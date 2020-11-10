EU files antitrust charges against Amazon over use of data

European Executive Vice-President Margrethe Vestager speaks during a press conference regarding an antitrust case with Amazon at EU headquarters in Brussels, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. European Union regulators have filed antitrust charges against Amazon, accusing the e-commerce giant of using data to gain an unfair advantage over merchants using its platform. (Olivier Hoslet, Pool via AP)
European Executive Vice-President Margrethe Vestager speaks during a press conference regarding an antitrust case with Amazon at EU headquarters in Brussels, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. European Union regulators have filed antitrust charges against Amazon, accusing the e-commerce giant of using data to gain an unfair advantage over merchants using its platform. (Olivier Hoslet, Pool via AP)
LONDON (AP) — European Union regulators have filed antitrust charges against Amazon, accusing the e-commerce giant of using data to gain an unfair advantage over merchants using its platform.
The EU's executive commission, the bloc's top antitrust enforcer, said Tuesday that the charges have been sent to the company.
The commission said it takes issue with Amazon's systematic use of non-public business data to avoid “the normal risks of competition and to leverage its dominance" for e-commerce services in France and Germany, the company's two biggest markets in the EU.
The EU started looking into Amazon in 2018 and has been focusing on its dual role as a marketplace and retailer.
In addition to selling its own products, the U.S. company allows third-party retailers to sell their own goods through its site. Last year, more than half of the items sold on Amazon worldwide were from these outside merchants.
Amazon faces a possible fine of up to 10% of its annual worldwide revenue, which could amount to billions of dollars. The company rejected the accusations.
“We disagree with the preliminary assertions of the European Commission and will continue to make every effort to ensure it has an accurate understanding of the facts,” the company said in a statement.
The company can, under EU rules, reply to the charges in writing and present its case in an oral hearing.
It’s the EU’s latest effort to curb the power of big technology companies, following a series of multibillion dollar antitrust fines against Google in previous years.
Companies Mentioned in This Article Compare These Stocks Add These Stocks to My Watchlist
12 Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy Today
While COVID-19 was a suckerpunch to the stock market earlier in the year, the stock market is roaring back. The Dow is hovering around 27,000 and the S&P 500 is trading near 3,200. S&P 500 stocks are trading at nearly 23 times their annual earnings, still well above historical norms.
At the same time, interest rates are near all-time lows (and probably dipping even lower). 10-year Treasuries are yielding just 0.9% and collectively S&P 500 stocks are yielding under 2%. Some investors think that it's too challenging to find safe and affordable securities that pay 4%, 5%, and even 6% yields.
Searching for yield isn't easy in an environment where historically high asset prices and stimulus from the Fed have driven down yields. This doesn't leave many options for investors looking for retirement income or a decent dividend yield on their stocks, but there are a handful of cheap dividend stocks to buy that are still yielding 3-6%.
Let's review some of the best cheap dividend stocks in the market today in this slideshow.
View the "12 Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy Today".