | The Associated Press


A woman walks past the logo for Google at the China International Import Expo in Shanghai, Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. A top European Union court rejected on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2021 Google's appeal against a 2.4 billion euro ($2.8 billion) antitrust penalty from the bloc's competition watchdog, which found the company abused its dominant position by giving its shopping service an illegal advantage. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)

LONDON (AP) — A top European Union court on Wednesday rejected Google's appeal of a 2.4 billion euro ($2.8 billion) fine from regulators who found the tech giant abused its massive online reach by giving its own shopping recommendations an illegal advantage in its search results.

The European Commission, the 27-nation bloc's competition watchdog, punished Google in 2017 for unfairly favoring its own shopping service over competitors. The European Court of Justice’s General Court ruled that it “largely dismisses” Google’s appeal of that antitrust penalty and is upholding the fine.

“The General Court thus rules that, in reality, Google favors its own comparison shopping service over competing services, rather than a better result over another result," it said in a press release.

Google said it made changes in 2017 to comply with the European Commission’s decision.

“Our approach has worked successfully for more than three years, generating billions of clicks for more than 700 comparison shopping services,” a Google statement said.

The fine was part of an effort by European regulators to curb the online giant's clout on the continent. It was followed by two other blockbuster antitrust penalties that the commission slapped on Google, totaling 8.25 billion euros ($9.5 billion), which the company also is appealing.

The commission's investigation found that Google unfairly directed visitors to its comparison shopping service, Google Shopping, to the detriment of its rivals. EU regulators demanded Google change the way it provides search results in Europe.


7 Stocks to Buy That Will Benefit From Inflation

There are two narratives that are getting conflated when it comes to inflation. The first is whether or not inflation is occurring. And the second is whether inflation will get out of control.

To the first point, the clear answer is absolutely. There are price increases in everything from commodities to semiconductor chips. And even though lumber prices have gone down it’s a good bet that many consumers will put off their deck projects for another day.

And, of course, inflation numbers tend to strip out gas and groceries – but those are precisely the areas where consumers feel inflation the most. Inflation is real.

But is this just “transitory” as many analysts and the Fed itself claim? Or is it only the beginning of something much worse? The answer to those questions is probably above our pay grade.

As an investor, the inflation narrative only changes where you allocate your investment dollars. And for the most part, you’re probably only looking at a small percentage of your portfolio.

However, the first rule of investing is to not lose money so it’s important to identify companies that can provide a hedge against inflation – transitory or otherwise.

That’s the focus of this special presentation. Right now there are many strong companies that benefit when inflation is on the rise.

View the "7 Stocks to Buy That Will Benefit From Inflation".


