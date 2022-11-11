EU expects recession to hit Europe as inflation hangs on

S&P 500   3,956.37
DOW   33,715.37
QQQ   282.75
Passive Income Investment Ideas in 2022: Making Money While You Sleep
Take a vacation from the volatility. Meet reAlpha. (Ad)
Charles Schwab is Making All the Right Moves
Wall Street set to surge after data shows inflation cooling
Take a vacation from the volatility. Meet reAlpha. (Ad)
Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care 
This Is No Time To Buy D.R. Horton Stock 
Take a vacation from the volatility. Meet reAlpha. (Ad)
Musk ends remote work at Twitter, warns of troubles ahead
US weather satellite, test payload launched into space
S&P 500   3,956.37
DOW   33,715.37
QQQ   282.75
Passive Income Investment Ideas in 2022: Making Money While You Sleep
Take a vacation from the volatility. Meet reAlpha. (Ad)
Charles Schwab is Making All the Right Moves
Wall Street set to surge after data shows inflation cooling
Take a vacation from the volatility. Meet reAlpha. (Ad)
Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care 
This Is No Time To Buy D.R. Horton Stock 
Take a vacation from the volatility. Meet reAlpha. (Ad)
Musk ends remote work at Twitter, warns of troubles ahead
US weather satellite, test payload launched into space
S&P 500   3,956.37
DOW   33,715.37
QQQ   282.75
Passive Income Investment Ideas in 2022: Making Money While You Sleep
Take a vacation from the volatility. Meet reAlpha. (Ad)
Charles Schwab is Making All the Right Moves
Wall Street set to surge after data shows inflation cooling
Take a vacation from the volatility. Meet reAlpha. (Ad)
Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care 
This Is No Time To Buy D.R. Horton Stock 
Take a vacation from the volatility. Meet reAlpha. (Ad)
Musk ends remote work at Twitter, warns of troubles ahead
US weather satellite, test payload launched into space
S&P 500   3,956.37
DOW   33,715.37
QQQ   282.75
Passive Income Investment Ideas in 2022: Making Money While You Sleep
Take a vacation from the volatility. Meet reAlpha. (Ad)
Charles Schwab is Making All the Right Moves
Wall Street set to surge after data shows inflation cooling
Take a vacation from the volatility. Meet reAlpha. (Ad)
Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care 
This Is No Time To Buy D.R. Horton Stock 
Take a vacation from the volatility. Meet reAlpha. (Ad)
Musk ends remote work at Twitter, warns of troubles ahead
US weather satellite, test payload launched into space

EU expects recession to hit Europe as inflation hangs on

Fri., November 11, 2022 | David Mchugh, Associated Press

A light installation is projected onto the building of the European Central Bank during a rehearsal in Frankfurt, Germany, Dec. 30, 2021. Inflation hit a new record in the 19 countries that use the euro currency, fueled by out-of-control prices for natural gas and electricity due to the war in Ukraine, the European Union statistics agency Eurostat reported Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European Union's executive commission slashed its forecast for economic growth next year, saying the 19 countries that use the euro currency will slide into recession over the winter as peak inflation hangs on for longer than expected and high fuel and heating costs erode consumer purchasing power.

The European Commission's autumn forecast released Friday predicts falling economic output in the last three months of this year and the first months of 2023. It says high energy prices, a rising cost of living, higher interest rates and overall uncertainty “are expected to tip the EU, the euro area and most member states into recession in the last quarter of the year.”

The growth forecast for all of 2023 was lowered to 0.3% from 1.4% expected in the previous forecast from July.

“Growth is expected to return to Europe in spring, as inflation gradually relaxes its grip on the economy,” the report said. “However, with powerful headwinds still holding back demand, economic activity is set to be subdued.”

The worst performer next year is likely to be Germany, Europe's largest economy and one of the most dependent on Russian natural gas before the war in Ukraine. Gas and electricity prices have soared as Russia has dialed back supplies to Europe to a mere trickle of what they were before the invasion of Ukraine.

Germany was expected to see output shrink by 0.6% over the next year.

Inflation will peak later than expected, near the end of the year, and will lift the average rate to 8.5% for 2022 and to 6.1% for 2023 in the eurozone. That is an upward revision of nearly 1 percentage point for 2022 and more than 2 points for 2023.

Two consecutive quarters of falling output is one common definition of recession, although the economists on the eurozone business cycle dating committee use a broader set of data including employment figures.


The commission indicated the job market was likely to hold up relatively well despite shrinking output over the winter, forecasting an increase in the unemployment rate from 6.8% this year to 7.2% next and a decrease to 7% in 2024.

7 Solar Stocks Leading the Clean Energy Boom

Solar is one of the fastest growing sectors in the stock market. And the recent clean energy bill that passed through the U.S. Congress as part of the Inflation Reduction Act is likely to keep that growth going. By some estimates, solar installation may triple over the next five years.

But the bullish outlook for this sector is about more than the funding the industry will receive. The Biden administration announced in June that it was suspending tariffs on solar panel components from four countries. This will be a key step in helping to untangle the supply chain for the necessary components.

This two-pronged strategy will be key to the sector achieving the Biden administration's goal of having 45% of the nation's energy supply coming from solar by 2050. That's up from the 4% the sector supplied in 2020.  

In this presentation, we're highlighting seven solar stocks that stand to benefit as solar becomes an increasingly cost-effective option for consumers and for businesses.

View the Stocks Here .

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.