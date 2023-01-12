EU court: Tourists may get refunds over COVID measures

S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   277.55
Nancy Pelosi Invested in These Stocks, Should You?
Without Graphite, There Would Be ZERO EV Batteries! (Ad)
2 Biotechs Making Waves With A Single Product in their Pipeline
Why is Ford up 8% In The Past Five Days?
Without Graphite, There Would Be ZERO EV Batteries! (Ad)
Will Amazon Stock Be Delivering for Investors in 2023?
Amazon Just Bounced Off Support; Time to Buy?
China Could Put U.S. Military In Jeopardy (Ad)
Monster Beverage Stock Still Looks Scary Good
Bloom Energy Powers Up After an Upgrade, is it Worth the Risk?
S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   277.55
Nancy Pelosi Invested in These Stocks, Should You?
Without Graphite, There Would Be ZERO EV Batteries! (Ad)
2 Biotechs Making Waves With A Single Product in their Pipeline
Why is Ford up 8% In The Past Five Days?
Without Graphite, There Would Be ZERO EV Batteries! (Ad)
Will Amazon Stock Be Delivering for Investors in 2023?
Amazon Just Bounced Off Support; Time to Buy?
China Could Put U.S. Military In Jeopardy (Ad)
Monster Beverage Stock Still Looks Scary Good
Bloom Energy Powers Up After an Upgrade, is it Worth the Risk?
S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   277.55
Nancy Pelosi Invested in These Stocks, Should You?
Without Graphite, There Would Be ZERO EV Batteries! (Ad)
2 Biotechs Making Waves With A Single Product in their Pipeline
Why is Ford up 8% In The Past Five Days?
Without Graphite, There Would Be ZERO EV Batteries! (Ad)
Will Amazon Stock Be Delivering for Investors in 2023?
Amazon Just Bounced Off Support; Time to Buy?
China Could Put U.S. Military In Jeopardy (Ad)
Monster Beverage Stock Still Looks Scary Good
Bloom Energy Powers Up After an Upgrade, is it Worth the Risk?
S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   277.55
Nancy Pelosi Invested in These Stocks, Should You?
Without Graphite, There Would Be ZERO EV Batteries! (Ad)
2 Biotechs Making Waves With A Single Product in their Pipeline
Why is Ford up 8% In The Past Five Days?
Without Graphite, There Would Be ZERO EV Batteries! (Ad)
Will Amazon Stock Be Delivering for Investors in 2023?
Amazon Just Bounced Off Support; Time to Buy?
China Could Put U.S. Military In Jeopardy (Ad)
Monster Beverage Stock Still Looks Scary Good
Bloom Energy Powers Up After an Upgrade, is it Worth the Risk?

EU court: Tourists may get refunds over COVID measures

Thu., January 12, 2023 | The Associated Press

People look from a window of Fiumicino's Leonardo Da Vinci airport, near Rome, on Nov. 8, 2021. Travelers whose package tours were ruined by the imposition of restrictions to combat the COVID-19 pandemic may be entitled to at least a partial refund, the European Union's highest court said Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, File)

BERLIN (AP) — Travelers whose package tours were ruined by the imposition of restrictions to combat the COVID-19 pandemic may be entitled to at least a partial refund, the European Union's highest court said Thursday.

The European Court of Justice weighed in after being asked for its opinion by a court in Germany.

The Munich court is considering the case of two people who bought a two-week package vacation for the Spanish island of Gran Canaria starting on March 13, 2020, just as the pandemic hit Europe. They are seeking a 70% reduction in the price because of restrictions that were imposed there two days later and their early return.

When the restrictions were imposed on March 15, beaches were closed, a curfew put in place and the plaintiffs were allowed to leave their hotel room only to eat, the EU court said. On March 18, they were told to be ready to leave at any moment, and two days after that they had to return to Germany.

The tour operator refused the requested reduction on the grounds that it couldn't be held liable for a “general life risk.”

The EU court found that “a traveler is entitled to a reduction in the price of his or her package where a lack of conformity of the travel services included in the package is due to restrictions that have been imposed at the travel destination to fight the spread of an infectious disease, such as COVID-19.”

It said it doesn't matter if similar restrictions are imposed at the traveler's place of residence or in other countries.

The German court will now have to assess whether the restrictions in the specific case at issue “could constitute failures to perform or improper performances” of the contract by the tour organizer.

Where should you invest $1,000 right now?

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

Investing Strategies To Help Grow Your Retirement Income

Need to stretch out your 401K or Roth IRA plan? Use these time-tested investing strategies to grow the monthly retirement income that your stock portfolio generates.

Get This Free Report
Investing Strategies To Help Grow Your Retirement Income Cover
10 Best Cheap Stocks to Buy Now

MarketBeat just released its list of 10 cheap stocks that have been overlooked by the market and may be seriously undervalued. Enter your email address below to see which companies made the list.

Recent Videos

PepsiCo or Coke? PepsiCo is the Winner, Here’s Why
PepsiCo or Coke? PepsiCo is the Winner, Here's Why
Nike Stock: Can We Trust This Breakout?
Nike Stock: Can We Trust This Breakout?
Disney Stock, When Will The Magic Come Back?
Disney Stock, When Will The Magic Come Back?
Kraft Heinz Stock Is Boring...And Perfect For 2023
Kraft Heinz Stock Is Boring...And Perfect For 2023
Is Now Time For Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock To Shine?
Is Now Time For Dick's Sporting Goods Stock To Shine?

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines: