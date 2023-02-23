EU dampens Bulgaria's hopes of joining eurozone before 2025

Get MarketBeat Daily Premium for Just $199 $89!
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,991.05
DOW   33,045.09
QQQ   294.25
Why You Absolutely Must Buy Dividend Stocks This Year
GRAPHITE: "Essential for America's National Defense" (Ad)
It’s Not Time To Buy Toll Brothers, Inc Yet
Palo Alto Networks Is The Leading Cyber Security Play 
GRAPHITE: "Essential for America's National Defense" (Ad)
JD.com Getting Desperate or Too Smart for Anyone to Figure Out?
Furniture Stocks: A Comfortable Way To Ride Out The Storm 
GRAPHITE: "Essential for America's National Defense" (Ad)
3 Midcap Energy Stocks Set For Triple-Digit Earnings Growth
3 More Mid-Cap Biotechs The Street Sees Doubling
S&P 500   3,991.05
DOW   33,045.09
QQQ   294.25
Why You Absolutely Must Buy Dividend Stocks This Year
GRAPHITE: "Essential for America's National Defense" (Ad)
It’s Not Time To Buy Toll Brothers, Inc Yet
Palo Alto Networks Is The Leading Cyber Security Play 
GRAPHITE: "Essential for America's National Defense" (Ad)
JD.com Getting Desperate or Too Smart for Anyone to Figure Out?
Furniture Stocks: A Comfortable Way To Ride Out The Storm 
GRAPHITE: "Essential for America's National Defense" (Ad)
3 Midcap Energy Stocks Set For Triple-Digit Earnings Growth
3 More Mid-Cap Biotechs The Street Sees Doubling
S&P 500   3,991.05
DOW   33,045.09
QQQ   294.25
Why You Absolutely Must Buy Dividend Stocks This Year
GRAPHITE: "Essential for America's National Defense" (Ad)
It’s Not Time To Buy Toll Brothers, Inc Yet
Palo Alto Networks Is The Leading Cyber Security Play 
GRAPHITE: "Essential for America's National Defense" (Ad)
JD.com Getting Desperate or Too Smart for Anyone to Figure Out?
Furniture Stocks: A Comfortable Way To Ride Out The Storm 
GRAPHITE: "Essential for America's National Defense" (Ad)
3 Midcap Energy Stocks Set For Triple-Digit Earnings Growth
3 More Mid-Cap Biotechs The Street Sees Doubling
S&P 500   3,991.05
DOW   33,045.09
QQQ   294.25
Why You Absolutely Must Buy Dividend Stocks This Year
GRAPHITE: "Essential for America's National Defense" (Ad)
It’s Not Time To Buy Toll Brothers, Inc Yet
Palo Alto Networks Is The Leading Cyber Security Play 
GRAPHITE: "Essential for America's National Defense" (Ad)
JD.com Getting Desperate or Too Smart for Anyone to Figure Out?
Furniture Stocks: A Comfortable Way To Ride Out The Storm 
GRAPHITE: "Essential for America's National Defense" (Ad)
3 Midcap Energy Stocks Set For Triple-Digit Earnings Growth
3 More Mid-Cap Biotechs The Street Sees Doubling

EU dampens Bulgaria's hopes of joining eurozone before 2025

Thu., February 23, 2023 | The Associated Press

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — A senior European Union official on Thursday dampened Bulgaria’s aspirations for a swift adoption of the euro currency as the Balkan country doesn't meet all required entry criteria.

European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis told reporters before his meetings with Bulgarian officials that the country wouldn't become a eurozone member before the beginning of 2025.

Bulgaria, which is the EU’s poorest member, hopes that the euro will boost the country's economy and financial security, but a prolonged political crisis has changed the agenda.

Before a new election in April — the fifth in two years — the main political parties declared as a main priority to bring the country into the 20-member eurozone on Jan. 1, 2024.

Dombrovskis, however, set a different timeline. He stressed that the main stumbling block for Bulgaria is inflation, which is especially high since Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine last year.

While Bulgaria complies in terms of public finances, long-term interest rates and stable exchange rates, it fails to comply with the inflation criterion by a significant margin, which makes it impossible to enter the eurozone at the beginning of 2024.

Bulgaria’s harmonized inflation climbed to 14.3% year-on-year at the end of 2022.

“Let’s hope that the delay will not be long, and that accession will be possible a year later,” he told Bulgarian National Television.

Dombrovskis also said that Bulgaria needs to make more efforts to combat corruption by adopting reforms to money laundering legislation.

Where should you invest $1,000 right now?

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

20 Stocks to Sell Now

MarketBeat has just released its list of 20 stocks that Wall Street analysts hate. These companies may appear to have good fundamentals, but top analysts smell something seriously rotten. Are any of these companies lurking around your portfolio? Find out by entering your email address below.

Get This Free Report
20 Stocks to Sell Now Cover

Recent Videos

Opportunity Strikes for these High-Yield Values
Opportunity Strikes for these High-Yield Values
Are you Cashing in on AI Stocks?
Are you Cashing in on AI Stocks?
Tesla is Back, and Rally May Continue
Tesla is Back, and Rally May Continue
Ford Stock Presents Buying Opportunity...Again
Ford Stock Presents Buying Opportunity...Again

Featured Articles and Offers

Search Headlines: