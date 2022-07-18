EU foreign ministers zoom in on tightening Russia sanctions

50% OFF
MarketBeat Daily Premium
Just $99 for a limited time (normally $199)
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,891.96 (+0.75%)
DOW   31,447.64 (+0.51%)
QQQ   295.68 (+1.31%)
AAPL   151.02 (+0.57%)
MSFT   258.63 (+0.74%)
META   170.89 (+3.76%)
GOOGL   111.70 (-0.07%)
AMZN   116.89 (+2.94%)
TSLA   744.12 (+3.32%)
NVDA   167.65 (+6.36%)
NIO   21.65 (+4.49%)
BABA   104.77 (+2.27%)
AMD   83.87 (+3.40%)
MU   61.94 (+0.67%)
CGC   2.64 (+17.86%)
T   20.53 (-0.19%)
GE   64.48 (+2.58%)
F   12.21 (+2.78%)
DIS   97.12 (+2.02%)
AMC   16.78 (+9.17%)
PFE   51.36 (-0.75%)
PYPL   76.30 (+3.23%)
NFLX   198.00 (+4.70%)
S&P 500   3,891.96 (+0.75%)
DOW   31,447.64 (+0.51%)
QQQ   295.68 (+1.31%)
AAPL   151.02 (+0.57%)
MSFT   258.63 (+0.74%)
META   170.89 (+3.76%)
GOOGL   111.70 (-0.07%)
AMZN   116.89 (+2.94%)
TSLA   744.12 (+3.32%)
NVDA   167.65 (+6.36%)
NIO   21.65 (+4.49%)
BABA   104.77 (+2.27%)
AMD   83.87 (+3.40%)
MU   61.94 (+0.67%)
CGC   2.64 (+17.86%)
T   20.53 (-0.19%)
GE   64.48 (+2.58%)
F   12.21 (+2.78%)
DIS   97.12 (+2.02%)
AMC   16.78 (+9.17%)
PFE   51.36 (-0.75%)
PYPL   76.30 (+3.23%)
NFLX   198.00 (+4.70%)
S&P 500   3,891.96 (+0.75%)
DOW   31,447.64 (+0.51%)
QQQ   295.68 (+1.31%)
AAPL   151.02 (+0.57%)
MSFT   258.63 (+0.74%)
META   170.89 (+3.76%)
GOOGL   111.70 (-0.07%)
AMZN   116.89 (+2.94%)
TSLA   744.12 (+3.32%)
NVDA   167.65 (+6.36%)
NIO   21.65 (+4.49%)
BABA   104.77 (+2.27%)
AMD   83.87 (+3.40%)
MU   61.94 (+0.67%)
CGC   2.64 (+17.86%)
T   20.53 (-0.19%)
GE   64.48 (+2.58%)
F   12.21 (+2.78%)
DIS   97.12 (+2.02%)
AMC   16.78 (+9.17%)
PFE   51.36 (-0.75%)
PYPL   76.30 (+3.23%)
NFLX   198.00 (+4.70%)
S&P 500   3,891.96 (+0.75%)
DOW   31,447.64 (+0.51%)
QQQ   295.68 (+1.31%)
AAPL   151.02 (+0.57%)
MSFT   258.63 (+0.74%)
META   170.89 (+3.76%)
GOOGL   111.70 (-0.07%)
AMZN   116.89 (+2.94%)
TSLA   744.12 (+3.32%)
NVDA   167.65 (+6.36%)
NIO   21.65 (+4.49%)
BABA   104.77 (+2.27%)
AMD   83.87 (+3.40%)
MU   61.94 (+0.67%)
CGC   2.64 (+17.86%)
T   20.53 (-0.19%)
GE   64.48 (+2.58%)
F   12.21 (+2.78%)
DIS   97.12 (+2.02%)
AMC   16.78 (+9.17%)
PFE   51.36 (-0.75%)
PYPL   76.30 (+3.23%)
NFLX   198.00 (+4.70%)

EU foreign ministers zoom in on tightening Russia sanctions

Monday, July 18, 2022 | The Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union foreign ministers are zooming in Monday on tightening the extensive package of sanctions on Russia and looking at ways to add a ban on gold exports in hopes that the measures might finally start to have a decisive impact on the war in Ukraine.

EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said that at the moment “the most important thing is a ban on Russian gold,” which is Moscow's second largest export industry after energy. The G-7 group of leading industrial nations last month already committed to a gold ban, arguing the Russia has used its gold to back up its currency to circumvent the impact of several rounds of sanctions that nations around the world had already imposed on Moscow for its Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.

The 27 ministers will also assess how they can tighten controls on exports of high technology to Russia for a possible decision later in the week.

On top of the restrictive measures, the ministers will also assess plans to boost military aid to Ukraine, and will be briefed on the latest developments through a video conference with Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

“If anything needs to be continued, it is weapons deliveries. And anybody who can who can do that, obviously, this is the main industrial countries of of the Western world. They have to step up with that,” said Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis, insisting it was also essential to secure the port of Odesa enough to make sure grain shipments could resume.


7 Stocks with the Pricing Power to Push Through High Inflation

When inflation rises, it's not difficult to notice higher prices. But you don't have to be very old to understand the expression that a dollar doesn't buy as much as it used to. The Happy Meal was introduced in 1979 for a price of $1.10. Today, that same meal costs $2.99. Yet, it remains one of the restaurant chain's most popular items. It's also a barometer for the economy because of its convenience for parents.

And consider the iPhone which costs 81% more in 2022 than the initial model that launched in 2007. Yet despite the increase in price, consumers are willing to pay whatever is required.

The key to both of these examples, and others like them, is pricing power. A company that has the ability to raise its prices can maintain its profit margins. That means it delivers consistent results regardless of what's happening in the broader economy. In good times, this may be taken for granted. But when the economy slows down, that consistency stands out.

In this special presentation, we're looking at seven companies with significant pricing power at all times, particularly with inflation currently running at 40-year highs.



View the "7 Stocks with the Pricing Power to Push Through High Inflation".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastIgnore Traditional Investment Advice That Doesn’t Work

Today Kate chats with Peter Tanous, investment advisor and author of “The Pure Equity Plus Plan: Your Path To A Multi-Million Dollar Retirement.” Peter offers a perspective that’s quite different from the typical advisor’s view of broad international diversification.

Listen Now to Ignore Traditional Investment Advice That Doesn’t Work

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.