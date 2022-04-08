S&P 500   4,500.21
EU imposes sanctions on Putin's daughters

Friday, April 8, 2022 | Samuel Petrequin And Raf Casert, Associated Press


European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen delivers a speech during a debate on the conclusions of the European Council meeting of March 24-25 2022, including the latest developments of the war against Ukraine and the EU sanctions against Russia, Wednesday, April 6, 2022 in Strasbourg, eastern France. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has imposed sanctions on two adult daughters of Russian President Vladimir Putin as part of a new package of measures targeting Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, according to two EU officials.

The EU included Maria Vorontsova and Katerina Tikhonova in its updated list of individuals facing an assets freeze and travel ban. The two EU officials from different EU member countries spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press because the updated list of sanctions has not been published yet.

The move from the European bloc follows a similar move two days earlier by the United States.

In the wake of evidence of torture and killings emerging from war zones outside Kyiv, the EU decided to impose a fifth package of measures in retaliation for Russia’s war.

In addition to sanctions on individuals, the 27-nation bloc also approved an embargo on coal imports. That will be the first EU sanctions targeting Russia’s lucrative energy industry over its war in Ukraine and is estimated to be worth 4 billion euros ($4.4 billion) per year, the EU presidency said. The EU has already started working on additional sanctions, including on oil imports.


